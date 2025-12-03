Lowest Price Ever On Nightmare Before Christmas Echo Dot Bundles

Here’s an early gift for fans of Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic: The limited edition Echo Dot bundles featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas have fallen to their lowest prices to date, offering a fuss-free way to deck out your home for the holidays without fulfilling roles as Santa and Jack Skellington, borrowing from each other.

That headline deal nets you two Echo Dot speakers and both Jack Skellington and Sally-themed shells for $119.96, a 33% discount or $60 off the standard bundle price. If you just want one character, single bundles with either the Jack or Sally shell are also 33% off at $59.98 apiece, which ties the lowest price we’ve seen for those editions as well.

What You Get In The Limited Edition Bundles

The bundle features the latest Echo Dot, along with an officially licensed decorative shell modeled on the film’s well-known characters. The two-pack includes the Charcoal Echo Dot, but if you opt for a single-character bundle, you can choose your preferred speaker color.

These shells are purely cosmetic, but they’re cleverly designed. Cutouts in the characters’ mouths allow the Dot’s iconic light ring to shine through, resulting in a gentle glow that registers as festive during December and delightfully spooky come October. It’s a fun touch you won’t find with a more pedestrian stand.

Crucially, the shells don’t block microphones or speakers, which means Alexa responsiveness and audio performance are uncompromised. If themed tech collecting is your jam or you’re creating a movie-themed bookshelf or game room, it’s one of the neater integrations you’ll find.

Small Speaker, Big Capabilities for Everyday Use

Underneath the costume, it’s still the Echo Dot many homes know and love. The compact sphere is around 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, while the built-in 1.73-inch full-range driver shines in small to medium-sized residences vertically and horizontally. The punchy sound output for podcasts, background music, and voice responses is larger than it is.

Alexa does what it always does in speaker form: plays back music, tells you the weather, sets timers and reminders, and lets others drop in on calls. It can also be used to control compatible smart home devices, including convenient add-ons like a built-in temperature sensor for triggering routines (think turning on a fan once a room hits a certain temperature), as well as ultrasonic motion detection for automating the lights when someone walks into a room.

The newest Dot has eero Built-in, which can help extend coverage in eero mesh networks, a useful bonus if your Wi-Fi tends not to reach well into kitchens, bedrooms, or kids’ study coves. You can pair two Dots for synchronous multi-room playback, and with generations that match, even configure them as a stereo pair to create a more spacious soundstage.

How the Prices Compare on Licensed Echo Dot Bundles

At $59.98 for a character bundle or $119.96 for the two-pack, these prices represent a new low for the licensed editions of the Echo Dot. The math is simple: you save $30 on a “one-character bundle” and $60 on the bundle that includes two characters, a nice 33 percent savings either way.

True, the standard Echo Dot dips quite low during big shopping events, but that doesn’t include the collectible shell. If you were thinking of picking up a Dot for holiday gifting or to throw another Alexa endpoint in your home, the themed bundles effectively provide some bonus value at list price on already discounted hardware, which is rare among limited-edition electronics.

Company statistics have always positioned the Echo Dot as the best-selling smart speaker in Amazon’s ranks, and third-party trackers Canalys constantly report that Amazon is also leading in the smart speaker installed base. That popularity is relevant here, because accessories and themed editions usually only hang around when demand does — after we sell through this lot, there’s no guarantee of restocks.

Who Should Cash In on This Deal and Why It Matters

If your household is into quoting lines from Halloween Town, the choice is clear. But beyond fandom, the designs are strong conversation pieces that would work well for entryways, office desks, or kids’ rooms. The two-pack is particularly flexible: Put them in separate rooms for whole-home voice control or group them as a stereo pair on a bedroom shelf.

With limited quantities available and the lowest pricing we have on record, stock could sell out fast. If you missed the Halloween window, here’s a second opportunity to get Jack and Sally in time for the year’s other holiday season — the one that this movie has been quietly winning for years.