Match Group Eliminates COO As Gen Z Shuns Dating Apps

Match Group has scrapped its chief operating officer role, ending the 18-year run of veteran executive Hesam Hosseini, as the dating app giant wrestles with a market increasingly cooled by Gen Z indifference and app fatigue. The shake-up, led by CEO Spencer Rascoff, underscores how even the category’s dominant player is rewriting its org chart while it races to make Tinder and its portfolio feel relevant to younger daters.

Leadership Shake-Up and Strategy Reset at Match Group

Hosseini, who became COO in April 2025 while continuing to oversee Evergreen & Emerging Brands, exits as Match simplifies decision-making at the top. The company has been in restructuring mode since Rascoff, the Zillow co-founder, took the helm last year. That period also saw the departure of longtime president Gary Swidler and broader cost cuts targeting $100 million in annual savings.

People familiar with the transition say Rascoff has been hands-on in operations, making the COO layer less essential for this phase. Hosseini’s contract, which included a $635,000 base salary and a one-year term set to auto-renew this spring, was built to prompt a reassessment—one that ultimately led to his exit.

Internally, the decision signals a tighter operating cadence as Match pushes brand-specific bets—particularly around Tinder’s product roadmap and monetization—without adding complexity to the C-suite. No additional leadership departures or layoffs were announced alongside the change.

Earnings Beat but Softer Outlook Tempers Investor Hopes

The structural move follows a quarter in which Match topped expectations—posting $878 million in revenue and $0.83 in earnings per share—while guiding the full year below Wall Street’s target with a forecast of $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion. The split-screen result reflects a familiar dynamic in consumer social: near-term execution outpacing longer-term visibility amid shifting user behavior.

To reassure investors, Tinder plans its first product showcase to detail new AI-powered features and safety enhancements. Expect updates in areas where the category is leaning hardest: recommendation algorithms that spotlight higher-intent matches, AI-assisted profile curation, automated content moderation, and stronger identity verification. Match has said more AI-forward releases are on deck for Tinder throughout the year.

Beyond Tinder, the company is likely to keep spotlighting Hinge, which has sustained double-digit revenue growth in recent years by positioning itself as a “designed to be deleted” app for relationship seekers—closer to Gen Z’s preference for authenticity over endless swiping.

Why Gen Z Is Tuning Out Mainstream Dating Apps

Gen Z’s retreat from mainstream dating apps has several drivers. Younger users complain about low signal-to-noise feeds, performative profiles, and paywalls that gate meaningful features. Premium pricing has climbed across the sector—Tinder even introduced a $499-per-month top-tier membership—at the same time that many users feel the core experience hasn’t kept pace with their expectations.

Research tracks the dissonance. Pew Research Center has documented widespread skepticism about online dating’s outcomes, especially among younger women who report higher rates of negative interactions. Industry analysts note a divergence between spending and satisfaction: while consumer in-app spending on dating has grown over the past few years, downloads and daily engagement in mature Western markets have been more volatile. The result is a perception that the apps are getting pricier without getting better.

Meanwhile, alternative paths are gaining traction. Niche communities (from nontraditional relationship apps to identity-specific platforms) and IRL-first concepts—like weekly meetup models and social discovery events—are siphoning attention. Even within big platforms, “friend mode” and group experiences are pulling users toward social connection rather than pure dating. For a cohort that values curation, safety, and control over their time, the old swipe treadmill feels dated.

The broader market context is equally unforgiving. Rival Bumble undertook a leadership shift in 2024 and cut roughly 30% of its workforce while promising an overhaul aimed at younger users. Across the category, product roadmaps now read like checklists of Gen Z must-haves: video-forward profiles, better verification, smarter matching, and tools that reduce ghosting and churn.

What Match Must Prove Next to Win Back Younger Users

The elimination of the COO role puts more of the burden—and the credit—squarely on Rascoff’s approach. Three things will be watched closely.

Whether Tinder’s AI features materially improve match quality and conversation rates rather than adding gimmicks.

If pricing and packaging become more flexible, with clearer value for casual users and high-intent daters alike.

How well Match orchestrates its portfolio—Tinder for scale, Hinge for intent, and other brands for niches—without cannibalization.

Winning back Gen Z will also mean building trust: consistent identity checks, visible safety interventions, and product mechanics that favor fewer, better matches. If Tinder’s upcoming event shows tangible progress on those fronts, the guidance gap could narrow. If not, the org chart won’t be the only thing investors question.