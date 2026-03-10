McAfee+ Antivirus Advanced Drops 55% on Sale

Your computer should never take a sick day, and for once, the prescription doesn’t strain the wallet. McAfee+ Advanced is currently discounted by 55%, bringing the annual price to $89.99 from $199.99. For households juggling laptops, phones, and tablets, the timing lands squarely in flu season for cyberthreats—phishing lures, fake invoices, deepfake voice calls, and data broker leaks.

This deal pairs classic antivirus protection with identity safeguards, privacy tools, and a built-in VPN, aiming to cover the most common attack paths without a pile of separate subscriptions.

What the 55% McAfee+ Advanced deal includes

McAfee+ Advanced folds multiple layers into one plan: AI-assisted malware detection, a VPN for encrypted browsing, a password manager, and identity protection features that include up to $1 million in coverage for restoration expenses and three-bureau credit monitoring (where available). It also adds data cleanup to help remove your details from data broker sites and scam detection tech designed to flag suspicious links and messages.

Coverage extends across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, making it a single sign-in shield for an entire home. Setup is straightforward, and the apps aim to stay quiet unless there’s a real reason to interrupt you—no small feat given today’s noisy threat landscape.

Why this cybersecurity discount matters right now

Cybercrime isn’t slowing down. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported more than $12 billion in losses last year, with business email compromise and investment scams leading the pack. The Federal Trade Commission separately logged a record $10 billion in consumer fraud losses, underscoring how effective social engineering has become. Verizon’s latest Data Breach Investigations Report continues to flag human-targeted attacks—phishing, credential theft, and misuse—as dominant breach drivers.

Meanwhile, deepfakes have moved from novelty to nuisance. Police in Hong Kong recently detailed a case in which fraudsters used a deepfake video call to mimic finance executives and steal tens of millions of dollars. Tools that can spot suspicious links, flag unexpected account changes, and monitor credit activity provide a safety net when criminals shift tactics mid-attack.

How McAfee+ Advanced protects you in real life

Picture a weekend ticket deal appearing via text. McAfee’s scam detection analyzes the URL before you ever tap, warning if the site is known-bad or behaves like a phishing page. If you’re working from a café, the VPN encrypts traffic so your logins aren’t exposed on open Wi-Fi. If a retailer you used last year suffers a breach, the password manager nudges you to update credentials and the identity tools watch for unusual credit pulls or new-account attempts tied to your name.

Independent test labs such as AV-TEST, AV-Comparatives, and SE Labs have repeatedly certified mainstream suites like McAfee for robust protection under Windows, and that assurance is meaningful when zero-day exploits and phishing kits iterate weekly. While scores vary by cycle, the broader takeaway holds: consistently vetted protection beats “set-and-forget” free tools that skip identity and privacy layers.

What you pay for McAfee+ Advanced and how it compares

At $89.99 for the first year, McAfee+ Advanced sits in the same promotional ballpark as rival full-stack suites. Competing offerings with identity monitoring and VPNs typically range from the high $70s to $140 for introductory pricing, often climbing on renewal. The standout value here is the combination of three-bureau credit monitoring and data broker removal bundled with the core security stack—features that many suites reserve for pricier tiers.

Always check what’s included at your regional storefront. Identity theft insurance terms, credit monitoring availability, and data cleanup coverage can differ by country and by credit bureau participation.

Key caveats to know before you buy this subscription

Renewal pricing: Expect the second year to default to the full $199.99 unless you change auto-renew settings. That’s standard across the industry but worth calendaring.

Device limits and features: Confirm how many devices are covered on your specific plan and whether VPN bandwidth or server selection has any caps.

Overlap with existing tools: If you already pay for a standalone VPN or password manager, consider consolidating to avoid double billing—or weigh whether those specialized apps offer features you rely on.

Bottom line on the 55% off McAfee+ Advanced deal

A 55% cut turns McAfee+ Advanced into a timely, all-in-one defense against the threats most people actually face: phishing links, account takeovers, public Wi-Fi risks, and identity misuse. Backed by certifications from independent security labs and anchored by credit monitoring and data cleanup, it’s a pragmatic upgrade from piecemeal or free protection.

If your devices handle banking, shopping, and daily communications—which is to say, if they’re your life—this is a smart window to lock them down before the next wave of scams hits your inbox.