Microsoft Done with Word Kindle Integration

Microsoft is going to be turning off the built-in ability in Word that allowed users to send documents directly from Word files for reading on their Amazon Kindles. The one-click export will vanish from all platforms, based on revised Microsoft support documentation that signals an end to a convenient bridge between the world’s most popular word processor and the leading e-reader ecosystem.

The feature, which was included with Microsoft 365, delivered .DOCX files from Word to Kindle devices and apps to proof manuscripts, reports, or long-form drafts as e-paper. Amazon’s official Send to Kindle service is now what Microsoft says you should use for sending a document to your Kindle while using Windows.

Neither company has explained publicly why they are stopping now. These kinds of integrations also very commonly sunset when parallel services have the same functionality; usage lags while maintenance costs increase. Whatever the cause, strong Word users will have to adapt if they are used to the shortcut.

What is changing with Word’s Send to Kindle integration

Send to Kindle in Word’s Share menu is disappearing on desktop, web, and mobile. Publications monitoring the change reported that Microsoft’s documentation now describes the integration as “going away across all platforms.” The feature was limited to Word (not Excel or PowerPoint), and users were required to have a Microsoft 365 account, so it was particularly useful for writers and editors reviewing drafts on e-ink.

And in your hands (assuming that you do manage to get stuff into Kindlegen), a document-Word-to-Kindle pipe becomes a two-step process: export from Word, and then work with Amazon’s tools to deliver the file. It’s a few more clicks, but the end result — reading what you’ve written on any Kindle or device app — is the same.

Trusted Methods To Send Documents To Kindle

Amazon’s Send to Kindle website is the easiest way to send the articles, documents, and ebooks you want to read on your Kindle. Upload your file, choose the devices or apps you want to target, and send.

Supported formats include:

DOCX

PDF

EPUB

RTF

TXT

HTM

MHT

Amazon also claims a 200 MB file size limit for its uploads, which should accommodate the vast majority of documents.

The email-to-Kindle feature, which has been around forever, continues to be a wildly useful add-on. Each Kindle profile has its own email address; attach your DOCX or PDF, and add “Convert” to the subject line if you’re looking for reflowable text for selectable fonts. All delivered files show up in your Kindle library, and you can work with them on the hi-res screen while optimizing for your device.

If you’re relying on Kindle Scribe to mark up a book, format counts. And to add freehand annotations directly on a page, use PDF (fixed layout). Even reflowable files converted from DOCX employ sticky-note-style annotations, which is fine for comments but less ideal when using pen on paper.

Who feels the impact of removing Word’s Kindle integration

Casual reading types probably won’t feel it, but for professionals who proof on e-ink — authors reviewing chapters, academics burning through papers, lawyers junking up briefs, and teachers grading bunches of assignments — the change can be felt. Kindle Scribe owners who had created a one-click routine from Word to device will notice the extra friction, even if alternatives are dependable.

For companies, this change is a relatively manageable workflow tweak. In turn, IT and team leads should:

Update training documents and internal guides.

Remove Word shortcut references.

Standardize on Amazon’s Send to Kindle web or email delivery.

Those techniques are platform-agnostic and don’t rely on Office add-ins.

Real-life tips for a smooth transition without Word’s Kindle shortcut

Turn the Send to Kindle website into a desktop or mobile shortcut for one-tap reading. Click Save as PDF from Word if you want accurate pagination and reproduction, or stick with DOCX when you prefer reflowable text, with the ability to adjust fonts on smaller Kindles.

Keep files lean; embedded high-resolution images can blow up sizes and delay delivery. Give documents clear titles before you send them; the filename becomes the library entry, which counts if you’re regularly flipping through drafts.

Finally, customize your annotation tactics to the job. As a rule of thumb, PDFs are best if you will be handwriting margin notes or drawing diagrams on Scribe. Opt for DOCX-to-EPUB conversions when reading for flow, pacing, and comfort on Kindle (which allows you to manipulate typography) over an extended period of time.