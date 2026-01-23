Magic: March of the Machine Booster Box Drops Below Market

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to stock up on sealed Magic product, this is it. A March of the Machine Draft Booster Box is currently listed for $123.45 at a major retailer, down from a typical shelf price around $149.99. That’s $26.54 off, an 18% discount, and notably below what sealed boxes have been trading for across hobby marketplaces.

Why This Price Stands Out for March of the Machine Boxes

Across large TCG exchanges, sealed March of the Machine (MOM) Draft Booster boxes often sit in the mid-$130s to $140s, based on active TCGplayer listings and recent eBay sales. Hitting $123.45 undercuts many verified-seller offers by roughly $10 to $20 before shipping. For buyers who care about value per pack, that drops your cost to about $3.43 per 15-card booster—aggressive for a marquee Standard-era release.

Wizards of the Coast moved away from MSRP in 2019, but retailers have coalesced around that ~$150 range for Draft Booster boxes of modern sets. With Magic consistently topping the hobby TCG category in ICv2’s retail channel reporting, below-market sealed pricing on a well-liked 2023 release tends to be short-lived.

What You Get Inside the March of the Machine Box

A March of the Machine Draft Booster Box contains 36 boosters, each with 15 cards. The set’s hook is the Multiverse Legends bonus sheet—one legendary reprint card appears in each pack, adding a second rare track and extra ceiling for value hunters.

Typical pack makeup includes 1 rare or mythic, 3 uncommons, 10 commons, and 1 basic land, plus that dedicated Multiverse Legends slot (which can be any rarity). Traditional foils show up periodically in Draft boosters, commonly around 1 in 3 packs, adding another small upside. For sealed EV-minded players, those extra shots at a second rare/mythic per booster meaningfully improve box expected value versus sets without a bonus sheet.

Chase Cards and Real-World Value in March of the Machine

MOM’s chase hits span both the main set and the Multiverse Legends reprints. Key highlights include Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer from the Legends sheet—a perennial staple in Modern—plus standout main-set cards like Invasion of Ikoria, Faerie Mastermind, and Thalia and The Gitrog Monster. The cycle of transforming Praetors (Elesh Norn, Sheoldred, Jin-Gitaxias, Urabrask, Vorinclex) also anchors the mythic slot for Commander and constructed collectors.

Price trackers such as MTGGoldfish and MTGStocks have shown steady demand for several MOM singles across Commander, Pioneer, and Modern since release, with periodic spikes driven by metagame shifts and reprint news. While sealed box EV naturally fluctuates with the singles market, a sub-$125 entry point gives drafters and speculators wider margins than the usual mid-$130s to $140s buy-in.

Who Should Jump on This March of the Machine Box Deal

Draft fans: 36 packs put you at the sweet spot for a full eight-person draft with prize support left over, or multiple four-player pods.

Commander players: Multiverse Legends makes these boosters efficient for finding legendary build-arounds while backfilling staples.

Sealed collectors and investors: Below-market boxes from popular Standard-era sets remain a cornerstone of long-hold strategies, especially for products with strong reprintable and evergreen play appeal.

Buying Tips Before You Check Out the Draft Booster Box

Confirm you’re selecting the Draft Booster Box—MOM also released Set Boosters (different pack counts and collation). Check the seller of record and fulfillment details, review return policies, and inspect packaging on arrival for factory seals and corner condition. For extra due diligence, compare this price against live TCGplayer listings and recent eBay sold items before pulling the trigger.

Bottom line: at $123.45, March of the Machine Draft Booster Boxes are a standout buy right now. With 36 boosters, a guaranteed Multiverse Legends card in every pack, and multiple high-demand rares and mythics across formats, this is one of the strongest sealed Magic deals available today.