Logitech Pop Mouse Reaches Lowest Price Ever

The flashy-looking Logitech Pop Mouse has dropped to a new all-time low, down to $14.99 from its list price of $39.99, a sharp 63% discount that undercuts even the usual sale pricing and ties the lowest level at which it was previously spotted just once.

Only one color has reached rock-bottom pricing here, while the other two finishes are just a couple of bucks more, but it’s still hard to complain considering what you are getting.

Why This Logitech Pop Mouse Deal Is So Good Now

Big discounts for peripherals are nothing new during big sales periods, but sub-$15 for a current-generation, name-brand Bluetooth mouse that supports multi-device pairing is going to be hard to beat.

According to price trackers, the Pop Mouse typically hovers in the $25 to $30 range when on sale, so this drop is a particularly aggressive one. If you’ve been hunting for a travel, hot-desk, or couch mouse, this is one of the absolute best value plays in its space at the moment.

The Pop Mouse is not simply a dressed-up ordinary clicker. Logitech’s roster already includes minimal models like the Pebble, but the Pop adds more versatility without extra size. At around 82 g and engineered with an ambidextrous form, it’s compact enough for a sling bag but symmetrical enough for everyday spreadsheets and slides.

Day-to-day features that matter for everyday work

SilentTouch switches make clicks hushed, a real perk in open offices, coffee shops, and shared homes. Workplace studies have long cited noise as a leading productivity killer, and quiet peripherals help cut down on that constant low-level distraction. A SmartWheel is another handy feature that allows you to switch from fine control line-by-line to high-speed scrolling through long docs without needing to dip into settings.

Then there’s the personality angle. The Pop’s playful “Daydream” palette of mint, lilac, and yellow feels fun rather than corporate in desk setup form. If that look doesn’t jibe with your vibe, other colorways are discounted as well, though they’re a couple of bucks more. The top shell is magnetic, making it a snap — literally — to pull it off and swap out the battery.

Seamless device switching and customization options

Bluetooth 5.1 with Easy-Switch allows the mouse to remember three devices for instant reconnection. You can switch control between a laptop, tablet, and desktop in seconds with the push of a selector button. For more congested or limited Bluetooth environments, Logitech’s optional Logi Bolt USB receiver is supported, with better performance and stronger security compared to older legacy dongles, according to Logitech documentation.

At this price point, software is often the differentiating factor. With Logi Options+, you can remap the dedicated emoji button to something more useful (like mute mic in calls, Snipping Tool, paste text snippet, or open Task Manager). Power users can configure app-specific profiles, so the same button does different things in Chrome, PowerPoint, or Photoshop. It’s still rare to have that level of control in sub-$20 mice.

Battery life for days on a single replaceable AA cell

Longevity is another standout. A single AA cell is rated for up to two years of use — a number that’s in tune with other power-efficient Logitech mice, and far beyond most rechargeable mice, many of which require weekly or monthly top-ups. It’s a real quality-of-life upgrade for business travelers and students who can do without the added burden of a cable or finding an outlet.

Durability, too, is praised. The mouse has an average 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with the most common user praises being for the quiet switches, long battery life, and small-but-hand-friendly shape. And while online ratings can be flawed, they echo what independent reviewers say are Logitech’s strengths: reliable wireless performance and quality construction for the money.

How it compares with rivals at this limited-time price

Compared with other picks in this price range, the Pop Mouse is one of the few to offer multi-device Bluetooth, silent clicks, and strong software support. Budget mice tend to miss out on app-level customization or restrict you to just one device. Premium competitors may include horizontal scroll wheels or high-DPI sensors, but they also live in a completely different price band. For normal productivity, remote classes, and traveling, the Pop covers everything you need better than most in this class.

It’s also timely. Analysts at firms including IDC have reported steady demand for peripherals as hybrid work continues, and accessories that smooth device switching and tame noise continue to be useful even as PC upgrade cycles slow. The Pop Mouse is a perfect capper to that trend, and it has convenience value that lasts well beyond any one sale.

Bottom line: a smart upgrade at an all-time low price

At $14.99, the Logitech Pop Mouse ceases to be a cute impulse purchase and becomes an intelligent upgrade.

With cheaper gear, you don’t give up much, either; you still get quiet clicks and reliable multi-device pairing, all wrapped in a slim package that should last for long stretches between battery changes. If the colorway you crave is the one at its all-time low, this is a good time to add it to your arsenal.