Lululemon Backs Epoch Biodesign To Recycle Nylon 66

Lululemon is betting that lab-honed enzymes can turn old leggings into tomorrow’s performance fibers. The athleticwear giant has joined a $12 million investment in Epoch Biodesign, a UK startup developing enzymatic recycling that breaks down nylon 66 from textile waste into its core building blocks, aiming to regenerate virgin-grade materials without tapping oil.

The move signals a pragmatic shift for brands that rely on high-spec synthetics yet face volatile petrochemical costs and rising scrutiny over waste. In recent weeks, spot prices for key nylon 66 precursors have spiked by up to 150%, according to the company, underscoring how exposed apparel supply chains remain to fossil markets.

How Epoch’s Enzymes Unmake Plastic In Nylon 66

Epoch’s process applies a cascade of industrial enzymes—purified proteins rather than whole microbes—to unzip long polymer chains back into monomers. For nylon 66, that means recovering the chemical building blocks used to make tough, abrasion-resistant yarns. The company says it can reclaim more than 90% of target monomers from mixed pre- and post-consumer textiles, with dyes captured separately for responsible disposal or reuse.

Crucially, the feedstock is waste, not oil. “A bale of textile” becomes the new “barrel of oil,” as the company likes to frame it, decoupling supply from geopolitical price swings. Using off-the-shelf enzymes from established suppliers also avoids the scale-up risk of live-fermentation systems and helps simplify industrial deployment.

Epoch is first targeting nylon 66, the original, high-strength synthetic found in premium activewear, airbags, carpets, and climbing gear. It remains difficult to replace in demanding uses, but it’s also hard to recycle mechanically, especially when blended with elastane. Enzymatic depolymerization offers a chemical route that can work around blends and contaminants that typically defeat conventional recyclers.

A Timely Bet For An Oil-To-Textile Pivot

The International Energy Agency has long warned that as transport electrifies, petrochemical demand—especially plastics—will drive future oil growth. Apparel brands are therefore caught in a bind: performance expectations lean on plastics, yet climate and waste mandates are tightening. The EU will require separate textile waste collection by 2025, and member states are advancing producer-responsibility schemes; France has run one for textiles for over a decade. Similar policies are being weighed in key U.S. states.

Textile waste is a vast, underutilized resource. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation estimates that only about 1% of clothing is recycled fiber-to-fiber today. Meanwhile, synthetic fibers are a leading source of microplastic pollution, responsible for an estimated 35% of microplastics released to the environment, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Turning apparel waste into a consistent chemical feedstock is one of the few pathways that could move those numbers meaningfully.

Why Nylon 66 Is The Big Prize For Performance Wear

Nylon 66 delivers stretch recovery, strength, and heat resistance coveted in premium activewear, but its precursors—adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine—tie it tightly to fossil inputs with significant embodied emissions. Past supply shocks have rattled mills and brands alike. By regenerating monomers from apparel bales, Epoch aims to offer pricing stability and carbon savings, while matching the performance of virgin grade—something mechanical recycling struggles to guarantee.

Lululemon’s portfolio leans heavily on nylon and polyester. The company has tested multiple decarbonization levers—from resale through its Like New program to exploring bio-based inputs with biotechnology partners. Enzymatic recycling complements those efforts by addressing end-of-life material circularity without sacrificing technical performance.

Competition Heats Up In Enzymatic Recycling

Epoch joins a fast-forming field of molecular recyclers. Carbios has advanced enzyme-based PET recycling with industrial partners, and Protein Evolution has showcased enzyme systems to depolymerize polyesters and nylons. Ambercycle is commercializing solvent-based polyester regeneration at apparel scale. The common thread: moving from waste textiles to virgin-equivalent inputs that mills can drop into existing lines.

The difference with nylon 66 is complexity. Blends with elastane, dye chemistries, and finishes complicate separation. Epoch’s approach—sequenced enzymes, capture of residuals, and avoidance of live organisms—seeks to tame that complexity while preserving yields.

From Pilot To Plant: Funding And 2028 Scale Plans

The fresh funding, which included Extantia, Happiness Capital, Kompas VC, and Leitmotif alongside Lululemon, will finance a demonstration facility near Imperial College London. Epoch targets a commercial-scale plant by 2028 with planned output of 20,000 metric tons per year of monomers. Once nylon 66 is running at capacity, the company says its enzyme toolbox can be adapted to additional polymers.

Scaling will hinge on dependable waste streams and offtake. Here, brands can play a catalytic role: committing volume from take-back programs and locking in purchase agreements for regenerated monomers. If brands treat textile bales as strategic assets rather than liabilities, the unit economics—and climate math—start to work.

What To Watch Next As Enzymatic Nylon 66 Scales

Proof points will come fast: consistent >90% yields across mixed feeds, cost curves as enzyme supply ramps, and quality benchmarks that match or beat virgin nylon 66 in high-wear garments. If Epoch hits those marks, Lululemon’s wager could set a template for performance apparel—where the supply of tomorrow’s fibers is literally hanging in today’s closets.