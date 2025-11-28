Loop Earplugs Go on Deep Discount for Black Friday

Loop’s popular earplugs offer a rare across-the-board discount this Black Friday, with the Experience 2, Quiet 2, Dream, and Engage 2 earplugs all falling to some of their lowest prices yet this year. Shoppers can save up to 31% off depending on the model and colorway, so this is an unusually strong opportunity to restock or upgrade.

Top Loop earplug deals and current Black Friday prices

Loop Quiet 2 — the brand’s high-attenuation style for deep focus and travel — falls to about $14.49 in a few colors (about 31% off). For a reusable set of earplugs with replaceable tips included, that low-$15 price is unheard of.

Loop Experience 2 — popular with concertgoers and gym-goers who want to dial down noise without dulling detail — is about $26.95. Historically, it gets as low as the high-$20s during shopping holidays; this goes under that line by a dollar or so, and some finishes slip an extra dollar off.

Loop Dream — designed to accommodate side sleepers with a low-profile ring and softer outer materials — comes in at around $39.96, roughly 20% off its usual price. If you’re on the fence between Dream and Quiet 2 for sleep, pillow contact usually wins for Dream (it has a slimmer form factor), while Quiet 2 offers a firmer seal that some snorers prefer.

Loop Engage 2 is approximately $24.95 (around 29% off), and the Engage 2 Plus and Experience 2 Plus come in at about $35.95 each (about 20% off), with extra accessories thrown into a package for those who want more adaptability from the get-go.

If you prefer one set that changes with your day, Loop Switch 2 slides down to around $47.95 (about 20% off). It’s the all-in-one option with three levels of attenuation that you can click between instead of trading filters.

Which Loop earplugs fit your routine and daily activities

Experience 2: A frontrunner for live music, fitness classes, and city commutes. Its fine-tuned filter reduces volume without sacrificing voice, announcements, and music clarity — so you’re not constantly taking your plugs in and out.

Engage 2: Designed for social spaces and open-plan offices, when you want to dampen background noise yet continue normal conversations. Engage 2’s more modest attenuation feels most natural if you take calls or speak in person.

Quiet 2: The company’s highest-isolation everyday model — great for deep work, study sessions at the library (or just a peaceful escape), and air travel. Users whose nerves are jangled by keyboard clatter, espresso machines, or cabin hum often flock here for a quieter cocoon.

Dream: Optimized for sleeping, Dream features a less resonant body shape and softer, lower-profile, wave-shaped design that reduces pressure while side-sleeping. If you’re awakened by earbuds, masks, or the plugging feel of it all, this is your comfort-first choice.

Switch 2: For commuters who go from meetings to subways to gigs, the three-mode dial lets one pair of earplugs last you the day without needing multiple pairs or swapping inserts.

How much are the savings on Loop earplugs this Black Friday

Discounts throughout the line range from approximately 20% to 31%. Quiet 2 is deepest; Experience 2 and Engage 2 are in the high-20% area depending on color. In the past, Experience tends to hover around the high-$20 range during big events; being able to snag this for around $26.95 in choice finishes places this sale toward the bottom of its price territory for the year.

Color matters. Loop often plays with pricing by finish, and “hero” colors can sell out early during shopping spikes. If there’s a color you’re favoring, go ahead and snatch it up — restocks sometimes go back to regular price after the weekend jumble.

Fit sizing and what to know before you buy

Comfort also depends upon tip size and material. Loop includes several sizes of silicone ear tips in the box, and many use foam tips as well to add an extra seal and keep things soft. If you’re in between sizes, go smaller on the ear that feels snugger — most people’s ear canals are a little different from side to side.

Reusability is a prime value driver compared to disposables. Gently wash silicone tips with mild soap and water, wait for them to completely dry, and replace soiled ones regularly; replacement sets are affordable and prolong the life of the base earplug. For sleep, have a separate pair set aside to prevent transferring skincare residues that can wear out materials more quickly.

What makes these Loop earplug deals especially good now

Noise exposure adds up. Federal NIOSH guidelines list 85 dBA for 8 hours as the maximum safe exposure level; with every additional 3 dB, the recommended duration you can safely listen is cut in half. A rock concert, for example, can generate up to 100–110 dB, so unprotected ears can be exposed to harmful levels within minutes. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss caused by listening to unsafe levels of noise.

Loop’s reusable models can help make protection a part of everyday routine, rather than an annual concert fix. Especially when Black Friday prices are currently slashing as much as 31% off, now’s a pragmatic time to pair a model for your routine — Experience 2 for shows, Quiet 2 for focus, Dream for sleep, Engage 2 for conversation, or Switch 2 if all of the above applies — and lock in a rate that typically never sticks around.