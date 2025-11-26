Loop Earplugs Experience 2 and Quiet 2 Get Black Friday Cuts

Loop’s most popular earplugs just went on sale for some of the lowest prices of the year, including deep Black Friday discounts on Experience 2, Quiet 2, Dream, and more. If you’ve been in the market for an upgrade from disposables, or to add a pair to use under very specific circumstances (concerts, studying, or sleep, say), these deals are your moment — several models are down by as much as 31 percent depending on color and configuration.

Unlike foam plugs, which muffle everything regardless of amplitude, Loop uses tuned acoustic filters and a small ring design to attenuate while keeping sound natural and speech intelligible. The outcome is less distortion, a very comfortable fit for long wear, and a reusable body that pays for itself after you’ve been using ear protection for a while.

Best Black Friday Prices on Every Loop Earplug Model

Loop Experience 2 has dropped to a low of around $26.95, an excellent deal we usually only see during big sales events. That means it sounds like whoever’s singing or playing guitar does live — crisp and clear — but at a reduced overall volume because we don’t want to hear all that detail through the whole house.

At around $14.49 — the steepest discount in this batch at up to 31% off — Loop Quiet 2 is just (get ready for it) quiet and perfect for deep focus, but not ideal for commuting or noisy offices, as they may be too quiet for those settings. For a lot of buyers, at this cost it’s an easy add-on to keep on a desk or in a carry-on or gym bag.

Loop Dream is going for around $39.96, which is a very rare cost for the sleep-focused version. The cushy, low-rise design is made to stay cozy for side sleepers and minimize bedtime disturbances without the scratchiness of cheap foam.

Also on sale:

Engage 2 — around $24.95

Engage 2 Plus — about $35.95

Experience 2 Plus — about $35.95

Switch 2 — adjustable attenuation — roughly $47.95

Availability can move fast, and certain colors occasionally drop well below that, so it’s worth browsing multiple finishes before you click to purchase.

Which Loop Model Works for Your Use Case

For concerts and festivals: Experience 2 is popular with the crowd because it reduces evenly in a “hi-fi” way. Sound at around 100 dB — the level of many arenas and clubs — can start to harm hearing after just 15 minutes of unprotected exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experience 2, if fitted properly, is dampening while maintaining the coherence of music.

For study, travel, and open offices: Quiet 2 features more damping overall on voices, HVAC rumble, and transit rattle. It’s a smarter daily driver than foam for anyone who requires repeatable comfort and reliable performance over long work blocks.

For sleep: Dream has a softer, low-profile build designed to relieve pressure when you’re sleeping on your side. For many of us, the sound of a snoring partner or early-morning street noise interrupts our sleep frequently; for others, this model is designed to help you remain asleep without feeling as if your head is “plugged up.”

For conversations and collaboration: Engage 2 and Engage 2 Plus are designed to take the edge off of harsh peaks but allow speech to be understood. They’re helpful for service workers, parents, and anyone who wants to hear voices clearly without the exhaustion of a loud environment.

For versatility: Switch 2 gives you the flexibility to switch between various levels of attenuation on the go — say, commute, office, and show — and do so using one pair. If you switch between environments, the investment could be worth it as opposed to purchasing two specialized sets.

Why These Discounts Are Important for Your Hearing Health

The World Health Organization predicts that more than 1 billion young adults are at risk of noise-induced hearing loss because of unsafe listening. According to NIOSH guidelines, 85 dB is the threshold for extended exposure; many everyday moments are louder than that — subways and sports crowds frequently register between 90 and 105 dB, and amplified concerts can take it higher. Earplugs aren’t just a comfort accessory; they’re protective gear that helps maintain your hearing over an extended period of time.

Foam plugs may work, but they often muffle speech and distort music. Loop’s filters provide more controlled attenuation, which is why they have become standard issue with touring crews, instructors at fitness classes, and festival regulars. At a price this low, the barrier to switching from disposable protection to reusable protection becomes meaningfully lower.

Buying Tips To Get The Most Out Of Your Purchase

Fit first: No spec matters more than a good seal. Loop includes several ear tip sizes in the box; spend some time testing each until you find a snug, comfortable seal. If it feels like your ear is pulsing and/or you hear a “whoosh” on insert, resize or reseat.

Match the model to the mission: Experience 2 for concerts, Quiet 2 for focus, Dream for sleep, Engage 2 for conversations, and Switch 2 for versatility. Buying the correct tool once is cheaper than buying the wrong one twice — even if it’s on sale.

Watch the details: Prices may vary by color and retailer, and Plus versions usually include extras like additional tips and a nicer case. These Black Friday prices are typically equal to prior holiday events’ all-time-low pricing, and inventory tends to move quickest on the most common finishes.

The bottom line: At a maximum 31% price cut across the board, it’s a solid entry into reusable, design-forward earplugs that protect hearing without trashing sound quality.

And if you can figure out where you’d use one, chances are there’s a Loop built for it — and right now, it’s probably on sale.