LG 34‑Inch Curved Smart Monitor Down $50

For a limited time, we’re seeing the LG 34‑inch Curved Smart Monitor on sale for $50 off at a top online retailer. (Available in a choice of two colors — the black version of the monitor is still listed at its original price from the manufacturer.) It’s one of the best price points of the year so far for anyone in the market for a 21:9 curved screen with native streaming apps.

What This Deal Gets You on the LG 34‑Inch Smart Monitor

The 34‑inch panel serves up a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and an aspect ratio of 21:9 (a sweet spot for multitaskers because you can tile two full‑size app windows next to each other) — about 1,720 pixels on each side. 100Hz provides a visibly much improved desktop experience compared to 60Hz and an increase of approximately 67% in scrolling frames per second, as well as for gaming and video playback. Color is strong for its class at 99% of the sRGB gamut, making it perfect for web content creation, office tasks, and light editing.

The display is curved, so that the edges are closer to your field of view and you need to move less to see something, giving it a more immersive look during movies and games. Although it isn’t marketed as a pro‑grade creator panel or an esports screen, this resolution paired with 100Hz is fairly unique at this price, particularly when you factor in the smart connectivity features.

PC‑Less Built‑In Streaming with the webOS Platform

Possibly the most important twist is the TV‑like features. The monitor is powered by the company’s webOS platform, which means you can open your favorite streaming apps (but not use it in earnest as your TV), watch live channels, and control everything with the included remote — all without a computer. This also doubles as a compact entertainment hub for dorm rooms, minimalist desks, or secondary spaces where you don’t want another TV. It’s the kind of flexibility that transforms an office monitor into a display for movies and shows after hours.

One word of advice: more and more PC games natively support 21:9, which typically means wider field‑of‑view and greater immersion. But most all game consoles continue to pour out 16:9, meaning it will pillarbox the Xbox and PlayStation crowd. If your setup is largely focused on consoles, it’s a trade‑off to consider before getting out the old credit card.

Why an Ultrawide Display Helps Everyday Productivity

Knowledge workers in particular like ultrawide displays because they cut down on window shuffling. Studies like one from the University of Utah have found major productivity boosts moving from tiny screens to giant or multiple displays, and ultrawides pack a lot of those same benefits without bezels. IDC analysts have also highlighted the growing trend of larger, more capable monitors for hybrid work arrangements, underlining why 21:9 has made the leap from niche to mainstream.

For daily tasks, a 34‑inch UWQHD panel is not too big of a canvas for code editor next to browsers, spreadsheets near dashboards, or video timeline with enough space left for tools. The 100Hz refresh also cuts down on eye strain when scrolling quickly or viewing animation‑heavy web apps.

Who Should Buy This 34‑Inch Curved Smart Monitor

Buy if you’re seeking an affordable ultrawide, whether for productivity or casual gaming and built‑in streaming. The 99% sRGB coverage is enough for web‑focused creators, while the 100Hz refresh rate is a reasonable upgrade over the standard 60Hz option for a smoother desktop and cinematic content.

Look elsewhere if you’re desperate for esports‑grade refresh rates, pro‑calibrated color with wide P3 coverage, or sweeping creator features. Also, if you want the black finish specifically at a discount, beware that for now it is only the white model on which this markdown is available.

Price History and Current Availability for This Model

This is a solid price for an early‑year sales cycle: a 34‑inch curved smart monitor at $279.99. That floor is still MIA, but deal trackers saw the model dip to $249.99 briefly last year. Inventory‑based deals may also run out, and this one is listed as a limited‑time offer, so the availability could tighten up as stock sells through.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a price‑first ultrawide that can also do duty as a living room‑lite screen, this sale strikes just the right balance. That’s a load of resolution and 100Hz smoothness, as well as all the smarts of a fully competitive smart TV at a price where an increasing number of competing mixes only gets you around the same real estate in curved panel form and gives up the streaming side.

Bottom Line on the LG 34‑Inch Curved Smart Monitor Deal

The LG 34‑inch Curved Smart Monitor for $279.99 is a well‑timed purchase for the WFH warriors and homework‑bound students, as well as the media‑hearted that would like one screen to take them from spreadsheets to streaming. It’s not the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen, but it does represent the most compelling deal of the year so far — versatile, enveloping, and unusually well‑appointed for the money.