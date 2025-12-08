LG UltraGear 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is 47% off

There’s a great new gaming monitor deal in town, too: this 45-inch LG UltraGear curved OLED is down to just $896.99 from a $1,699.99 list price. That 47% cut ($803) takes one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors from eye-wateringly expensive to attainable for gamers looking for high refresh rates and inky blacks, without the matching four-figure price tag.

Seriously big curved OLEDs don’t tend to be this aggressive on pricing, and the specification sheet for this model takes aim at fast-action PC gaming, sim racing games, and cinematic single-player titles alike.

If you’ve been holding out for a flagship-feel panel without the flagship price tag, this is the kind of discount that doesn’t pop up all that often.

Why this 45-inch OLED monitor deal matters for gamers

The 45-inch canvas of the LG UltraGear sports a pronounced 800R curvature, which is designed to wrap more of the image into your peripheral vision — an immersion method loved by sim racers and flight sim pros for its natural depth cues, and head movement reduction as compared to other screens. And with OLED’s per-pixel lighting, you’ll have near-infinite contrast and inky blacks that cause late-night scenes, horror games, and HDR content to pop beyond what most other LCDs can muster.

Price-wise, this is notable. For a good portion of the past two years, OLED gaming monitors that were more than 30 inches have remained stuck between $1,200 and $1,700. Deal trackers consistently display sub-$1,000 as seldom-seen floor prices for this type of display, shoving a grown-up and feature-packed ultrawide at $896.99 into the bloody waters qualifies as an incredible anomaly rather than par for the clearance course.

Key LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED specifications that matter

The heart of the UltraGear is aligning a 240Hz refresh rate with an OLED response time that LG’s own specs claim is 0.03ms (GtG).

That pairing ensures that blur and ghosting are kept to a minimum, crucial in twitch shooters and racing games where movement clarity directly translates into winning rounds. The 21:9 ultrawide screen provides copious amounts of horizontal screen space for games that let you enjoy an expanded view, thanks to the monitor’s native aspect ratio, and it helps preserve a constant viewing distance from the screen.

Connectivity is suitably primed for higher-frame-rate rigs, a multitude of inputs including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, with the added support of variable refresh rate to keep tearing in check.

LG’s anti-glare/low-reflection coating and flicker-free design are obviously useful for long stints of use, while their OLED care features (which include pixel shifting and refresh routines) help reduce the impact of retention after mixed gaming/desktop use.

Color coverage is extensive; LG claims near-full DCI-P3 gamut, which is beneficial for vibrant game worlds and creator workflows. In individual tests we’ve done as well as via other publications like RTINGS and PCMag, this lineup has always performed very highly for contrast and motion handling — everything you’d expect from a 240Hz OLED.

Real-world gains you’ll notice with this 800R ultrawide

On a desk, that 45-inch 800R curve alters how your eyes follow the action across the screen. In racing and flight sims, your peripheral vision is filled with cockpit and track detail; in competitive shooters, you might appreciate how smoothly target transitions can feel at 240Hz. Outside of gaming, the width makes it suitable for multi-window workflows with none of the bezel interruptions you’d get with two monitors side by side — like I said, a great work-and-play centerpiece.

Industry data backs up the move to faster panels: Market analysis firm IDC says that high-refresh-rate gaming monitors are the fastest growing segment in the category, and Steam’s Hardware Survey points to slow but steady increases in ultrawide adoption among PC gamers. This deal effectively eliminates one of the largest barriers to entry on that trend — cost.

Trade-offs to consider before buying a 45-inch OLED

As with all OLEDs, peak full-screen brightness lags behind the best mini-LED LCDs, so a sun-filled room may prefer some blinds. Static UI elements can at times raise questions around image retention; LG’s built-in protections make a difference here, though it’s common sense to utilize screen savers and shift content if sitting in an extended desktop session for long periods of time.

The resolution and aspect ratio of the image also count. An ultrawide has a lower pixel density than that of a 27-inch 4K monitor at 45 inches, so if you sit up very close and are all about ultra-sharp text, it’s something to think about. Lots of games on consoles don’t natively support 21:9, which can mean sidebars; PC is the most fitting partner to this display’s aspect and velocity.

How this 45-inch OLED price compares to recent sales

Large OLED gaming monitors tend to have asking prices that exceed Mission: Impossible movie collections, and sales top or bottom out just above $1,000. Beneath the hood, market watchers and price tracking services indicate that you rarely see current-gen 240Hz ultrawides fall into the high-$800s. If you’ve been comparing against 34–38-inch alternatives, this pricing reduction bridges the gap well enough that a jump to 45 inches and 800R is easier to justify.

Naturally, pricing and availability can change at any moment (especially on popular displays). If this setup matches your setup and you’re looking for OLED motion with contrast in one single desktop-dominating screen, it’s the sort of narrow window that doesn’t typically hang around too long.

Bottom line on the LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED monitor deal

At 47% off, the 45-inch LG UltraGear curved OLED is a strong contender for best gaming monitor deal currently available. You’re receiving elite motion clarity, true blacks, and an immersive 800R ultrawide experience at a price below the norm for sales by a substantial amount. For those on the PC side of things who very much like immersion and speed, it’s a bull’s-eye.