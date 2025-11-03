Marshall Tufton Portable Speaker Gets $150 Price Cut Before Prime Day.

Today, the big news for audio fans is a rare price drop on Marshall’s Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker. The brand’s most roadworthy powerhouse, typically $479.99, falls to $329.99 on Amazon and major retailers. With an MSRP of $479.99, this is one of the most compelling entry points we’ve seen for this premium portable party speaker. This deal is available through major retailers and the manufacturer directly and is advertised as a limited-time offer.

Why this deal stands out

A $150 drop is a bit over 31%, and although it isn’t as steep as some mid-range brands, Marshall appeals to design-minded listeners thanks to its attractive tonal character and stage presence. The Tufton is the big one that truly travels: 9.02 x 6.42 x 13.78 inches, 10.8 lbs, and it’s easy to pick up by its guitar-style carry strap for backyard hangs or tailgates.

Power, drivers, and sound tuning

Under the hood, the Tufton combines a 40W woofer, two 15W full-range drivers, and a 10W tweeter. The multi-driver configuration enables Marshall’s multidirectional tuning for a room-filling presentation—Blumlein-style stereo, as the company describes it. While you might not regularly sit in the sweet spot at home, that dispersion is precisely what you want outdoors or in open areas.

Meanwhile, the top panel features Marshall’s characteristic knurled knobs for volume, bass, and treble, offering you complete, tactile control over the mix. That EQ isn’t just for looks: whether you’re fighting the elements outdoors or blasting out piano chords in a new home, you can dial it in your way. Reviewers praised its ability to manage the highs at louder volumes; the Tufton delivers a compelling performance, keeping things tight no matter how high the volume gets.

Marshall’s textured vinyl, metal grille, and corner caps shrug off bumps, creating a rugged exterior. The Tufton comes with an IPX2 rating, which means it can withstand light splashes but not much more. It’s less “toss it in the river” and more “set it on the patio,” so bring a towel if the skies turn cloudy.

How it compares at full price

At full price, the Tufton rivals juggernauts like the JBL Boombox 3 and Sony’s XG500 series. Those competitors often tout higher water resistance and, in JBL’s case, a bolder, bass-first approach. The Tufton goes all-in on treble and midrange detail, along with superior onboard controls and an appearance that will mesh with living-room furnishings. If you need a speaker that shifts from garden party to bookshelf without feeling out of place, look no further than its industrial-chic style.

Value and real-world use

Fact: the $329.99 price tag puts it in the middle of the pack and all but assures a mighty blowout that won’t need even the tiniest of pushes. In reality, a deck party only requires one Tufton running at half volume. That saves battery life and declutters your sound.

Should you wait or buy now?

Retailer records for portable speaker promotions show that big Marshall discounts tend to peak during holiday festivities, with routine $100 to $150 cuts in other sale windows. This bargain lands among the best we’ve seen. You could see a similar figure later in the season, but colorways and inventory can become restricted as demand peaks. It’s a great match if you need a large portable speaker right away.

Want a smaller Marshall option?

If you love the aesthetic but want hop-in-your-car, throw-and-go portability, the Marshall Middleton is down to $199.95 from $319.99.