Marshall Cuts Major Black Friday Audio Deals

If you’ve been lusting after Marshall’s retro-cool earphones and speakers, the brand’s Black Friday lineup is the time to pull the trigger. Headline deals slash flagship models of popular lines way below list price, making the iconic design and long-haul battery life at least a bit more affordable. Here, we break down the best deals and what they mean for various types of listeners and rooms.

Best Deals on Marshall Headphones for Black Friday

Marshall Major V drops to $99.99, a $70 savings that makes the company’s most affordable on-ear pair one of the better stocking-stuffer picks. The hook is stamina: Count on more than 100 hours of playback per charge, and a speedy 15-minute top-up yields up to 15 hours when you’re headed out the door. USB-C and Qi wireless bring you power flexibility, while Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint makes phone–laptop switching button-free (no need for any pesky menus). A tactile joystick and a programmable M button make for easy controls, and the EQ in Marshall’s app can temper the out-of-the-box bass-forward tuning. Consumer ratings at big retail sites have settled around 4.6 stars out of 5, indicating overall happiness for these headphones, especially in casual modes, despite the lack of ANC.

Need noise canceling? The Monitor III ANC is now $279.99, 26% off its regular price of $379.99. It’s a travel-friendly over-ear with up to 70 hours of play with ANC active, around 100 hours if it’s off — endurance that bests many higher-end competitors. Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint are on board. Adaptive Loudness dynamically levels your volume when environments change, while the foldable design tips the scales at around 250g. The hard case that ships with them — whose insides are lined with red velvet for a dash of rock-opulence — keeps everything safe in a backpack. And as with the Major V, hardware controls and a customizable M button minimize in-app fiddling on the go.

Big Savings on Marshall Speakers for Your Home Audio

The space-saving Acton III costs $179.99, which is 40% off its usual price of $299.99. Don’t let its diminutive looks fool you; the Rupert Neve–designed Fender Playback’s two custom-designed 3.5-inch full-range speakers with whizzer cones are powered by a Class-D power amp for clear, powerful audio fidelity in whatever space it finds. Bluetooth 5.2 takes care of wireless streaming, and there’s a 3.5mm input for keeping turntables with preamps or older sources in the mix. The textured vinyl wrap, fret cloth, and brass knobs are nice design touches, while buyer feedback sits around 4.7/5 at major retailers — impressive numbers for such a compact speaker with big sound.

Stepping up in size, the Stanmore III is $299, around a hundred bucks off depending on the store. It bumps up the muscle with an 80W Class-D amplifier powering a 5-inch woofer, while also adding dual tweeters to deliver more transparent mids and tighter bass for mid-size rooms. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, RCA, and 3.5mm, and you also get hands-on treatment on the top of the speakers — old-school knobs for volume, bass, and treble controls — along with a satisfyingly clicky power toggle. The model also skews green in terms of sustainability, with a build that depends on 70% recycled plastic and is enclosed in mostly recyclable packaging.

What to Know Before You Buy Marshall Headphones or Speakers

For a lively, live-stage feel, Marshall’s tuning tends to highlight bass and upper mids. If you like flatter studio reference, dial out the low-end bloom and nudge the app EQ up a hair on the treble for clarity. It’s the hardware, though, that is the unambiguous win: plush pads, solid hinges, and grippy vinyl finishes prove durable to wear and tear over time, while knurled brass controls make minute tweaks feel instinctive.

On the headphones side, multipoint support is a productivity godsend for hybrid work, and the battery stats speak for themselves. For speakers, think about placement: The Acton III is suitable for desktops and bookshelves; the Stanmore III’s larger cabinet breathes more easily on a console or sideboard. A few inches of space behind both speakers is good enough to allow bass ports to function.

How These Marshall Black Friday Deals Compare Overall

Deals of 26–40% off are especially aggressive for the lineup, and on the Acton III in particular, which very rarely falls to this price outside of peak holiday windows. Battery life on the Major V and Monitor III ANC products is among the better in their respective categories — some popular ANC flagships will offer 30–50 hours, so Marshall’s 70–100-hour range would be a strong differentiator if you travel frequently or forget to charge your headphones.

These are the year’s most convincing entry points into Marshall’s ecosystem if you prize design and touch-sensitive controls as highly as sound. Bottom line: the headphone deals cater to commuters and office hoppers who demand weeklong battery life, while speaker savings make it a whole lot easier to justify that style-first living room setup. If you’ve been eyeing one of those, this is your time to get on board.