LG 45-Inch UltraGear OLED Monitor Drops Over $400

There’s a hefty discount on a flagship ultrawide that would look gorgeous as an anchor to your battlestation, too:

If you’ve been holding out for some high-end ultrawide action, this 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED has taken a monster slash.

It currently has a $1,597 price tag at major retailers, originally $1,999.99 (20% off), and you’ll save $402.99 with this deal — its best widely tracked price to date.

That’s still not cheap, but this model is at the bleeding edge of gaming displays. It bundles a curved 21:9 OLED panel with an uncommon 5,120 x 2,160 5K2K resolution and performance presets tuned for cinematic epics (like RDR2) as well as competitive shooters.

Why This 45-Inch OLED Monitor Stands Out

LG’s 45-inch UltraGear OLED (model 45GX950A-B) has per-pixel lighting, a practically infinite contrast ratio, and near-lightning-fast pixel response that make LCDs pale by comparison. Color coverage is cited as up to around 98% of DCI-P3, and the panel will be aiming for VESA DisplayHDR True Black performance levels (which are created specifically for OLED’s deep shadow detail).

The 800R curve sweeps the screen into match your field of view much more closely, and at 5K2K resolution the monitor sports about 124 pixels per inch — which means text and UI elements look far sharper than on previous generations of 45-inch, 3,440 x 1,440 ultrawides. For game-making creators, that extra vertical resolution (2,160 lines vs. 1,440) is a significant bump in time-lapse real estate and window management.

Independent testing of LG’s latest UltraGear OLED panels by outfits like Rtings consistently reveal sub-threshold grey-to-grey response times and class-leading motion clarity. None of its pedigree has been lost in translation, which means it’s as much about speed as it is about image quality.

Speed Modes Designed For Esports And Open-Worlds

Exclusive to this screen is Dual Mode: the ability to operate at native 5K2K resolution up to 165Hz for crystal-clear visuals in open-world games, then switch modes and use WFHD (2560 x 1080) up to a blistering 330Hz when every frame counts in high-demand shooters or racers. Support for variable refresh rate — including compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro — aims to cut down on tearing and stutters across both modes.

In practice, that means you can enjoy maxed-out visuals in open-world games one minute and switch to ultra-responsive performance for Valorant or Counter-Strike the next. OLED’s on-the-money pixel response time also cuts down sample-and-hold blur, so fast pans remain readable and targets trackable.

Real-Life Use And What It Takes To Drive

5,120 x 2,160 at high refresh rates is hard work. For modern AAA games, you should be able to pair this monitor with a GPU in the vein of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 and AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX to maintain triple-digit frame rates with eye candy turned on. Upscaling and frame-generation tech — DLSS 3 from Nvidia, FSR 3 from AMD — can help you bang on that panel’s 165Hz ceiling without sacrificing too much visual spectacle.

Console gamers can tap into HDMI 2.1 bandwidth and 120Hz support, but most games output in 16:9 format, so they’re going to pillarbox all over a 21:9 display. This display is at its best on a PC where ultrawide support is the norm and field-of-view gains are significant.

Ports, Design, and Quality-of-Life Features Explained

The UltraGear chassis comes equipped with a height-adjustable stand that tilts and swivels, though if you prefer an arm it’s VESA-mount compatible. Connectivity is ample: you’ve got DisplayPort for full PC fidelity, dual HDMI 2.1 inputs for bandwidth-heavy devices, a USB hub for peripherals, and a headphone jack with DTS Headphone:X processing. In fact, LG’s anti-glare, low-reflection handling maintains its contrast, even under direct sunlight.

There are plenty of OLED care features — pixel shifting, logo luminance adjustment, and a panel refresh routine all appear to be built in — to address issues like image retention during extended viewings. Like any OLED, varied viewing content and occasional panel care are ideal best practices; LG offers advice in the on-screen menu.

How the Current Amazon Price Stacks Up Today

At $1,597, this is the best high-end offer we’ve seen on a 45-inch 5K2K UltraGear OLED, undercutting previous listed prices by over $400. Price tracking services like Keepa and CamelCamelCamel indicate that this discount would get the product at or near the lowest we’ve ever seen this go. Retailer pricing may vary.

Against rivals, the value holds. Samsung’s Odyssey OLED G9 (49 inches, 5,120 x 1,440 at 240Hz) tends to float between $1,299 and $1,799 depending on sales, and niche alternatives like the Corsair Xeneon Flex 45 can run higher. LG’s 5K2K resolution offers a sharper UI and more vertical screen real estate than its 3,440 x 1,440 replacements; this contributes value for both games and work.

Who Should Buy Now and Who Should Consider Waiting

If you need a single display that’s great for both immersion and speed, this UltraGear checks off just about every box — deep blacks, top-end motion, ultrawide immersion, and a rare resolution to future-proof your setup. Competitive gamers with the gear to actually take advantage of 300+Hz at WFHD receive a real edge, and creators are obviously going to appreciate those extra pixels.

If you’re on a midrange GPU, things may look and run a bit smoother for you if you drop to a lower-resolution screen or consider the jump to 3,440 x 1,440 OLED in order to hold onto those high frame rates without paying for costly upgrades. But for those buyers already in the market for flagship hardware, saving more than $400 on the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED sale makes a compelling case to pull the trigger while you still can.