MacBook Neo Named Most Repairable MacBook By iFixit

Apple’s MacBook Neo has earned a rare compliment from iFixit, which calls it the most repairable MacBook in roughly fourteen years. In a detailed teardown, the repair advocacy group awarded the Neo a 6 out of 10—modest by general laptop standards, but a meaningful leap for a MacBook line that has often scored near the bottom since the Retina-era redesign.

The headline change is the battery: instead of being glued in, the Neo’s cells sit in a removable tray secured by screws. That single decision transforms the most common MacBook repair from an adhesive battle into a straightforward service job, and it signals a notable shift in Apple’s hardware priorities.

Why iFixit’s repairability verdict on MacBook Neo matters

Context is everything. In 2012, the first Retina MacBook Pro arrived with glued batteries, proprietary fasteners, and soldered memory—earning a 1 out of 10 from iFixit and becoming a case study in how design can hinder longevity. That design language influenced a decade of MacBooks that prioritized thinness and rigidity over field service.

The Neo’s 6/10 doesn’t mean it’s a repair dream machine; it means the pendulum is finally swinging back. Compared with recent Apple notebooks, the Neo’s flatter disassembly path, cooperative Repair Assistant behavior when pairing replacements, and simpler display and keyboard service procedures reduce risk and time for both DIYers and pros.

Battery design marks a turning point for MacBook Neo repairs

iFixit highlights the Neo’s battery tray, fastened with 18 screws, as the defining improvement. Screws add minutes; glue adds hours. Previous MacBook battery swaps often required solvent, heat, and careful prying to avoid puncturing cells or damaging the top case. With the Neo, the process becomes predictable and far safer.

Why does this matter? Batteries are the single most common laptop failure over a device’s life. Consumer electronics repair shops consistently report battery replacements as a top ticket, and organizations like Consumer Reports have long flagged declining battery capacity as the main reason people retire otherwise functional laptops. A design that anticipates routine battery service extends usable life and reduces waste.

The practical upside is financial and environmental. Labor time falls when you can unfasten a tray rather than dissolve adhesive, and fewer collateral parts are sacrificed in the process. According to the Global E-waste Monitor, the world generated about 62 million metric tons of e-waste in 2022, with just over 22% formally collected and recycled. Easier battery replacement is one of the most direct ways to slow that trend for portable PCs.

What still holds it back from higher repairability scores

Two familiar constraints remain: soldered memory and storage. That configuration streamlines manufacturing and preserves board-level performance tolerances, but it ends meaningful upgrades. Buyers must choose RAM and SSD capacity up front and live with those choices. When a storage chip fails, recovery and repair typically escalate from a component swap to a full logic board replacement.

Even so, the Neo introduces other welcome modularity. iFixit notes more serviceable ports and a saner internal layout, which should reduce the incidence of “whole-board” fixes for small failures. It’s incremental rather than radical—but in repair, small modular wins add up fast.

Policy pressure and industry momentum behind repairability

The Neo’s changes don’t arrive in a vacuum. U.S. right-to-repair laws have accelerated, with landmark measures in California requiring long-term parts, tools, and documentation access, and Oregon adopting tough provisions aimed at curbing restrictive parts pairing. Facing that regulatory tide, Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program and announced support for calibrating certain iPhone repairs with used genuine parts—key steps repair advocates have urged for years.

Internationally, France’s repairability index and European Union eco-design efforts continue to nudge manufacturers toward service-friendly designs. Laptops with higher repair scores tend to remain in institutional fleets longer, lowering total cost of ownership and curbing emissions tied to replacement cycles, according to analyses from repair advocacy groups and IT asset managers.

What buyers and IT teams should expect from these changes

For individual buyers, the Neo’s most tangible benefit will surface several years in: when battery health drops, a swap should be faster, cheaper, and less risky than on recent MacBooks. For IT departments, modular ports and a flatter disassembly path translate to lower downtime and less board-level waste for common failures.

The caveat remains configuration lock-in. If your workflow is storage-heavy or memory-sensitive, plan your specs carefully at purchase. And keep data hygiene top of mind, since soldered storage complicates recovery if the logic board fails.

The bottom line on MacBook Neo’s improving repairability

The MacBook Neo doesn’t rewrite Apple’s playbook, but it meaningfully revises a chapter that needed it. iFixit’s 6/10 is the strongest MacBook repairability signal in years, anchored by a screw-in battery tray and saner internal design. If this direction sticks, it could extend device lifespans, cut e-waste, and make ownership less stressful—precisely the kind of practical progress repair advocates have been asking for.