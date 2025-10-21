Litter-Robot 5 Preorders Live for Three New Models

The newest Litter-Robot generation is here, and for the first time, the self-cleaning lineup of sleek products comes as a family of three. Whisker has begun taking preorders for Litter-Robot 5, the professional-grade Litter-Robot 5 Pro, and the smaller Litter-Robot Evo, priced from $599 to $899 with launch bundles that can shave up to $200 off the total. Shipments are expected to start not long after early orders go online.

In addition to the typical hands-free scooping promise, this refresh centers on smarter health tracking, tighter odor control, and a sized-down model for small spaces — essential updates for the millions of households with cats that want cleaner, data-aware litter care.

What’s new in Litter-Robot 5: features and upgrades

Two out of the three models debut WasteID, Whisker’s new sensing technology that tells apart liquid from solid waste in order to minimize cycle timing and provide detailed behavior insights. That detail is important: vets from groups like the American Association of Feline Practitioners frequently cite changes in frequency, clump size, or weight as early warning signs for urinary or metabolic problems.

Smell control, too, is elevated. A redesigned waste drawer and seal system are designed to keep scents under control in between cycles, a sensible upgrade for households where the litter box cohabitates with humans in living spaces. The app experience adds daily summaries of your cats’ habits, pattern alerts, and status notifications for remote peace of mind.

A quick look at the three Litter-Robot 5 models and sizes

Litter-Robot Evo is the space-saving model in the line. At 27.6 inches tall, with a footprint of 20.6 by 24.3 inches, it’s the smallest drum Whisker has produced — for hiding away in the sort of corner where you might normally park a big pan. This one’s clearly for apartment dwellers and studio residents.

New Litter-Robot 5 and Litter-Robot 5 Pro have the same, larger futuristic design at 29.9 inches tall and a footprint of 22 by 27 inches for an even more spacious entry. A ramp, sold separately, is an option for easy access for seniors or older kitties, and even the largest cats can reach the top. The 5 and 5 Pro both feature the new WasteID engine, plus an upgraded odor-control drawer.

The Pro model includes two cameras: one pointed outward to determine which cat is entering and leaving, and another inside the globe watching the litter bed. The outside camera does facial recognition to distinguish one housemate from another, which could elevate the app’s reporting for a multi-cat home, wherein trends could be delineated by the pet rather than combining all information.

How to preorder Litter-Robot 5 and claim launch offers

Preorders are available now from Whisker. Pick your model — Evo ($599), Litter-Robot 5 ($799), or Litter-Robot 5 Pro ($899) — and watch for the launch bundles, which are packaged with accessories or a second robot to save you more. Early packages and multi-unit discounts can shave up to $200 off the cost, and accessory kits often come with bags, filters, and a step or ramp.

During checkout, verify the delivery time for your configuration, since lead times may vary by color or bundle. If you want to monitor granular health statistics, you might also want to consider adding a Whisker+ subscription during purchase (it may make some promotions eligible while also consolidating setup once the unit arrives).

Which Litter-Robot 5 model is the best fit for your home

Choose Evo if floor space is your limiting factor or you have a smaller living area where odor control is important but a giant footprint won’t work. Its small, compact design can be placed in nearly any space and shuttles between rooms with ease thanks to the easy-carry handle, but its innovative technology offers our core self-cleaning solution at an affordable price.

Go for the Litter-Robot 5 if you want the updated WasteID smarts and better drawer in a full-size model but aren’t willing to pay for cameras.

It’s a good match for one or two cats if you care more about quiet automation and app notifications than advanced tracking.

Go Pro for multi-cat households or data nerds. The two-camera setup records bathroom behavior by cat, which is priceless when one pet suddenly begins altering their routine. If your household is a multi-feline one, that level of visibility helps you respond quickly if something isn’t looking right.

Health insights, tracking features, and optional membership

Whisker+ is an optional subscription at $7.99 per month that lets subscribers access daily habit summaries, alerts for major pattern shifts, as well as weight change notifications. Paired with the Pro’s cat identification, that information could bring up early signals — more frequent urination, fewer visits, or smaller clumps — giving you the nudge to call your veterinarian.

Such surveillance dovetails with larger pet-care trends. Surveys from the American Pet Products Association reveal steady growth in tech-forward products as owners focus on convenience and preventive care. Automatic litter boxes that turn behavior into actionable data sit at the heart of that evolution.

Practical setup tips to prepare your space and litter box

Measure your intended location space prior to the arrival of your unit and be sure to allow a few inches for clearance around and above the globe for ease of cycling and ventilation. Set the robot down on a flat surface near an outlet, and also away from tight areas that collect odors.

You'll want to use a good clumping litter so the sieve function works effectively and separates well-formed clumps.

Line the drawer for faster disposal, and you might also want to consider the ramp if you have kittens, seniors, or mobility-challenged pets. After the robot is connected to the app, give it a week for baseline data collection to help make any trend observations more valid.

The bottom line is easy: the Litter-Robot 5 family gets you to a whole new level beyond “no scooping” for smarter, cleaner, space-saving cat care. If you had been waiting for a compact option, deeper behavior tracking, or that second unit to give in and add to your collection, this lineup might be the one to push you over the edge and preorder.