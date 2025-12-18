Lovable Picks Up $330M at $6.6B Valuation

The Stockholm-based “vibe-coding” startup Lovable, which translates natural language prompts into production-ready software, has raised $330 million in new funding at a valuation of $6.6 billion.

The round was led by CapitalG and Menlo Ventures with participation from Khosla Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and others—making it one of the biggest financings to date for developer tools in AI.

The jump is dramatic—Lovable was valued at a fraction of that multiple months ago, and shows how investors are aggressively valuing platforms that bundle together app design, coding, and deployment into a single conversational workflow.

A funding round fueled by hypergrowth and adoption

Lovable says that within eight months of launching, it crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and later doubled that. The $6.6 billion price tag would imply investors are effectively placing a revenue multiple well above typical developer tooling benchmarks, and closer to what you’d be willing to pay for a high-stickiness platform in its breakout period.

The company includes as customers Klarna, Uber, and Zendesk, as well as a long tail of startups.

Lovable says it’s seeing more than 100,000 new projects spun up on its platform every day and that people created more than 25 million in the first year—indicating a funnel from trying things out through to serious production use.

What vibe coding changes for programs and teams

Vibe coding is also shorthand for intent-first development: users say what they want and the system designs it, then writes the code, tests it, and wires up both the app itself and any necessary integrations (such as front end and back end). Lovable’s pitch is that you can start with just the prompt, then scaffold a service, add auth and payments, set up a database, and deploy to hosted infrastructure—rolling back or evolving incrementally within this environment as your requirements change.

This goes beyond autocompletion. It’s more of a partner agent that owns the whole stack. Microsoft and GitHub have evaluated AI coding assistants in controlled studies and found a 55% improvement in productivity; Lovable is betting that expanding from suggestions to full app assembly will multiply those improvements, by building new features and internal tools.

Where the new capital will be invested and why

Lovable plans to “double down” on deeper third-party integrations, the enterprise, and shoring up its end-to-end offering—such as extending across databases, payments, hosting, and observability. That roadmap places Lovable less as a plugin, in terms of adoption, and more as a vertically integrated app platform with AI powering it that could sustain premium pricing and lower churn.

For larger accounts, you can anticipate a stronger security and compliance posture (SSO, SOC 2, data residency, granular permissions) as well as audit trails which will allow AI-generated changes to be traced. Enterprise confidence will also rely on deterministic testing, rollback tools, and sandboxed environments that allow teams to validate agent-triggered changes before they impact production.

Europe as a feature, not a bug for Lovable

Co-founder and CEO Anton Osika has presented Lovable’s choice to remain in Sweden as an intentional edge: availability of veteran talent; tighter teamwork; the discipline required on costs. It’s a playbook familiar to the region: Atomico’s State of European Tech has repeatedly identified Stockholm as producing a disproportionate output of startups per capita, while companies such as Spotify, Klarna, and Northvolt have demonstrated that global platforms can be built from the Nordics.

Working at scale in Europe does introduce regulatory discipline. Lovable was recently called out over VAT duties in the EU; Osika made a public statement about it, and said that his company would make things right. Enterprise customers are going to need to see a visible shift in progress on compliance—tax, data protection, model provenance—as much as they are interested in hearing about new features.

A battle for AI-native app platforms intensifies

Vibe coding has drawn venture dollars like nobody’s business. Another fast-rising player, Cursor, recently completed a multibillion-dollar round at a valuation above $29 billion. Incumbents aren’t standing still either: GitHub Copilot, Sourcegraph Cody, and Replit are pushing deeper into agentic workflows, while cloud providers themselves integrate AI more directly into build-and-deploy pipelines.

Lovable’s differentiator is that it doesn’t just claim to ride an idea-to-production shortcut (while we saw their 5x speed for the IDE as a nice feature). That ambition is also the risk: full-stack ambition requires reliability across model quality, app security, data handling, and runtime performance. If Lovable can demonstrate repeatable wins on difficult, revenue-critical workloads (i.e., more than demos), it will deserve premium multiples.

What to watch next as Lovable scales its platform

Key signals now:

The ratio of enterprise seats to individual builders

Percentage of projects that upgrade from draft to production

Attach rates for hosting and payments

Net revenue retention as customers grow

If Lovable can turn its enormous top-of-the-funnel into enduring platform revenue, this round will seem like table stakes with the benefit of a rearview mirror behind it.

But for a developer or CTO, it’s less about if AI can write code and more about whether an AI-native platform can ship safely and own an application lifecycle. Lovable has the capital, the customers, and the momentum to make that case. The next phase will determine whether vibe coding is a fad—or the new default for engineering software.