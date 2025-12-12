Logitech M170 wireless mouse only $6.99 at Amazon

One of the best budget wireless mice has just hit a headline price. For a limited time and when you check out via an on-page coupon, you can grab the Logitech M170 for $6.99 with Amazon’s site-wide discount stacking with an already low price, making it very affordable at precisely the right time: before your current mouse lets you down at a critical moment.

Rock-bottom price with a stackable coupon offer

Here’s what the deal looks like. The M170 comes with a $14.99 list price. A limited-time sale cuts it to $9.99, then clip the on-page coupon for a further $3 savings, driving the price down to just $6.99. The Blue Gray option now comes with the full $3 coupon; all other colors feature a $2 one, making them $7.99. Note that this discount seems to be limited in time and tied to inventory, so it might vary by color and seller.

Travel-ready slim design suited for commuting and trips

The M170 is deliberately basic, and it can be carried around. It’s about 2.42 x 3.85 x 1.39 inches and weighs in at about 2.44 ounces, so it slides easily into a laptop sleeve or on top of a tech pouch when you’re traveling—as you’re always cutting things down to the absolute essentials space-wise when packing for travel, right? The symmetrical design accommodates both left- and right-handed users, and the surface finish seems rugged enough to survive backpack life and coffee shop tabletops. For students, commuters, and frequent fliers alike, this is an in-your-bag-and-forget-it mouse that does the basics without fuss.

Everyday performance without frills for basic tasks

Logitech specs the M170 at 1,000 DPI with a scroll wheel and three standard buttons (left-click, right-click, middle mouse) along with a 2.4GHz wireless connection to your device through the included USB dongle. The range is up to 33 feet in open space, quite enough for desk use and conference rooms. While this isn’t unique to Logitech, the low-latency 2.4GHz connection is generally snappier than entry-level Bluetooth and bypasses some of the pairing hoops that can pop up between multiple systems.

Power is supplied by way of a single AA battery, with an average battery life of an estimated 12 months, Logitech’s product info states. There’s an on/off switch to save juice, and when you’re not using the mouse it will slip into auto-sleep mode. If you switch machines frequently, the lack of a rechargeable battery can actually be an infrastructure advantage—pop in a new AA and get back to work.

Compatibility and setup across Windows, macOS, and more

Setup is almost instant: plug the nano receiver into a USB-A port, insert the AA battery, and you’re ready to go. Logitech calls out Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and most Linux distros in its compatibility list, so this is a safe bet for multi-platform households and BYOD offices. Avoid inserting the receiver next to a USB 3.0 external hard drive; place it on the other side of the laptop. Also, if possible, use a USB extension cable rather than a direct connection to improve reception.

Who this mouse is for: students, commuters, and travelers

If you want a good all-purpose pointer for productivity, travel, or as a backup in your bag, this deal is an easy victory. IT groups that maintain spares may want to keep a few units in stock; they will appreciate the low price and plug-and-play simplicity. Creators and gamers who need higher DPI, polling rate adjustability, or extra buttons should look closer to the top of Logitech’s pile; but in spreadsheeting, mixed-level web work, presentations, and practically any other productivity-focused context you could imagine, the M170 punches well above its price.

How this compares to other budget wireless mouse deals

At the regular MSRP of $14.99, the M170 is already a value. It’s unusual to see brand-new, current-stock units from a major retailer dip below $8. Market trackers, like The NPD Group, have long observed that Logitech leads in share of the mouse category in North America, and a part of its dominance comes from reliable lower-cost models such as this one, which you can find outfitting classrooms, offices, and home setups by the millions.

Bottom line: The M170 is exactly what it should be—a low-cost, ambidextrous, travel-friendly mouse with long-lasting battery life and a connection that is there when you need it. If you’ve been wanting to add a backup mouse to your kit or replace a flaky clicker, now’s the time to do it.