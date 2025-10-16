Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth Speaker now $94.99

One of the most stylish portable Bluetooth speakers out there, the Marshall Emberton II, is currently getting a significant $85 price cut and is now available for members of a popular online retailer’s premium program at $94.99.

If you’ve had your eye on a speaker that mixes classic rock-and-roll aesthetics with modern ruggedness, this is an excellent time to buy.

What Makes This Marshall Emberton II Deal Stand Out

Sub-$100 is a good price point for travel-friendly speakers, and the Emberton II doesn’t often fall this low. In a category where fiendish competition — via, say, the JBL Flip series and Sony’s physically modest SRS line of Bluetooth speakers — often costs around $100 or more (when not on clearance), lopping off $85 from the Marshall lands this one in that impulse-buy territory without feeling like you significantly compromised.

Price aside, the Emberton II also benefits from an aesthetic heritage that isn’t easy to match. There is a reason Marshall’s design language achieves iconic status: It looks good on a desk or bookshelf, and also feels right at home by the backyard barbecue. For those for whom sound and the object are both objects of desire, the discount eliminates a huge barrier.

Design and durability with classic amp-inspired styling

The Emberton II embodies the brand’s classic amp aesthetic with a tactile surface, metal grille, and brass elements. It’s small enough to toss in a tote bag but feels thick and reassuring in your hand. The minimalistic design is maintained by a single, multidirectional control knob.

It’s not just pretty. Toss in the fact that it carries an IP67 rating, with dust-tight seals and water resistance that will endure a dunk in the pool or take some time at the beach, and you’ve got a real game-changing edge for soaking days of sun at the seaside while taking light sprinkles like a champ. That level of protection is a step up compared with many fashion-first speakers and lines up with the IEC standards for rugged consumer electronics.

Sound quality and features for small-space listening

Marshall’s “True Stereophonic” method is a concept to reproduce 360-degree sound. In reality, that omnidirectional tuning ensures the sound fills a patio or small room without everyone crowding around one sweet spot. Inside, dual full-range drivers team up with passive radiators to deliver an unexpected punch of mid-bass for the size and crisp treble that flatters vocals and guitars.

Bluetooth is of the modern kind, so connectivity is solid, and there’s a Marshall Bluetooth app for basic EQ tweaks. If you need even more power, Stack Mode allows you to connect multiple Emberton IIs for a full sound throughout any space. It’s not a boombox-size party speaker, but for podcasts, acoustic sets, and indie or classic rock, it punches above its footprint.

Battery life reality check based on independent tests

Marshall is advertising more than 30 hours of playback, though independent tests suggest a lower number.

Tests using tracks with a consistent volume of 74 dB and a standard-volume track playlist saw slightly more than nine hours on a charge in the lab, according to SoundGuys. Real-life results will depend on volume, content, and temperature, but you’re safe assuming a day trip rather than a full weekend.

The upside: it can be charged over USB-C, and replenishing it from a power bank is effortless. For most casual usage — as background music during a workday or at an evening get-together — the stamina is fine, though heavy users will want to monitor the volume if they plan to stretch the speaker’s runtime.

How to get the discount with membership or trial

The $94.99 price is currently available via a Prime-like membership offered through a major retailer. New members usually get a 30-day trial that may allow you to access the deal without committing long term. Like most such high-profile tech deals, stock and timing can be fickle; if this lands on your shortlist, waiting could invite the price to return to its normal level.

Who it’s for and when this compact speaker makes sense

If you’re looking for a portable speaker that not only sounds good but looks the part, too, it’s difficult to do better than the Emberton II at this price. It’s a no-brainer for apartment dwellers, desk setups, and outdoor hangs where aesthetics are just as important as audio quality. If you care more about having the most longevity per charge or the fattest bass at this price, perhaps look to battery-first models like Sony offers, or bass-emphasized products in JBL’s line — but for balanced output in sound quality, IP67-rated durability, and an ageless design at $94.99, this is attention-seeking value.