Like-New Apple Pencil (1st Gen) Drops to $45

A like-new Apple Pencil (1st gen) is priced at $44.99, dramatically below the $99 MSRP. For frugal iPad owners who want precise note-taking, sketching, and markup without paying full price, this is a remarkable purchase—especially if you use it with the included USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter. With a recent iPad, you can quickly pair and charge this Pencil on the go using the adapter.

Why this $45 Apple Pencil deal matters for iPad users

Apple’s stylus integration on the iPad is among the best thanks to its Apple Pencil implementation, and it works with a wide range of iPads. Industry watchers regularly rank iPads among the top share of global tablet shipments, which implies that many users can benefit from affordable stylus upgrades. At $45, this Pencil puts a top-tier accessory within reach at roughly 55% off list price.

Features that still shine on the first-gen Apple Pencil

The first‑gen Apple Pencil offers pressure sensitivity and tilt. Users get varied line weights, shading, and extensive controls in popular apps like Procreate, Notability, GoodNotes, Affinity Designer, and more.

Stroke thickness and tracking are accurate, especially on iPads with ProMotion displays. It remains a capable tool for drawing, handwriting, and document markup.

Unlike the second‑gen model, this Pencil requires Lightning charging. The included USB‑C to Apple Pencil adapter is an excellent addition for iPad users who need a USB‑C interface for seamless pairing and charging. Replaceable tips extend the accessory’s lifespan; Apple’s three‑pack replacement tips are still widely available.

Check compatibility before you buy this Pencil model

The Apple Pencil (1st gen) works with many mainstream iPads. The 10th‑gen iPad requires a USB‑C to Apple Pencil Adapter to pair and charge—this refurbished unit includes that converter, removing the need for a separate purchase. As always, check your exact model in Settings > General > About before purchasing.

Supported iPad models for Apple Pencil (1st gen)

iPad (6th through 11th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5‑inch

iPad Pro 9.7‑inch

Not compatible: iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd gen) and iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st and 2nd gen), nor the newer Apple Pencil models that wirelessly charge via the iPad’s magnetic edge or support hover.

The iPad Pros announced in 2021 support the second‑gen Apple Pencil’s magnetic charging and a newer “Apple Pencil Pro,” which adds hover capabilities on supported models.

What Grade A refurbished means for this offer

This deal includes an Apple Pencil refurbished to “Grade A” standards, typically indicating minimal to no cosmetic wear after inspection and verification of full functionality. Check the reseller’s exact grading criteria and make sure pairing, charging, pressure sensitivity, and tip wear are covered. A practical return window and a written guarantee are recommended.

Certified Gear, which sells the refurbished Apple Pencil in this offer, backs the unit with a 90‑day warranty, and some sellers may offer longer. The Pencil’s battery is small, and infrequent use with proper storage helps preserve it—another reason refurbished Apple Pencils can be appealing.

Value versus newer Pencil models at retail pricing

At retail, Apple sells the Apple Pencil (Lightning) for $99, the USB‑C Apple Pencil for $79, and the second‑gen Apple Pencil—and Apple Pencil Pro—around $129. The key difference: the USB‑C Apple Pencil lacks pressure sensitivity, which most artists and serious note‑takers consider essential. If your iPad is compatible and you want full pressure and tilt for just $45, this first‑gen model delivers. While the second‑gen and Pro models add magnetic charging, double‑tap tool switching, and hover on supported iPads, the first‑gen Pencil’s core inking prowess remains more than enough for drawing, handwriting, document markup, and classroom use.

Who benefits most from this like-new Pencil deal

Students and educators: Low‑cost access to handwritten notes and PDF annotation, with research often linking handwriting to improved retention.

Professionals: Precise input for reviewing plans, signing documents, marking up files, or whiteboarding concepts without relying on paper.

Artists and creators: Pressure‑driven control for shading, line art, and calligraphy in apps like Procreate and Sketchbook.

Everyday users: Better accuracy for annotating screenshots, filling forms, and maintaining planners in apps such as GoodNotes.

Bottom line on the $44.99 Grade A Apple Pencil deal

Grade A, like‑new units are only $44.99, delivering Apple’s essentials—precision, pressure, tilt, and low‑latency inking—at a steep discount. Comparable used units often list around $85. If your iPad is compatible, the return and warranty terms make this an easy recommendation for anyone who wants to get more from their iPad without breaking the bank.