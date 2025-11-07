LG introduces MoodMate 3-in-1 projector with lamp and speaker

LG has announced a new 3-in-1 concept tortuously named MoodMate, which combines a miniature Full HD projector with an ambient mood lamp and standalone Bluetooth speaker. The design-forward unit is meant to be out in the open, not stashed in a media cabinet, delivering a combination of streaming, color lighting, and room-filling sound from one footprint.

First projector with built-in streaming design

MoodMate offers up to 120 inches at 1080p with HDR support and a rated 300 ANSI lumens. It’s based on LG’s webOS platform so streaming apps run natively, no stick required. It takes direct physical inputs like HDMI and USB for game consoles and storage drives, and auto-correction tools make it easy to square off the image fast — which is handy if you’re moving it between rooms.

The standing form factor is designed to resemble a floor lamp, so it can nestle next to a sofa or desk without the profile of gear. It has a throw ratio of 1.2:1, meaning you’ll want about 10.5 feet or so to throw an image on the wall that’s roughly 120 inches, but in practice the ideal size for maximum clarity and brightness is smaller than that. At 300 lumens, it prefers dim rooms or nighttime use; so think movie nights and casual TV watching rather than sunlit sports viewing.

On a low-brightness projector, HDR more means tone mapping than eye-scorching highlights, but you should still see enhanced contrast perception with the right content.

The result: a film-y, warmer-leaning presentation that emphasizes mood over sheer knockout punch.

Ambient light and Bluetooth audio in one

True to its name, MoodMate can be used as a mood lamp if the lens from those “eyes” is taken out. It comes in nine color choices and five brightness levels, transforming the body into a subtle decorative glow. That means it can hang out in living spaces as décor, instead of an ominously black box that collects dust between movie night sessions.

It also acts as a wireless Bluetooth speaker with stereo playback, so you can blast your playlists while matching the lighting to the mood. Don’t expect it to unseat a premium soundbar, but for small apartments, bedrooms, and lounges, the integrated setup reduces clutter and superfluous cables.

Where LG’s MoodMate fits in the lifestyle projector market

LG is targeting MoodMate in the lifestyle projector category, not home theater. Its most immediate competition isn’t lamp-replacing laser models; it’s portable, design-first options such as Samsung’s Freestyle and Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser. The Freestyle is Samsung’s answer to that offering (though it includes no classy leather strap), and delivers the same kind of idea with about 230 ANSI lumens, just as Anker has created its take on the idea with its Capsule 3 Laser that pushes out roughly 300 ANSI lumens inside a form inspired by a soda can.

What makes MoodMate special is its built-in ambient lighting, which is not an add-on effect, as well as the utilization of webOS for streaming. “That — the combination of activities — turns it into an everyday object that doesn’t feel sort of idle when you’re not watching something,” he says. “Innovation in design and product development has driven solid growth within the market for portable projectors as multifunction lifestyle products,” according to industry analysts at Futuresource Consulting, and MoodMate hits right on that trend by relying more on aesthetics than specs.

Practically, 300 lumens means the best results you can expect will be in the range of 80 to 100 inches in a controlled light condition. “With a screen that is daylight-capable, you are in another ballpark with four times the brightness (and budget). But for evening movies, party lights and background music and glow, MoodMate’s 3-in-1 vision covers many more daily use cases than a standard pico projector does.”

Pricing and availability for LG’s MoodMate projector

MoodMate debuted in South Korea at the price of 990,000 KRW (~$680 as per recent exchange rates). LG mentions a broader European launch under the CineBeam M lineup later this year with more countries to be announced. That price point puts it below many high-end lifestyle projectors — Samsung’s Freestyle and Anker’s Capsule 3 Laser often sell for around $799 — but above the most basic pocket models, which lack built-in streaming or décor-friendly lighting.

For users who care more about design, ease of use, and versatility than pure lumen output, LG’s MoodMate is a strong all-in-one. It’s a projector that deserves its spot on the floor or side table, doubling as a lamp and speaker long after the credits have ended.