Lucid Ships Apple CarPlay And Android Auto To Gravity SUV

Lucid Motors is rolling out an over-the-air software update that activates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on its Gravity SUV, starting with North American owners. The company says customers in Europe and the Middle East will receive the feature later in March, extending phone-mirroring support to its flagship three-row EV without a service visit.

The move addresses one of the most frequent asks from premium EV buyers and arrives as Lucid sharpens its message to investors around product execution and customer experience. While the company has touted its in-house infotainment and voice control, adding CarPlay and Android Auto aligns the Gravity with mainstream expectations for seamless smartphone integration.

CarPlay and Android Auto allow drivers to tap into familiar apps—navigation, music, messaging, and voice assistants—through the vehicle’s native display. For EV owners, that can translate to smoother road trips using Apple Maps or Google Maps with real-time charger availability, and easier control of podcasts or playlists while fast-charging.

The demand is clear. Apple has said that 98% of new cars sold in the U.S. support CarPlay and that 79% of U.S. buyers would only consider a vehicle with the feature. Independent research from J.D. Power has consistently found that owners prefer smartphone mirroring for core infotainment tasks over many embedded systems, underscoring how missing this capability can be a purchase blocker in the luxury segment.

Lucid’s addition also helps reduce the learning curve for new EV adopters. Instead of mastering a unique app ecosystem on day one, drivers can lean on the smartphones they already know, then explore Lucid’s native features—such as energy consumption views or over-the-air service scheduling—at their own pace.

The capability is being delivered via an over-the-air package, so owners won’t need to visit a service center. North American vehicles will receive the update first, followed by Europe and the Middle East later in March. As with most OTA deployments, rollouts typically stage over days to ensure reliability, so not every Gravity will see the download at the same moment.

Once installed, owners can pair a compatible iPhone or Android device to project supported apps, take hands-free calls, dictate messages, and use Siri or Google Assistant. For drivers who prefer minimalist dashboards, smartphone mirroring also offers a cleaner, less distracting interface by limiting on-screen elements to contextually relevant icons.

There’s a privacy upside, too. With CarPlay and Android Auto, much of the sensitive data—contacts, messages, search history—flows through the phone rather than being stored in the vehicle, a distinction privacy advocates and enterprise fleet managers often favor.

Competitive context in the premium EV market today

The smartphone-mirroring decision puts Lucid closer to the infotainment status quo among premium brands. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, and Audi support both platforms across most lineups, while Polestar and Volvo pair native Google services with CarPlay compatibility. By contrast, Tesla continues to forgo both CarPlay and Android Auto, and Rivian has historically resisted adding them, opting to build its own software layer.

For a young automaker competing in the crowded luxury SUV category, closing feature gaps matters. Buyers cross-shop on range, charging speed, ride quality—and whether their phone “just works” with the dash. Adding CarPlay and Android Auto reduces friction in the sales process and can bolster owner satisfaction scores that influence brand perception and residual values.

What to watch next as smartphone mirroring expands

Apple has previewed a next-generation CarPlay that extends across multiple screens and deeper vehicle functions. Automakers have approached that rollout cautiously, and not every brand has committed. Lucid hasn’t detailed its plans for that version, but today’s update signals a pragmatic approach: meet customers where they are while continuing to refine native software.

In the near term, Gravity owners get immediate utility from the apps they use daily. For Lucid, it’s a straightforward win—one that aligns customer experience with market expectations and keeps the company’s most important SUV competitive while it pursues broader ambitions in platforms, autonomy partnerships, and profitability.