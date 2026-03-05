Lio Secures $30M to Automate Enterprise Procurement

Lio has raised a $30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz to accelerate its AI-driven push to automate enterprise procurement from end to end. The round, which also included SV Angel, Harry Stebbings, and Y Combinator alumni backing, brings total funding to $33 million and will fuel U.S. expansion and deeper product development.

Co-founders Vladimir Keil, Lukas Heinzman, and Till Wagner launched Lio in 2023 after running into the same pain point repeatedly: enterprise purchasing is too slow, too manual, and too fragmented. Their answer is an AI-native platform built around “agentic” systems that don’t just assist human buyers—they execute the work across company systems, with humans stepping in only for policy or commercial exceptions.

Why Procurement Is Ripe for Broad Automation Now

Procurement touches every dollar a company spends, yet the typical purchase request still pinballs through ERP screens, contract repositories, supplier portals, inbox threads, and compliance checklists. The result is long cycle times, preventable leakage in maverick spend, and overextended teams who spend more time pushing paperwork than shaping strategy.

Analysts at firms like Deloitte and The Hackett Group have repeatedly flagged the opportunity: digital procurement can compress cycle times, cut transactional costs, and lift spend under management—if workflows are actually automated rather than merely digitized. In many organizations, the biggest gaps aren’t tools but orchestration, governance, and the ability to move cleanly across systems without manual handoffs.

Inside Lio’s Agentic Approach to Enterprise Buying

Lio positions its platform as a virtual procurement workforce. AI agents read and extract terms from contracts, validate supplier credentials, cross-check budgets and approval matrices, collect quotes, negotiate within guardrails, and generate the required records to finalize a transaction. Instead of routing a request through half a dozen applications, Lio’s agents operate across them and return a completed package for approval.

The company says processes that once stretched over weeks can be completed in minutes. According to Lio, one global manufacturer automated 75% of previously outsourced procurement work within six months of deployment. The platform is already helping manage “billions” in enterprise spend, with human-in-the-loop controls and auditable trails designed to satisfy finance, audit, and regulatory stakeholders.

Practically, that means Lio integrates with core ERP and finance stacks, connects to contract lifecycle management and supplier risk data, and codifies policy so the system knows when to proceed and when to escalate. The company frames its differentiator as execution: rather than a chatbot on top of a ticket queue, these agents close the loop and book the transaction.

Competition and Go-To-Market Strategy and Positioning

Lio competes with incumbent procurement suites and transaction rails from vendors such as SAP Ariba and Oracle, alongside business process outsourcers and consultancies that traditionally handle tactical buying. Newer cloud platforms and AI add-ons are also circling the space, but Lio argues that agentic execution—spanning intake to order with embedded controls—will be the fault line.

Early deployments often start with lower-risk, high-volume categories or tail spend to demonstrate quick wins and capture savings that teams rarely have time to chase. If agents consistently drive on-time compliance and negotiated value, the platform can expand into more complex sourcing, where escalation paths and playbooks become the competitive moat.

Why This Funding Round Matters for Large Enterprises

For CFOs and CPOs, the promise isn’t just fewer clicks. It’s a structural shift of human effort from processing to performance. If agents can reliably qualify suppliers, enforce policy, and finalize POs, procurement teams can redirect capacity to negotiations, category strategy, supplier development, and risk mitigation—areas that move margins.

The funding adds momentum to the broader shift from assistive AI to accountable, auditable AI that does the work. That will raise the bar on security and governance. Expect enterprise buyers to demand fine-grained controls, SOC 2 and ISO frameworks, segregation-of-duties awareness, and clear attribution of every agent action to a policy and a human owner.

Investor Lens and What to Watch as Lio Scales

Andreessen Horowitz’s lead investment signals that agentic AI is moving from demos to durable workflows in back-office operations. Investors increasingly look for systems that convert AI into measurable working capital impact—shorter cycle times, higher compliance rates, and captured savings—rather than vanity metrics.

Key proof points ahead will include the breadth of systems Lio can orchestrate without brittle integrations, the speed of onboarding new categories, and benchmarks on throughput and error rates versus human processors. If Lio sustains its early claims at scale, procurement could graduate from bottleneck to growth lever across a wider swath of the enterprise.