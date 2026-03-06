Marshall Woburn III Speaker Hits $499.99 at Amazon

The Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth home speaker has dropped to $499.99 at Amazon, an $80 cut from its $579.99 list price. That’s a 14% discount and, according to price-tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, the lowest price seen in roughly three months for Marshall’s flagship home model.

Why the Marshall Woburn III Deal Stands Out Today

At this price, the Woburn III squares up well against big-room rivals. Sonos Five typically hovers around $549 and lacks Bluetooth, while Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin often sells higher and targets a more design-forward, audiophile niche. The Woburn III delivers a muscular 150-watt output with that unmistakable Marshall voicing—tight, emphatic low end and lively presence—at a price that undercuts much of the premium field.

Crucially, it’s not just a Bluetooth box. HDMI ARC support lets the Woburn III double as a TV speaker without the sprawl of a soundbar, and both RCA and 3.5 mm inputs keep turntables, vintage decks, and media players in play. That versatility is rare at this tier and turns a stylish music speaker into a living-room hub.

Design and Build with Purpose for Main Living Spaces

Marshall has leaned into its amplifier heritage for years, and the Woburn III refines that formula. The brass-accented knobs, textured vinyl-style wrap, and classic grille deliver the “amp in the lounge” look without feeling kitsch. Under the skin, Marshall says the unit uses 70% recycled plastics and vegan materials, a notable shift in an audio category not exactly known for eco-minded construction.

Beyond looks, the form factor is pragmatic. It’s a plug-in speaker purpose-built for main rooms, with a multi-driver array that projects broadly. Physical bass and treble knobs mean you can dial in tone instantly, while the Marshall app provides finer EQ tweaks and firmware updates without pushing you into a proprietary multiroom ecosystem.

Connectivity and Future-Proofing for TV and Sources

The Woburn III uses modern Bluetooth with support for next-gen standards as they roll out, an area the Bluetooth SIG has prioritized with LE Audio and Auracast initiatives. In practice, that means quicker pairing and more robust streams with compatible devices. For wired setups, HDMI ARC simplifies TV audio with single-cable control, RCA accommodates preamped turntables, and 3.5 mm keeps legacy sources covered.

It’s worth noting that this is a single, self-contained speaker rather than a modular theater platform. If you want Dolby Atmos or a surround path, a soundbar system remains the better route. But if you crave a stylish, powerful speaker that can handle Spotify one minute and TV audio the next, the Woburn III’s I/O mix hits a sweet spot.

Real-World Use and Room Fit in Everyday Living Rooms

In everyday living rooms, output headroom matters more than spec-sheet minutiae. The Woburn III’s 150-watt amplification gives it the dynamic swing to fill open-plan spaces without sounding strained at higher levels. Reviewers have consistently praised Marshall’s larger models for authoritative bass response and energetic mids, a profile that suits rock, pop, and cinematic TV soundtracks.

Placement remains important. Give the rear-ported cabinet a bit of breathing room from walls to avoid boomy bass. If you’re swapping in for TV duty, centering it below the screen via HDMI ARC helps maintain dialog clarity, while the front-panel controls make quick tonal trims painless for late-night viewing.

Value Check Against Competitors at This Sale Price

Compared with Sonos Five, the Marshall trades Wi-Fi-first smarts and room-tuning features for broader input options and simpler, universally compatible Bluetooth. Versus Zeppelin, the Woburn III leans more toward grunt and plug-and-play connectivity than platform integrations like AirPlay 2 priority. For many buyers, especially those who want a single box that handles TV, Bluetooth, and a turntable, Marshall’s approach is the more flexible choice at this price.

Buying Advice and Key Considerations Before You Order

If you’ve been eyeing the Woburn III, $499.99 is an appealing entry point that historically pops up less often than smaller discounts. Confirm the return window and warranty details on the Amazon listing, and measure your space—the Woburn III is a substantial speaker. Also remember it’s not battery powered, so think of it as a permanent room fixture rather than a portable.

Bottom Line on the Marshall Woburn III at $499.99

The Marshall Woburn III at $499.99 is a strong buy for anyone who wants a statement Bluetooth speaker that also pulls reliable TV and turntable duty. With 150 watts on tap, classic Marshall styling, and versatile inputs, this deal lands a premium home speaker at one of its best prices in recent months.