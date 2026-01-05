LG Resurrects Its Wallpaper TV (With the New Wireless OLED W6)

LG is reviving its ultra-thin “picture-on-wall” TV, and this time the company means it. An updated version of the Wallpaper TV, unveiled at CES, the OLED evo W6 ditches the ugly ribbon cable and required soundbar that dogged its forebear in favor of a near-invisible system driven by uncompressed wireless video.

The result is a screen that clings to the wall like art, but delivers like a flagship. The W6 comes with video and audio inputs from a Zero Connect Box, capable of transmitting 4K at 165Hz with minimal lag, while all visible cables are confined to a single power lead. It is perhaps the most aggressive effort so far to make the TV go away until you press play.

What Sets the W6 Apart: Wireless Inputs and Clean Design

The first Wallpaper TV was a jaw-dropping marvel with a panel so thin that it looked like someone glued a printout of the image to the wall and then walked away.

But it had an equally thick tether to its essential soundbar, which ultimately spoiled much of the illusion.

The W6 solves that. Inputs, decoding and audio routing are handled by a Zero Connect Box that transmits to the panel without wires. Mount the display flush, park the box in a cabinet on the other side of my room, and suddenly all that visual clutter vanishes.

LG’s new panel is 9mm thick at its thickest point, compared to 2.57mm on the 2017 model. I’d bet that extra thickness is for wireless receivers, better thermals and structural rigidity. That said, 9mm is thinner than a lot of phones as it is, and the magnetic, flush-mount system allows for all your cords to stay hidden while the silhouette remains clean and tight against your wall.

No Clutter of Cabling: Uncompressed Wireless 4K Video

At the heart of the W6 is a high-bandwidth wireless AV link, wirelessly transmitting uncompressed 4K video at up to 165Hz refresh rate to the panel with imperceptible latency. While LG does not delve into the engineering details of every little thing, the strategy follows from the company’s earlier zero-cable experiments and relies on short-range, high-frequency transmission that is optimized for in-room placement that doesn’t involve running a cable. What that means in practice is you can place the Zero Connect Box wherever your sources reside and put the screen where it looks best, regardless of cabling.

This is a departure from competing solutions which force a wired “one-cable” philosophy. Samsung’s One Connect, for example, brings all the connections into a single box but still needs a visible tether to the panel. LG’s wireless link, by comparison, removes that remaining umbilical, a big win for design-first installations — and for renters who can’t open walls to bury conduits.

A Gaming Monitor in Disguise with 4K 165Hz Support

The W6 is not just about looks, though. And with 4K at upwards of 165Hz and with support for G-Sync and FreeSync, it doubles as a gigantic low-latency game display. Variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode are included, alongside a Zero Connect Box for its HDMI 2.1 inputs and eARC channels you’d need for consoles and high-end PCs. For living rooms that double as battlestations, this TV ticks boxes few wall-huggers can.

Under the hood, LG’s Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 boasts a claimed NPU which is 5.6 times faster than before, serving up fresh picture processing tricks.

Hyper Radiant Color Technology and Brightness Booster Ultra drive luminance far higher — LG claims up to 3.9 times more than a standard OLED — but without blowing out color. There’s third-party Reflection Free Premium certification to control glare and keep bright rooms from making your statement piece into a mirror.

Design Details and Trade-offs for the Wireless OLED W6

The panel stays aligned and in place with magnets, and the mounting system’s heat and cable strain are offloaded from the screen (and its brains reside elsewhere). Power will still need to be provisioned via either a professional install or – if you go for the hard-wired option, not my bag – that line can be routed invisibly to maintain the floating art look. A bit more girth than the first Wallpaper TV is a small price to pay for reliability, thermal headroom and no-wires ease of video feed.

Crucially, LG has ditched the forced-soundbar compromise. If you’ve already invested in a high-end audio system, you can prioritize that system with an eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) pass-through to your AV receiver or powered speakers — the Zero Connect Box gets out of the way. That alone remedies one of the primary complaints from early adopters, who found the old provided bar dulled the concept.

Price and market outlook for LG’s wireless OLED W6

Price and ship dates aren’t set for LG, but the company made it clear that the W6 is aimed directly at the ultra-premium range of OLED TV. For background, the company’s prior wireless OLEDs and avant‑garde designs have always attracted a premium on the market — market trackers such as Omdia underline that demand for big, high-end OLEDs remains resilient even while mainstream TV pricing collapses. LG is still the OLED TV market leader, too, so it has an increased incentive to promote halo products that exemplify panel and processing advantages.

If execution matches the spec sheet, the W6 could be the first genuinely wall-integrated OLED that doesn’t ask its buyers to live with significant compromises.

No ribbon cable, no forced bar, lastly almost no design asterisks — just a bright, quick, nearly-cable-free canvas. This is the do‑over that finally makes sense to all those who’ve waited years for the Wallpaper TV to come good on its promise.