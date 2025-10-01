M5 iPad Pro Shows Up In Two YouTube Leaks

Two different YouTube videos, both produced by Russian creators yet to share evidence of their legitimacy as supply chain leakers with my publication, purported to reveal Apple’s unannounced M5-powered iPad Pro in the wild — at least the device frosted on its exterior and blessed with “meaningful” upgrades internally.

As much as the units look nearly identical to the existing M4 iPad Pro, the videos call out more RAM in base models and huge CPU/GPU gains—implying that Apple is pushing its pro tablet line ahead without changing its silhouette.

What the leaked YouTube videos appear to show in detail

Creators Wylsacom and Romancev768 unboxed what they claim is M5 iPad Pro hardware: one in space black with 256GB of storage and another in silver with 512GB. Both units were shipped in boxes with the M4 iPad Pro wallpaper art and not the normal regulatory text on a rear shell, details that often point to pre-retail or validation-stage devices rather than final retail stock.

The rumored M5 iPads look on the outside like the current Pro design language: stiff, ultra-thin chassis with slim bezels and a single rear camera. That continuity is in line with Apple’s rhythm for updating iPad hardware, where internal silicon updates frequently arrive without a redesign when the industrial design has already matured.

Performance and memory claims from the alleged devices

Both videos state that Apple has doubled memory in lower-capacity configurations, taking the base model from 8GB to 12GB of RAM. That’s a big deal for pro workflows on iPad—apps such as Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and complex multi-layer projects in Procreate get immediate benefits from more headroom (and iPadOS features like Stage Manager have to deal with fewer challenges from background process limits when RAM gets bigger).

Performance-wise, the makers say benchmark results demonstrate a 10% leap for single-core and between 10–15% multi-core CPU performance over the M4 iPad Pro. Cited GPU scores are 74,568 for the claimed M5 device versus 55,702 on an M4—a roughly 34 percent bump. Those numbers would indicate a significant bump for graphics-intensive workloads such as 3D modeling, photo denoising, and game development workflows on iPad if accurate, and they line up with the grading used by Geekbench’s Metal test.

Design and camera rumors for the next iPad Pro line

Rumors and reports on the next Pro iPad include a dual front-camera system that’d be great for improved landscape/portrait support. This is stated in one of the videos but not in the other. Apple moved the front camera to the landscape edge on its latest Pro tablets so a two-camera setup would make perfect sense if for nothing else than for video calling and creator framing, but we’ll have to wait until there’s official hardware for that.

And other than that, neither video shows a significant design change to the rear camera setup or display. Apple’s duo of side-by-side OLED panels on the Pro line are already finding a way to log high brightness, deep contrast, and 120Hz ProMotion; perhaps it wants silicon and memory advancements over overt tweaks in the visible hardware this cycle.

Credibility and context for these pre-retail device leaks

Wylsacom’s history with early Apple hardware is somewhat mixed, and in the past it has even shown off an M4 MacBook Pro ahead of its announcement. Yet several tells in these videos indicate non-retail status: recycled box art, no regulatory markings, or unusual labeling. There are many examples in Apple’s supply chain—design and production validation units we find often have missing cosmetic details, which might explain discrepancies of packaging or laser-etched text to what actually ships.

The performance deltas are also about what you would expect from an M-generation bump. Apple’s recent silicon incarnations have delivered about high single-digit to mid-teen CPU gains year-on-year, with larger steps on GPU where architecture and memory bandwidth change in consort. An additional 4GB of RAM would further increase real-world responsiveness, particularly during long multitasking sessions and when dealing with extensive media timelines.

What to watch next as Apple’s fall window approaches

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has implied that it’s not too soon for a next iPad Pro refresh, and the company has historically made room for at least one hardware announcement window in its fall calendar.

If an M5 iPad Pro is on the horizon, I’d surmise that Apple will prioritize a mix of performance-per-watt enhancements and AI-accelerated workflows in creative/productivity apps, as well as tighter ties with the Mac for cross-device projects.

Until Apple verifies, consider the YouTube footage an early sketch, not a completed image. Together, the two videos suggest an iterative—but significant!—update: more memory in the places that really count, a faster chip, and a familiar industrial design targeted at pro users who want speed and stability more than cosmetic change.