Loop Earplug Black Friday Deals Slash Prices

After months of hype, Loop’s best-sellers are now enjoying some of their largest Black Friday discounts yet: The Experience 2, Quiet 2, Dream and more all plummeted far below typical sale pricing.

If you’re thinking about concerts, noisy commutes or sleep challenges, this sale is one of the few occasions where almost everything in the lineup gets a full discount at once.

Highlights and Offers Across the Loop Range

Experience 2: $26.95 — the lowest price we’ve seen, roughly a dollar below its regular promotional floor, for various colors.

Quiet 2: $14.49 — about 31% off; a solid entry point for serious hush on a budget.

Dream: $39.96 — a straightforward 20% reduction designed with sleepers in mind.

Engage 2: $24.95 — about 29% off.

Engage 2 Plus and Experience 2 Plus: $35.95 apiece — 20% off, with bundled accessories.

Switch 2 (adjustable): $47.95 — down 20%.

Put simply, you can get a use-case-specific set for less than the cost of a single pair of flagship earbuds. Dream for red-eyes is often matched with Experience 2 for live shows by frequent flyers; Quiet 2 for deep focus and Engage 2 for meetings by students and open-office workers.

Which Loop Earplug Model Is Best for You

Experience 2 is for concerts and nightlife, reducing the volume while preserving the music. Loop’s filter is designed to even out peaks, so cymbals and vocals won’t sound muddy. If you’ve ever exited a show with your ears ringing, this is the model that has been engineered to avoid that ringing while keeping everything else — including all the energy — essentially unchanged.

Quiet 2 is the highest passive reduction in the range and perfect for libraries, flights, open-plan offices or the sensory-sensitive wanting a calm sound floor. It’s also the least expensive entry into the Loop ecosystem as of now, which is unusual for the most aggressive noise cut in a lineup.

Dream targets comfort and support for side-sleepers. This low-profile ring rests flat against the ear, while the soft tips eliminate pressure points that would occur when pressing against a pillow. For sound-sensitive sleepers, however, that comfort factor matters more than headline decibel numbers.

Engage 2 is all about dialogue. It takes the buzz out of background din but lets you understand speech — good for service workers, teachers and social situations. The Experience 2 and Engage 2 also come in Plus versions that include accessories to take noise reduction or fit customization one step further, which are handy if you’re dipping into environments with differing levels of noise.

Ce second commutateur propose un contrôle le plus flexible, car il vous permet de basculer entre trois niveaux d’atténuation. Consider it the one pair that goes from the subway to band practice without changing filters or wearing a second bougie set.

Why These Deals Are Important to Hearing Health

Safe listening levels, it turns out, are lower than most people think. According to NIOSH, exposure to 85 dB(A) is considered the maximum level for safe listening up to 8 hours. For every 3 dB increase, the safe exposure time is halved. At 100 decibels — a common level at clubs and arenas — safe exposure time can fall to about 15 minutes. The World Health Organization has suggested that in excess of 1 billion young people are at risk of hearing damage from loud environments.

This is where concert-grade earplugs earn their keep. By cutting 15 to 25 dB off peaks, model- and fit-dependent, they yank real-world sound back into the safety zone without muting life. Audiologists like to stress consistency: if earplugs become a part of daily life at shows and practices, they are safer than if hoarded for only the loudest nights.

Fit Tips and Shopping Advice for Choosing Loop Earplugs

Fit is half the battle. Loop has multiple tip sizes — try both the silicone and foam-style tips if they’re included and rotate gently to seal. A good seal will sound notably quieter and more balanced right away, especially in the bass. Adjust for asymmetrical ear canal size if one is tighter than the other, as often happens; use different tip sizes per ear.

Consider your sound profile. If you’re tracking guitar in a rehearsal space, Switch 2 or Experience 2 Plus offers variable headroom. If you’re noise-sensitive on the job, Quiet 2 provides a calmer baseline without the bulk of over-ear headphones. For light sleepers, Dream’s low profile is a lot more comfortable than cheap foam plugs that can pop out or press uncomfortably against the pillow.

Finally, think long term. Reusable earplugs can last much longer than dozens of boxes of disposables, keeping waste in check and ensuring reliable performance. With several models at more than 20% and up to around 31% off, now is the time to move beyond foam that’s obviously not one-size-fits-none and choose protection that was made for you to wear.

Bottom Line on Loop Black Friday Earplug Discounts

Experience 2 for $26.95, Quiet 2 at $14.49 and Dream at $39.96 lead off one of the best all-around Loop sales we’ve seen in a bit, with Engage 2, Plus bundles and Switch 2 also significantly discounted. If you were looking for a sign to upgrade your hearing protection, here it is.