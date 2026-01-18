Mega Venusaur ex Box Drops 13% In New Pokémon TCG Deal

The Pokémon TCG Mega Venusaur ex Premium Collection Box just saw a meaningful price cut, shaving 13% off its sticker and making one of the most nostalgia-charged premium sets more accessible. For collectors chasing Kanto-era icons and players looking to bolster sealed and playable inventory in one purchase, this is the standout Pokémon TCG deal to watch.

Everything included in the Mega Venusaur ex premium box

The Mega Venusaur ex Premium Collection typically bundles a special foil promo starring Mega Venusaur ex, an oversize lenticular promo for display, a themed sticker, and eight sealed Pokémon TCG booster packs. That mix delivers both guaranteed showcase pieces and fresh pulls, which is why premium collections remain popular with collectors and deck builders alike.

With eight boosters, you’re looking at roughly 80 cards to crack open, plus Energy and code cards for Pokémon TCG Live. While the promos do the heavy lifting on the display side, the booster variety is where EV-minded buyers find their upside. Even without a specific chase in mind, eight packs substantially increase your odds of landing a rare, illustration rare, or ultra-rare hit.

Why this 13% discount on Mega Venusaur ex stands out

The current savings drop the box from $74.49 to $64.94, a $9.55 cut that undercuts the usual premium collection pricing tier. Pokémon sealed product doesn’t linger at a discount for long—especially anything tied to the original Kanto starters—so a double-digit markdown is notable. Historically, premium collections tied to evergreen characters tend to rebound once they rotate out of distributor pipelines.

Put simply, you’re paying less than MSRP while locking in guaranteed promos and eight lottery tickets. Compared with buying single boosters, this route gives you showcase cards up front and better long-term display value, which is why many buyers grab two: one to rip, one to keep sealed.

Value for Pokémon collectors and active TCG players

Collectors get the headline: a Mega Venusaur ex foil promo and a jumbo lenticular card that plays well in graded displays, binders, or shadow boxes. Grading services like PSA and CGC have seen steady demand for starter-themed promos, and clean, pack-fresh promos from premium boxes often grade more consistently than cards pulled from play-worn binders.

Players benefit from the booster spread. Eight packs can meaningfully accelerate a deck build, especially if you’re targeting staple Trainers, Energies, or tech attackers. Even if Grass isn’t your main archetype, a box like this is an efficient way to expand options for local events or kitchen-table play without overspending on singles.

Market context and demand for sealed Pokémon products

Pokémon’s momentum hasn’t slowed. The Pokémon Company has reported billions of cards printed in recent years to meet sustained global demand, and eBay’s State of Trading Cards reports consistently rank Pokémon as the top-selling TCG by volume. On the secondary market, TCGplayer data regularly shows resilience for sealed, character-driven products—especially those featuring the original starters.

That macro backdrop matters. When demand is broad and evergreen, deep discounts on sealed premium collections become rarer and shorter-lived. A 13% dip is therefore a practical entry point for buyers who want both collectible promos and a shot at modern hits without chasing restocks.

How it compares to other Pokémon TCG premium boxes

Premium collections generally trade at a higher MSRP than single-EX or single-illustration promo boxes because they pack more boosters and flashier oversized cards. This Mega Venusaur ex box sits comfortably in that tier, but the current pricing puts it closer to mid-range bundles on a per-pack basis—while still delivering the marquee promos that hold display value.

If you’re choosing between a discounted premium box and piecemeal booster purchases, the presence of guaranteed promos and the eight-pack volume gives the Venusaur box the edge at this price. It’s also a stronger gift buy: the character recognition turns the unboxing into an event, not just a series of pack openings.

Practical buying tips before you check out this box

Confirm the listing includes the Mega Venusaur ex foil promo, the oversize lenticular card, the themed sticker, and eight boosters. Inspect product photos for intact factory shrink-wrap with Pokémon branding and avoid third-party markups that exceed the current discount. If you plan to display, store the box away from direct light to protect the promos’ surfaces.

Bottom line: a 13% cut on a Kanto headliner premium collection is as buyer-friendly as Pokémon sealed deals get. If Mega Venusaur ex is on your radar—whether for display, grading, or pack value—this is the time to pounce.