Meta Weighs Layoffs That Could Hit 20% Of Staff

Meta is reportedly exploring a sweeping round of layoffs that could touch 20% of its workforce, according to Reuters, a move that would rank among the largest reductions ever at a major U.S. tech company. The deliberations come as the Facebook parent accelerates spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, and talent, even as operating costs continue to climb.

Meta employed nearly 79,000 people as of its most recent annual filing. A 20% reduction would imply roughly 15,000 to 16,000 roles at risk, though timing, functions, and geographies under review were not immediately clear. The company has not commented publicly on the reported discussions.

What a 20% Cut Would Mean for Meta’s Workforce

A cut on this scale would reach far beyond recruiting or duplicative back-office roles, potentially reshaping product and platform teams as Meta reorients around AI. Any broad reduction would need to navigate a patchwork of employment laws across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. In the U.S., large layoffs typically trigger federal and state WARN Act notices, and past cycles at big tech firms have featured multi‑month severance, extended healthcare coverage, and immigration support for visa holders.

Operationally, Meta could streamline overlapping functions across its Family of Apps, pivot more engineers toward AI infrastructure, and rationalize long‑horizon projects. The company has previously consolidated program management layers to speed decision‑making; another wave could accelerate that trend.

Meta’s AI ambitions carry a significant price tag. Management raised 2024 capital expenditure guidance to an estimated $35–$40 billion during earnings commentary last year, citing expanded data center builds, network upgrades, and compute for training and inference. Executives also signaled higher spending in 2025 as AI workloads ramp. Alongside purchases of high‑end GPUs, Meta is investing in its in‑house accelerator program and liquid‑cooled facilities designed for dense AI clusters.

On the product side, Meta has moved quickly to ship and iterate foundation models, including the Llama family, and to push AI features across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Hiring has skewed toward research, infrastructure, and applied AI roles. Rebalancing headcount could be a lever to protect margin while keeping those investments intact.

How This Compares With Past Meta Layoff Rounds

The last reductions of similar magnitude came during Meta’s “year of efficiency.” In November 2022, the company eliminated about 11,000 jobs, followed by another 10,000 in 2023. Those moves pared recruiting and business functions, flattened management layers, and refocused spend. Investors rewarded the shift, with Meta’s stock rebounding as profitability improved and revenue growth reaccelerated.

Today’s reported review differs in backdrop. AI infrastructure, not just cost discipline, is now the strategic centerpiece. That could make decisions more surgical, concentrating cuts in areas less central to compute scaling and AI‑driven product experiences.

Industry Context and Skepticism Around AI Cuts

Meta’s deliberations land amid another wave of tech workforce reductions, with companies across fintech, software, and hardware citing automation gains, efficiency mandates, or a reset from pandemic‑era over‑hiring. Some industry voices, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, have warned of “AI‑washing,” where executives overstate automation as a rationale for broader restructuring or margin targets.

Even so, the cost of building and operating cutting‑edge AI platforms is real and rising. Data center construction, power procurement, advanced chips, and specialized talent can outstrip savings from incremental process automation, at least in the near term. For companies at Meta’s scale, headcount remains one of the few large operating levers available when capex is locked in.

Investor and Employee Implications if Cuts Proceed

Should reductions proceed, Wall Street will scrutinize which units are affected and how savings translate to operating margin. One open question is the treatment of Reality Labs, the division behind AR and VR hardware and software. That unit posted operating losses exceeding $15 billion in 2023, according to company filings, and has been framed as a long‑term bet alongside near‑term AI priorities.

For employees, another major cycle would test morale and retention just as Meta competes fiercely for AI talent. Expect a renewed focus on internal mobility, manager‑to‑IC ratios, and compensation alignment toward roles directly tied to AI infrastructure and monetization.

What to Watch Next as Meta Weighs Deep Staff Cuts

Key signals include any internal memos outlining scope, WARN filings in major states, and changes to hiring plans outside AI and infrastructure. Investors will also watch for updates to capex guidance, headcount disclosures in upcoming SEC filings, and commentary on where AI deployments are driving measurable revenue lift or efficiency gains.

For now, the reported review underscores the trade‑offs shaping big tech’s AI era. Building the future of compute is expensive. Deciding who builds it is even harder.