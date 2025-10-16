Logitech G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse 53% Off

Wireless latency was once the excuse that kept me from cutting the cord. Not anymore. A steep 53-percent discount sends the Logitech G305 Lightspeed into impulse-buy territory, delivering an esports-ready gaming mouse with a proven sensor and low-latency wireless at a price dominated by no-name gear.

If you’ve been in the market to finally replace an aging wired mouse or a mushy Bluetooth model, this deal is a pretty good reason not to overspend for lag-free performance.

Why this deal is icing on the cake for value buyers

At around $23, the G305 Lightspeed is cheaper than many models of starter wireless gaming mice and provides a pro-grade radio. Logitech’s Lightspeed connection is aiming here at a 1ms report rate, which puts it in the same responsiveness bracket as some considerably more expensive tournament favourites. If we were treated to deals around that price point frequently, this deal wouldn’t be newsworthy.

Industry observers like Circana have reported strong demand for low-priced gaming accessories even as high-end prices creep, and this is the kind of sub-$25 deal that plays well with students, new PC builders, and competitive-minded scrimping players.

Specs that have stood the test of time for gaming

The G305’s HERO sensor can be adjusted from 200 to 12,000 DPI with clean tracking performance on most cloth and hard pads. As a point of reference, many professional esports gamers use anywhere between 400 to 800 DPI with some in-game sensitivity adjustments (which you can find from community-inputted data on ProSettings), so the sensor ceiling is more than adequate for those precise flicks and micro-adjustments.

The 1,000Hz polling rate means snappy cursor updates without the requirement for a fancy dongle or battery-sucking overkill. Although certain flagship mice claim 4,000Hz or even 8,000Hz advertised values, independent reviewers and esports coaches alike note that beyond 1,000Hz the returns are less for most players across systems.

There are some practical touches too: six programmable buttons, onboard memory for profiles, and an expected 250 hours of use from a lone AA cell.

Sub in a lithium AA if you need all the longevity for travel or tournament play. The shell is symmetrical but with side buttons on the left, so right-handed users are favored, and it has PTFE feet that make it glide easily.

Affordable, lightweight wireless performance and design

At a little over 99 grams (with the included AA), the G305 is not an ultralight featherweight, but it has predictable balance and not the hollow, flexy feel of so many bargain models.

For those who prefer to run a lighter setup, there’s also a popular community trick of using an AAA battery with a 3D-printed sleeve adapter, which trims off some noticeable grams without any compromises in performance.

Up against competitors, the calculus is clear: ultra-premium mice shave 30–40 grams and tack on exotic sensors and higher polling, but they charge many times more for them. For the majority of players in games like Valorant, Apex Legends or Counter-Strike, reliable tracking and stable wireless is more relevant than searching for those single-digit grams or headline polling rates.

Who the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is best suited for

Gamers or people who want good wireless quality without having to pay flagship prices.

Laptop and dorm setups: compact USB receiver and long battery life (no cord, no hassle, no problems) outweigh a single-corded mouse or built-in touchpad.

Small-to-medium hands, claw or fingertip grips; it’s usable for medium or large hands at rest, but if you’re picking up the mouse a lot (like in FPS games), it’s best to consider something bigger.

What to know before you check out with this mouse

No Bluetooth: It has a 2.4GHz USB-A receiver. If your device doesn’t have any ports other than USB-C, reserve space in your bag for the small adapter.

Runs on a replaceable AA: There is no internal rechargeable battery. A zero-downtime swap is favored by many gamers, but it’s a preference call.

Helpful software and macros: Logitech’s UI allows you to save profiles to the mouse, so your keybindings follow it to whatever PC you plug into—a boon for LANs or shared PCs.

Polling headroom: It maxes out at 1,000Hz and does not enable high-Hz receivers. That’s perfectly fine for the majority of rigs; just keep it in mind if you’re eyeing niche 4K/8K setups.

Bottom line: is the Logitech G305 deal worth it?

This is the type of exceptional pricing that makes a strong entry-level endorsement feel like a no-brainer. You get the only features that actually impact aim consistency—stable wireless, a no-nonsense sensor, and comfortable ergonomics—at your fingertips without having to pay more for features that bloat spec sheets rather than game scoreboards.

If you’ve been hemming and hawing about making the switch, a 53% discount on the Logitech G305 Lightspeed gets you there without compromise: going wireless isn’t actually losing something when it feels this good.