Meta reverses plan to drop Horizon Worlds VR

Meta has walked back a plan to pull Horizon Worlds out of virtual reality, saying it will keep the social platform’s existing VR games and experiences accessible on headsets while shifting most new development toward mobile. The partial reversal follows user feedback and clarifies that VR users won’t lose access after June 15, even as Meta concentrates investment on a broader mobile audience.

What Changed and Why Meta Kept Horizon Worlds in VR

CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth told users that while Meta isn’t greenlighting new Horizon Worlds VR games, it will continue supporting those already live. He noted that projects built with the Horizon Unity Runtime will remain playable in VR and won’t be ported to mobile. In short, Horizon Worlds on headsets isn’t expanding, but it isn’t disappearing either—an accommodation for creators and communities who asked Meta to reconsider a full VR exit.

The pivot aligns with Meta’s broader platform calculus. Bosworth has repeatedly argued that the metaverse spans beyond headsets, and that creator and consumer energy today largely lives on phones. Keeping legacy VR worlds intact minimizes disruption while freeing teams to prioritize a mobile-first Horizon engine and onboarding funnel.

Mobile First Strategy With a VR Safety Net for Users

Horizon Worlds launched in 2021 as a VR-only sandbox and expanded to mobile and desktop in 2023. Meta’s updated stance essentially treats VR as a maintained mode, with growth expected to come from the far larger mobile channel. That strategy mirrors where “metaverse-like” behavior is already thriving: Roblox regularly reports over 70 million daily active users, overwhelmingly on mobile, while Fortnite’s UEFN creator economy flourishes across consoles and phones.

VR remains meaningful but niche. IDC estimates global AR/VR headset shipments fell 8% in 2023 to roughly 8 million units, with a rebound tied to devices like Meta Quest 3. Even so, Meta has said consumers have spent more than $2 billion cumulatively in the Quest Store, proof of durable, if concentrated, engagement. Preserving Horizon’s VR layer keeps that engagement pathway open while Meta courts scale on mobile.

The State of VR at Meta and Reality Labs Today

Meta has acknowledged that the VR market hasn’t expanded as quickly as hoped. Reality Labs, the division behind Quest hardware and metaverse software, has accumulated substantial operating losses since 2021—reportedly exceeding $70 billion—prompting tougher prioritization and, earlier this year, significant headcount cuts. While Quest 3 advanced mixed reality features and Apple’s Vision Pro rekindled interest at the high end, mainstream adoption is still a work in progress.

Against that backdrop, safeguarding Horizon’s existing VR communities is a pragmatic hedge. It avoids alienating headset owners who invested time building worlds and prevents a jarring content cliff that could ripple across Meta’s ecosystem of creators, testers, and power users.

The Metaverse Beyond Headsets and Across Devices

Bosworth has emphasized on social channels that the metaverse isn’t synonymous with VR. VR is a medium for immersion; the metaverse is a persistent, social, user-generated layer that can surface across devices. In practice, a healthy metaverse strategy likely blends high-fidelity VR sessions with always-available mobile participation—letting users create on a laptop, drop into events from a phone, and dive deeper with a headset when presence matters.

Competitors already run that playbook. Rec Room spans phones, PCs, consoles, and VR, demonstrating how cross-platform reach fuels network effects. Meta’s choice keeps Horizon’s VR roots alive while chasing the largest on-ramp: mobile notifications, instant sharing, and frictionless onboarding.

What Players and Creators Should Expect Next

For players, nothing critical breaks: existing Horizon Worlds VR titles stay downloadable and playable “for the foreseeable future.” For creators, near-term priorities shift toward mobile discovery and engagement. Teams using Horizon’s Unity-based runtime can continue serving VR audiences, but growth initiatives, feature velocity, and creator tools are likely to target phones first.

The trade-off is focus versus fragmentation. Maintaining VR parity for legacy content preserves communities, but new features may debut on mobile before—if ever—arriving in headsets. Creators who want scale will optimize for mobile mechanics and session lengths, while VR-first teams can lean into depth and presence. Either way, Meta’s signal is clear: the door to VR stays open, but the main highway runs through mobile.

What to Watch Next for Horizon Worlds on Mobile and VR

Key markers will be Horizon’s monthly actives on mobile versus VR, creator payout programs, and toolkits that make cross-platform publishing simpler. If headset demand accelerates—helped by new hardware cycles—Meta could revisit VR feature investment. For now, this compromise buys goodwill with loyal VR users while anchoring the metaverse bet where the audience already is.