Logitech G713 Gaming Keyboard: 62 Percent Off

Better gaming, bigger savings: As part of a Walmart sale, the Logitech G713 tenkeyless mechanical keyboard is priced at just $64 — that’s 62% off.

For an adorned board from Logitech’s Aurora stable, this kind of reduction is rare — and a true bargain for anyone upgrading a set-up without breaking the bank.

What Makes This 62% Off Logitech G713 Deal Great

At below $70, mechanical keyboards tend to be more basic. The G713 isn’t that. It serves up a premium build, per-key RGB, a comfy wrist rest and dedicated media controls, ingredients that generally cost between $120 and $180. Which is to say, you are getting enthusiast niceties at entry-level money.

Market watchers at IDC have observed consistent demand for gaming peripherals even as overall PC hardware sales have been all over the map. Offers this deep on branded, full-function keyboards are rarely available for long, especially on well-regarded models with established software ecosystems. That makes this one interesting for pure value-seeking players who still require performance and class.

What You Get With the Logitech G713 Mechanical Keyboard

The G713 is an ultra-compact tenkeyless wired board that keeps desk space free while still providing you with arrow keys and function rows. It comes with Logitech’s “cloud-soft” memory foam wrist rest — a comfort add-on many competitors peddle as an additional purchase — and it’s styled to coordinate with the Aurora collection for a cleaner, modern desk look.

Beneath that there are Logitech’s GX mechanical switches (you’ll get linear, tactile or clicky offerings depending on the specific SKU) for fast and accurate key presses.

LIGHTSYNC RGB enables dynamic and customizable illumination of the keys, while the keyboard’s dock lets you position your device for optimum visibility. Logitech G HUB offers advanced customization to easily turn up your game style and personality with a spectrum of lighting effects and animations; customize keyboard functions; program buttons with macros; in-game events can be added to devices parts of the series LIGHTSYNC technology, which determine mouse pads or screen installations. A removable USB-C wire makes for easier travel and cord management, while the board includes dedicated media controls with a volume roller, which remains an uncommon feature at this price point.

Construction quality feels rock-solid, with stable stabilizers on the longer keys and a chassis that’s free of flex. The included wrist support and TKL footprint are noticeable ergonomic improvements for long sessions — be it gaming matches or work-hour marathons.

Performance and Switch Options on the Logitech G713

GX switches activate fairly early — closer to the 2 mm threshold found in many competitive boards — and come in three familiar flavors: linear for fast, smooth inputs; tactile for a gentle bump and quieter operation; and clicky for an audible typing experience.

In practice that translates to clean strafes and sharp weapon swaps in shooters, nimble ability rotations in MOBAs and MMOs, and a pleasant typing feel for typing.

How It Compares and Who the Logitech G713 Suits

At this sale price, the G713 sits in the realm of entry-level mechanical boards but with some extras those cheaper models often don’t deliver: memory foam wrist rest, volume roller and deeper software integration. Barely a close sibling, the Logitech G715 adds wireless — but generally not without much extra expense. Comparative to its rivals like the Razer BlackWidow or SteelSeries Apex lines, its current pricing is clearly a win for buyers who are looking not to skimp on the essentials while still wanting their dollar to stretch as far as possible.

It’s particularly well-suited for FPS and battle royale players who want a footprint that eats into their available mouse space less; creatives enjoy the TKL layout, too, and prefer it to control lighting in whatever way suits their clean desk setup sensibilities; zoomers might want a second one of these things just so they can swap as one dies and never have to worry about batteries again though. Its included wrist rest and full-height keycaps also make it appealing for extended typing sessions or hybrid work-and-play setups.

Smart Buying Notes Before You Purchase the G713

Double-check the switch type on the box so you get the feel you like. If you want a wireless option specifically, also have a look at the G715 too (even though it is more), but I’d still argue that neither beats this. The G713 is compatible with Microsoft Windows and macOS through Logitech G HUB software, offers onboard profiles for on-the-go gaming, and usually comes with a two-year limited hardware warranty from the manufacturer. The light wrist rest and keycaps are easy enough to keep clean with a soft cloth and mild soap solution.

If you have been looking forward to a mechanical keyboard that has a premium feel but is also easy on the pocket, your time has come. At around $64 at Walmart (62% off the $169.99 MSRP), the Logitech G713 offers a sweet combination of speed, comfort and desk manners at an excellent price.