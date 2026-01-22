Major Savings Hit Portable Power Stations Up To 65% Off

Portable power station deals are surging this week, with deep discounts across Jackery, Anker Solix, and Bluetti—some cutting prices by as much as 65%. For households bracing for winter outages and campers eyeing a solar-ready setup for spring, these markdowns arrive at a savvy moment. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that weather-driven outages account for most interruptions nationwide, and multi-hour blackouts are now a routine risk. A compact, quiet power station bridges those gaps without the fumes or upkeep of a gas generator.

Standout portable power station deals worth grabbing

Headlining the cuts is a high-capacity package: the Jackery HomePower 3000 paired with two 200W SolarSaga panels for $1,598.99, a $1,400.01 drop. With 3,072Wh on tap, Jackery estimates it can keep a typical refrigerator running for roughly two days or a Wi-Fi router humming for almost three. Add 400W of solar input and you’re looking at an 80% recharge in about nine hours of good sun, making it a compelling home-backup anchor.

For mobile setups, the Anker Solix C800X bundle is a smart buy at $449.98 (save $849.02). You get a 768Wh station with a built-in lightbar plus a highly packable 100W solar panel—essentially adding the panel for about $50 over the C800X’s current solo price. And for glove-box preparedness, the Bluetti Elite 10 is down to $113 (save $86). It’s a 128Wh, four-pound unit sized to recharge phones a handful of times and keep small devices alive during brief outages.

Jackery cuts for whole-home essentials and backups

Jackery’s big-ticket deal is the HomePower 3000 with twin 200W panels, a setup tailored to refrigerators, network gear, lights, and even select power tools. If you don’t need that much capacity, the Explorer line is also discounted: the Explorer 300 at $199 (save $60) is an ultra-portable option for phones, cameras, and routers; the Explorer 1500 Ultra at $898.99 (save $500.01) strikes a versatile middle ground for appliances and campsite use; and the HomePower 3600 Plus sits at $1,598.99 (save $1,200.01 with on-page coupon), bringing higher surge handling and expansion-friendly backup.

Jackery’s appeal is consistency: pure sine wave inverters, straightforward displays, and plug-and-play solar integration. For buyers who prioritize appliance support, look at continuous output (in watts) and surge ratings—most modern fridges draw 150–300W but can spike higher at startup.

Anker Solix Deals Geared To Campers And RVers

The Anker Solix C800X bundle stands out for field use: 768Wh, a top-mounted three-mode camping light, and a portable 100W panel that folds down to the footprint of a printer sheet. If you prefer to mix and match, the C800X alone is $399 during the sale. Deeper cuts span the lineup—C300 at $179.99 (save $70), C1000 Gen 2 at $449.99 (save $349.01), C2000 Gen 2 at $799 (save $700), and the high-capacity F2000 at $849 (save $1,150)—covering everything from day-trip charging to multi-appliance backup.

Anker’s newer models emphasize fast AC charging and broad port selection, handy when you’re powering laptops, cameras, and lights at once. Some units also offer quick switchover for basic UPS-style protection—a convenience for keeping modems and desktops from dropping during brief flickers.

Bluetti bargains for everyday backup and emergency use

Bluetti’s Elite 10 is an easy yes at $113: 128Wh, roughly six phone recharges, and compatibility with 100W solar for a brisk top-up in about 90 minutes under strong sun. Stepping up, the Bluetti AC200L at $749 (save $850) is a proven workhorse for off-grid cabins and longer outages, while the Elite 100 V2 at $399 (save $400) and Elite 200 V2 at $899 (save $400) provide flexible capacity for fridges, CPAPs, and power tools. The Bluetti X30 CPAP Battery Backup at $279 (save $120) targets medical users who need a dedicated, quiet solution.

Bluetti’s mid-to-large stations commonly use lithium iron phosphate cells, valued for long cycle life—often rated for thousands of cycles—making them attractive as long-term backup investments. Consumer reviewers consistently cite stable inverters and robust solar input as key strengths.

How to pick the right station for your needs and budget

Start with what you must power. A router and phones demand about 20–50W; a CPAP may draw 30–60W; a modern fridge averages 150–300W. Multiply your total watts by the hours you need, then size up for inefficiencies. For many homes, 1,000–2,000Wh covers a day of essentials; 3,000Wh and up can bridge multiday outages with careful management.

Check inverter output, surge capacity, solar input (watts and voltage range), battery chemistry and cycle life, noise levels, and weight. Look for UL 2743 certification, a clear warranty, and replaceable or expandable batteries if you plan to scale. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has long highlighted solar-plus-storage as a resilient pairing; in practice, a 100–400W panel kit can meaningfully extend runtime during grid failures.

Why these discounts matter now for winter preparedness

Seasonal demand typically spikes during winter storms, when outages are most disruptive and generators are in short supply. Right now, aggressive vendor promotions and ongoing battery cost declines have pushed portable stations to some of their lowest effective prices of the year. If resilience is on your to-do list, the current round of up to 65% off deals is a timely entry point—just match capacity to your essentials, add solar if you can, and you’ll be far more comfortable when the lights go out.