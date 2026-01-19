Marshall Emberton II Speaker Drops 39% on Amazon

The Marshall Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker just landed a 39% discount on Amazon, dropping to $109.99 from its $179.99 list. For a compact unit with multi-directional sound, rugged build quality, and marathon battery life, this is one of the most compelling price-to-performance buys in its class right now.

Why This Amazon Deal on the Emberton II Speaker Matters

At this price, the Emberton II undercuts popular rivals while offering standout endurance and weather resistance. The JBL Flip 6 and Bose SoundLink Flex often sell in a similar range, yet both advertise roughly 12 hours of playback; Marshall rates the Emberton II at 30+ hours. That kind of stamina can be the difference between charging midweek and charging on weekends.

Price trackers frequently show this model hovering closer to $150 when it’s not at full MSRP, making a 39% cut a meaningful window for shoppers who have been waiting to pounce. If you’ve been eyeing a premium-looking travel speaker without paying premium money, this is the moment.

Sound and Build for the Real World: Design and Durability

Marshall’s “True Stereophonic” approach is the hook: dual full‑range drivers work with passive radiators to throw sound in multiple directions, so music feels present even when you’re not standing directly in front of the grille. For its size, the Emberton II delivers clean mids and crisp treble, with enough low‑end punch to keep pop and rock lively without muddying vocals.

The ruggedness is not marketing fluff. With an IP67 rating, the speaker is dust‑tight and tested to survive submersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes under IEC 60529 standards. Translation: it’s built for patios, showers, and beach days, not just coffee tables. The silicone exterior shrugs off scuffs, and the iconic knurled control knob remains easy to operate with wet hands.

Battery life is the category headline. Expect well over a full day of casual listening on a single USB‑C charge. Real‑world results will scale with volume and content, but compared with the 10–15 hour norm for compact speakers, the Emberton II’s endurance is a practical advantage you’ll notice.

Features You Actually Use on a Daily Basis

Setup is simple over Bluetooth, and connection stability is solid within typical room‑to‑room ranges. Marshall’s companion app adds quick EQ presets and firmware updates, letting you tweak the sound signature or grab bug fixes without fuss. If you’re planning a bigger gathering, Stack Mode lets you link multiple Emberton II units so everyone gets in the blast zone.

Thoughtful touches include an LED battery gauge, tactile on‑device controls, and a compact footprint that slides easily into a backpack. Marshall also notes the use of recycled materials in the build, reflecting a broader industry push toward sustainability without compromising durability.

What to Consider Before Buying the Marshall Emberton II

There’s no speakerphone mic, no 3.5mm aux input, and no Wi‑Fi features. Wireless audio is via standard Bluetooth codecs, so you won’t see the higher bitrates of LDAC or aptX Adaptive. Audiophiles chasing hi‑res streams will still want a larger, codec‑rich system, but for casual listening from a phone, tablet, or laptop, the trade‑offs are sensible.

If you’re comparing, note that ultra‑compact speakers often prioritize portability over bass depth. The Emberton II manages a confident low end for its size, but if chest‑thumping sub‑bass is essential, you’ll need a bigger driver and a bigger bag. Otherwise, the balance here is impressive and easy to live with daily.

Bottom Line: A Strong Portable Speaker Deal Right Now

With a 39% price drop, the Marshall Emberton II hits a sweet spot: stylish, weatherproof, genuinely long‑lasting, and sonically engaging for its footprint. If you want a premium portable that can handle the backyard, the bathroom, and the road without constant charging or babying, this is a smart buy while the discount holds.