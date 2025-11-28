LG StanbyMe drops 30% for Black Friday deal pricing

One of the few Black Friday deals to be found, a 30% discount drops the LG StanbyMe portable smart display to $696.99 from its list price of $999.99. If you are shopping for a bendy screen that can move with you around the house, operate streaming apps, and flip on your command, this is one of the best discounts home tech will see all season.

Unlike your average monitor, the StanbyMe is a 27-inch touchscreen that rests on a height-adjustable, wheeled stand supported by a built-in battery and smart TV software. It’s created to be portable, willing to trail along after you — living room to kitchen to home office — without cords dragging behind it, which is why it has achieved an almost cult status among the space-conscious and multitasking.

What makes the LG StanbyMe portable display different

Mobility is the headline feature. The base glides with ease, offering swivel-and-tilt action and pivoting between portrait and landscape modes, so you can switch the setup from a movie to a vertical workout video to a recipe view in seconds. The built-in battery even lasts up to about three hours per charge — a film, workout block and video call — before scrambling for an outlet.

Running webOS means the StanbyMe behaves like a contemporary smart TV, not a dumb panel with an app menu. You get all the native streaming apps, plus fast casting and a familiar interface. It’s compatible with touch input, which makes scrolling, tapping, and navigating much more natural than attempting to use a laptop trackpad on the other side of the room.

Key specs and smart features of LG StanbyMe

LG gives the display its α7 Gen4 AI Processor, which is part of the same chip family as the one used in its high-performing TV sets, to up-convert and tune the picture. The 27-inch panel offers a 1080p resolution, which is plenty sharp at the ranges you’d be using this TV, in your living room or situated on a countertop. Integrated speakers take care of everyday viewing without the hassle of setting up a soundbar.

Straight out of the box, for those who live in mixed-device dwellings, it really shines. Wireless casting choices consist of Wi-Fi, in addition to NFC tap-to-share for compatible Android phones and AirPlay 2 for Apple device owners. HDMI and USB ports suffice for wired sources like a set-top box, laptop, or camera. All that versatility comes for less than the price of some Netflix plans, and it can go from a monitor for your Zoom calls to a second screen for your notebook in minutes.

User response has been positive; it carries a mid-4s average at key retailers, earning praise from owners due to the rolling stand’s convenience, simplicity of set-up, and responsive touch controls.

How you can actually use it to justify the price

In tiny apartments, in dorm rooms, it’s quite possible that the StanbyMe could be the only screen you need — take it to bed at night, roll it into the kitchen for breakfast news, and upend to vertical for a yoga class at midday.

Families use it as a portable kids’ screen in common areas, and then move it to another place for homework or casting a tablet to the TV without taking over the main TV.

Remote workers get a flexible second monitor for calls and reference docs that can be positioned at eye level to improve their posture. Home cooks appreciate the touch controls and portrait mode for longer recipes or live classes, where a vertical view can be more useful. And because it’s battery-operated, it does especially well in locales with few outlets, such as patios or rented spaces with unusual layouts.

How the LG StanbyMe Black Friday deal sizes up

Old-fashioned outlet-powered screens can be much less expensive, but they lack a battery, a pushable stand, and an entire smart TV platform. Even entry-level TVs in the 32-inch range are also cheaper — but they’re wall-mounted or on a media console and don’t rotate to portrait. The StanbyMe’s pitch is convenience and flexibility — and a 30% discount significantly narrows the gap for shoppers who value those lifestyle benefits.

For perspective, LG’s own marketing highlights the all-in-one-ness as an aspect: display, smart OS, speakers, and mobility in one unit. And while that consolidation means less of the usual accessory creep you have with monitors and TVs, that matters more when space is at a premium.

Considerations before you buy the LG StanbyMe

There are trade-offs. 1080p is great for casual viewing and streaming but pixel peepers won’t be getting their 4K fix here. The battery is designed for sessions, not all-day use; expect to dock for longer marathons. The brightness is tuned for indoor use, and direct sunlight can wash out the image. And casual gamers are fine with input lag, but competitive enthusiasts will get better refresh rates and tailored ports from a gaming monitor.

If you’re considering it alongside the suitcase-style StanbyMe Go, keep in mind that this taller, rolling version is built specifically for use around the home, lending a full stand’s set of ergonomic considerations and making height adjustments much simpler when sitting for an eye-level display.

Bottom line on the LG StanbyMe Black Friday discount

Priced at $696.99, a 30% Black Friday discount on the ultra-portable StanbyMe turns the lifestyle niche screen into a real upgrade for any house that loves touch and built-in streaming.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to test out a portable smart display that can actually follow you from room to room, now’s your chance.