M5 iPad Pro Already Discounted at Amazon

Apple’s new iPad Pro with the M5 chip is already seeing a modest but notable discount at Amazon, which shaves some of the price off both the 11-inch and 13-inch models right at launch. It’s not a doorbuster, but for early adopters who didn’t preorder, this is the first genuinely good deal whereby you can pay something less than MSRP for Apple’s flagship tablet.

What’s Discounted at Amazon on New M5 iPad Pro Models

The headline savings are not huge: a maximum of $20 off, depending on the size and color. The 11-inch base setup has been dropping by about $15, while the bigger 13-inch version’s been seeing around $20 off. These are the 256GB Wi‑Fi models, the usual base levels that most shoppers probably have in mind.

Amazon sometimes does a little color and capacity shenanigans, so you might discover the discount locked to a given finish (silver and space black), for example. Most other retailers will maintain list price during the window of initial sales, so Amazon’s day-one shave represents a cost-effective edge if you were going to buy immediately in any case.

What You Get with Apple’s New M5 iPad Pro Features

The M5 iPad Pro retains the elegant, impossibly thin design and high-grade construction of the previous generation, but trades up to Apple’s latest silicon for some added muscle geared toward creative work and heavy multitasking. Apple’s chip cadence has consistently meant double‑digit gains from one M‑series generation to the next, and independent benchmarks like AnandTech and Geekbench have previously backed up those claims of year-on-year improvements.

Visuals are delivered via a Tandem OLED display — a two‑stack OLED system designed for higher peak brightness, richer contrast, and better HDR performance compared with traditional OLED designs. Look for inky blacks, excellent color with P3 coverage, and more consistent luminance across the panel — it’s a big deal on-device for grading and on-device proofing. The 12MP front camera offers Center Stage for more intelligent framing on video calls, and the body is still astonishingly slim for a pro‑grade machine.

Accessories are still a big part of the Pro experience. The new Apple Pencil Pro provides access to advanced pressure, tilt, and haptic‑assisted features in apps such as Procreate, Concepts, and Adobe Fresco, while the Magic Keyboard can make the tablet a legitimate laptop stand‑in for getting work done. These extras generally aren’t going to enjoy the same early discounts, so you should account for them within your total budget if you are planning on building a complete workstation.

Who Should Get This M5 iPad Pro and Why It Matters

Video editors, illustrators, 3D artists, and audio producers will benefit most from the M5 uplift. iPad‑optimized apps like LumaFusion and DaVinci Resolve enjoy snappy timelines and fast renders; Procreate and Nomad Sculpt support bigger canvases with more pixels, while sculpting scenes have higher poly counts without slowing down; and apps such as Logic Pro for iPad can take advantage of the extra headroom for larger sessions. If your workflow consists of switching between several resource‑hungry apps, then the M5 iPad Pro’s ceiling is what you’re after.

If you mostly use your browser, email, or watch videos, this is a high-end device that you won’t take full advantage of. Apple’s mid‑tier tablets always represent better value for light usage. But if you’re after a long runway — four to six years of solid performance and OS support — the M5 iPad Pro is the safer play, and an early discount makes it easier to swallow.

Purchasing Tips and Seller Checks for Amazon Deals

Before you hit Buy Now, check just below that button to make sure of the “Shipper/Seller.” Aim for Amazon.com rather than a third‑party seller to minimize the chance of inventory hiccups, slower fulfillment, or mismatched return policies. Prices on brand‑new Apple gear can flip fast through launch week, so while we strive to bring you the lowest price on each product as soon as it becomes available, if the discount isn’t right or particularly attractive, don’t give up and think that stock is gone for good.

Keep in mind as well that early markdowns can sometimes be for one color or capacity at a time. If your heart is set on a specific configuration and it’s not on sale, consider switching to a different finish or storage size (if available), and check again in the afternoon — Amazon updates product listings throughout the day while supplies last. Normal protections, such as warranty coverage, still apply, regardless of discount.

Why Amazon Discounts Prices on Apple Gear at Launch

Amazon is known for making small launch‑day reductions to Apple hardware in a bid to boost its listings in search and attract the earliest adopters, who like getting their products shipped as soon as possible. Analysts like IDC and Canalys have continued to pick Apple as the top tablet player, and even some savings on a volume product can mean quite a few units. For those buying, that means the Week 1 time-limited cuts are much more often the rule rather than the exception.

Bottom Line: Early M5 iPad Pro Deal Worth Considering

The M5 iPad Pro is great for demanding creative and professional workloads, and an early Amazon discount — albeit small — makes the best iPad even easier to recommend to power users. If you were going to be upgrading anyway, here’s a tidy little low‑risk way of saving a little money at checkout. Just make sure to vet the seller, choose the configuration that best fits your workflow, and get it while the price is good.