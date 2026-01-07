Lollipop Star of CES 2026 Plays Music Through Your Teeth

Each year, there’s a CES gadget that makes you do a double take.

This time it is a unit of candy that sings in your skull. Shown on the show floor, Lollipop Star is a sugar sweet with bone conduction technology that plays music from your teeth when you bite down.

Developed by Indian company Lava Brand, the single-use treat conceals its electronics in the stick itself, transforming licking and nibbling into a sonic experience. It’s a snack, a party trick and pocket-size audio demo all in one.

The company is marketing the lollipop as a low-commitment purchase, rather than an item for life — and with every lollipop comes its own track, flavor and aesthetic. The price lands at $8.99.

A Candy Speaker at CES That Plays Music Through Your Teeth

There’s nothing to pair, and no app to install, unlike with a Bluetooth speaker or earbuds. You clench the candy between your teeth, and the vibration travels from your jaw into your inner ear. The sound is yours alone; the stick mostly emits a soft buzz to those nearby.

Designed at a sub-$10 price point, this is for moments not for permanence. Heed pop-up experiences, merch tables, birthday favors and creator collaborations. Its business model is more like collectible candy than consumer audio hardware.

How Tooth Conduction Works to Deliver Sound Through Bone

Bone conduction goes directly to the cochlea through small vibrations made on bone, as it does not pass through the eardrum. It’s this same principle that bone-anchored hearing solutions and open-ear sports headphones, such as those sold by Shokz, use. Here, the vibration finds a stiff track through your teeth, so that the linkage is unexpectedly direct.

The idea is not new. Hasbro’s mid-2000s Tooth Tunes toothbrush employed a similar trick to, um, “play” music as you brushed. The leap to translate that whimsical idea into a candy you can bite is a logical — and unquestionably viral — evolution.

What It Sounds Like When Candy Uses Bone Conduction

Expect novelty over nuance. Bone conduction tends to focus in the midrange, lacking sub-bass, and also sounds a bit less broad than with the in-ear buds. Bite pressure, which teeth you are using and even the positioning of your jaw can subtly alter volume and clarity.

The upside is awareness. And because it leaves your ear canal open, you can still hear the room — closer to what you’d get from an open-ear headphone, as opposed to an isolating earbud. It’s a personal soundtrack that doesn’t drown out the world, and that’s just right for a candy you might share at a party.

Pop Star Tie-Ins and Price for the Musical Lollipop

Lava Brand says it has partnered with international artists and for each flavor ships a signature vibe. Earlier iterations include a peach one with his friend Ice Spice and a blueberry variation alongside Akon. That merchandising play could be potent: physical goodies that unlock an audio moment from a favorite musician are catnip for fandom and impulse buys.

Each unit costs $8.99, which places it in premium snack range but well below most tech gadgets. Appetite for another flavor may overspread rotation: a universe of shining, buoyant products (new tastes, new tracks) and collectability as product.

Safety and Sustainability Questions for an Edible Gadget

Putting electronics inside something that’s meant to be consumed has its own set of practical concerns. And how are you sealing and disposing of the power source once it is finished? Small electronics have been repeatedly given a finger-wagging as an ever-faster growing waste stream by the Global E-waste Monitor from ITU and UNITAR, hence end-of-life design should be rather more than a footnote. Instructions that are crystal clear and take-back or recycling alternatives would be helpful.

And, food safety and dental comfort are also concerns. People with braces, retainers, crowns or sensitivity are advised to proceed with caution as well, as the product works through jaw contact to deliver vibrations. And in countries like India and the US, the confectionery has to adhere to food safety norms held by agencies such as FSSAI and FDA respectively while electronics usually have certain standards for compliance from emissions perspective such as FCC or CE.

Availability Timeline and What to Watch After the CES Debut

Lollipop Star is not yet for sale; Lava Brand hopes to roll it out after the show and is taking sign-ups on its website. Items to watch include track length, limited editions, parental volume guidance and the company’s approach to disposal and recycling.

CES novelty acts are a dime a dozen, but its confluence of good-for-a-giggle edibility, celeb tie-in and proven audio trick means this one just might be the breakout impulse buy of 2026.

If nothing else, it will be the best-sounding speaker you’ve ever tasted.