Meta Clarifies DM Privacy in Light of AI Personalization Update

No, your Meta isn’t about to start rummaging through your Instagram or Facebook DMs. A viral panic about a coming change to the giant messaging platform’s terms of service has reality-appropriate roots. It zooms in on how Meta leverages your chats with its AI assistant to customize what you see, not whether it would open or scan people’s private conversations with friends and family.

What’s Actually Changing in Meta’s AI Personalization

Meta is broadening the ways that interactions with its AI assistant can influence recommendations throughout Facebook, Instagram, and other associated services. If you ask the assistant about hiking, for example, and then go online later, you may see more hiking groups or posts about local trails or ads for boots. That’s similar to how watching a Reel or liking a Page already affects what shows up in your feed and which ads you see.

Importantly, this extends to conversations where you call upon Meta’s AI — in a standalone AI chat or by tagging the assistant in a thread. In other words, when you bring AI into the mix, you’re voluntarily signaling that this content may be submitted for Meta’s systems to analyze. That’s the data covered by the update.

No, Meta Isn’t Looking at Your Private DMs

Meta says it does not employ the contents of private messages between people to train its AI models or personalize content, unless a user decides to share messages with the AI assistant. The company reaffirmed this in remarks to the fact-checking site Snopes, specifically in response to one viral post that accused it of mass DM surveillance.

There is also a technical backstop on the gnarliest platforms. WhatsApp defaults to end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and recipient can read messages; Meta cannot decrypt them in transit. The same privacy is now offered in Messenger, which has defaulted to end-to-end encryption for personal chats. Even with end-to-end encryption, users can still alert Meta about abusive messages they believe have been sent to them, so that the company may receive and review the reported content. That is an enforcement mechanism — not a backdoor to routine scanning.

“Instagram messaging is not end-to-end encrypted,” Domm said, “but there is an option for it.” Either way, Meta says it’s not using private conversations with friends and family to train AI or target you unless you explicitly invite the assistant. That jibes with typical ad strategies, in which actions like follows, likes, and views inform personalization — not the content of private chats themselves.

Why the Privacy Rumor About Meta’s AI Took Off

Policy updates are dense, and a single screenshot can provoke alarm more quickly than release notes can soothe it. Meta’s track record doesn’t help: trust in big platforms is fragile years after the backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. When users read the words “AI” and “privacy” in the same sentence, their minds typically jump to a worst-case scenario.

But the language of the update and Meta’s public statements suggest a more limited reality: AI conversations are processed much like other on-platform signals that already fuel recommendations and ads. That’s consistent with industry norms. Google and Microsoft, for instance, say interactions with their consumer AI tools can be used to improve features unless you opt out or rely on enterprise-level controls.

Think of AI prompts as a new form of “engagement” signal. If you request restaurant recommendations in your neighborhood from Meta’s assistant, you may be shown more local dining content or offers later on. Same goes if you gossip about running shoes or vacation plans. It’s not eavesdropping on your private conversations; it’s following the cues you’ve given directly to the assistant.

Meta says you can control and delete your interactions with the assistant. Check AI or privacy controls in the Accounts Center to see past prompts, clear chat history, and change ad preferences. If you don’t want AI prompts affecting your feed or ads, the easiest thing to do is not summon the assistant in private threads.

What to Do Right Now to Manage Meta’s AI Settings

Check your ad settings in the Accounts Center to limit what can be inferred from interests. If you still rely on Instagram DMs, then consider opting for the encrypted chat feature for private chats. On WhatsApp and Messenger, end-to-end chats remain encrypted by default for personal conversations — and reporting tools to help keep people safe are still there. But if you don’t want to share that context with AI in Meta’s app, resist the urge to tag or summon the assistant, either.

For added peace of mind, privacy advocates including the Electronic Frontier Foundation advocate using AI assistants like you would on public surfaces: sharing only what you’re comfortable with the service being able to use for personalization or product improvement. You may also request access to, deletion of, and correction of your personal information under regional privacy laws by visiting Meta’s Help resources.

The Bottom Line on Meta’s AI and Your Private DMs

The update is about tuning recommendations, based on your cool AI chats — not reading all your DMs. End-to-end encryption means Meta can’t regularly access message content in WhatsApp and Messenger, and the company says private chats aren’t used to train AI unless you share them with the assistant. If you’d rather AI didn’t dominate your feed or the ads that populate it, then don’t call down the wrath of AI, and use existing privacy tools.