Lenses Dominate CP Plus Show As New Cameras Stall

CP Plus has opened with a clear message for gearheads and working shooters alike—2026 is all about glass. Booths are packed with fresh primes and creative zooms from the big names and upstarts, while truly new camera bodies are conspicuously scarce. It is not a fluke; it is a snapshot of where the industry is investing right now.

Why Lenses Are Stealing The Show At CP Plus 2026

Mirrorless camera ecosystems have matured. Most brands now cover the core body tiers—from entry to flagship—so the fastest gains in performance, differentiation, and revenue come from optics. Industry data backs the pivot: CIPA has reported that shipment value has outpaced unit growth for interchangeable-lens gear, indicating buyers are moving upmarket and spending more per item, especially on lenses.

There is also a practical layer. Lens R&D cycles are more modular and predictable than body development, which is tightly coupled to supply constraints in sensors, processors, and, lately, memory. Analysts at TrendForce have tracked sharp swings in DRAM and NAND pricing, and even PC makers like HP have publicly flagged 100% spikes. That kind of volatility complicates camera bill-of-materials planning more than it does lenses.

The Standout Glass On The CP Plus 2026 Show Floor

Sigma is drawing the biggest crowds with three photo primes and a cinema zoom. The 35mm F1.4 DG II Art leans into a lighter, faster-focusing redesign without sacrificing the line’s signature micro-contrast. The 15mm F1.4 DC Contemporary is a rare ultra-wide with speed to spare, a compelling fit for astrophotography and interiors. And the 85mm F1.2 DG Art—still in development—targets portrait shooters who demand razor-thin depth of field and crisp rendering. On the cine side, the AF 28–105mm T3 FF gives full-frame creators a versatile run-and-gun range with consistent gearing and breathing control.

Nikon’s refreshed Nikkor Z 70–200mm F2.8 VR S II is the pro telezoom to watch. Faster drive motors headline the update, but the real-world win is weight: about 2.2 pounds versus roughly 3.0 pounds on the original, thanks to a leaner optical formula. For event, sports, and wildlife shooters who carry two bodies, shaving hundreds of grams is not theoretical—it is the difference between finishing a 10-hour day strong or sore.

Tamron’s 35–100mm F2.8 Di III VXD continues its pattern of carving out smart gaps. It trades ultra-wide coverage for a compact, portrait-friendly range and constant F2.8. It slots neatly alongside the brand’s popular 28–75mm and is a far smaller alternative to the 35–150mm F2–2.8 for shooters who value packability.

Enthusiast favorites are out in force, too. Cosina Voigtlander has prototypes of compact Apo-Skopar 75mm F2.8 and Apo-Lanthar 90mm F4 Close Focus lenses for M-mount, plus a Nokton Classic 35mm F1.4 in Canon RF and Nikon Z flavors with period-correct knurling. As the OEM behind modern Zeiss lenses, Cosina is also expanding the Otus ML mirrorless line with a 35mm F1.4 for Sony, a nod to creators chasing clinical sharpness and minimal aberrations.

Budget innovators are adding spice. Samyang’s first telezoom, the AF 60–180mm F2.8, brings a fast, compact option to Sony E and L-mount ecosystems. 7Artisans is rolling out autofocus 40mm F2.5 and 135mm F1.8 primes—aggressively priced, but increasingly credible. Brightin Star, which turned heads with its X-Slim 28mm, is showing a manual 50mm Tri-Sight F2 that lets shooters dial bokeh from creamy to edgy, alongside a 35mm F1.7 for rangefinders.

The Quiet On New Cameras And What Did Appear

This is one of the rare CP Plus editions where camera bodies are not the headline. The notable exception is a pair of Canon concept prototypes: fixed-lens SLR-styled designs with a waist-level optical focusing screen, a manual-focus lens, and a Type 1 sensor. They are crowd-pleasers because they are unusual, not because a retail launch is assured.

Accessories are picking up some of the slack. Megadap’s M2RF adapter brings autofocus to manual M-mount rangefinder lenses on Canon RF bodies by moving the lens element group on the mount—an approach the company already proved on Nikon Z. Panasonic’s DMW-DMS1 microphone caters to the booming hybrid video market, a reminder that audio and workflow tools often matter as much as body specs.

Why Camera Makers Might Be Holding Back This Year

Beyond memory price turbulence, makers are stretching body refresh cycles because the gains are getting incremental. Current flagships already deliver fast stacked sensors, dependable subject-detection AF, and robust 10-bit video pipelines. Squeezing another stop of rolling shutter performance or an extra EV of dynamic range is costly R&D for marginal marketing lift.

There is also a channel calculus. Retailers report that high-ASP mirrorless bodies move best when paired with compelling lens bundles. Launching multiple premium lenses can stimulate the entire system, lifting attach rates and total revenue without cannibalizing recent bodies. Data from Japan’s BCN Retail has repeatedly shown that lens launches can nudge brand share for weeks, even months.

What This Means For Photographers And Creators Now

If you were waiting on a headline-grabbing body, patience may pay. In the meantime, the wave of glass on display is the real upgrade path. A lighter 70–200mm changes how long you can shoot handheld. A fast 15mm widens what you can capture under the stars. An 85mm F1.2 reshapes portrait looks in a way no firmware update can.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is choice. Between first-party stalwarts and a deep bench of third-party makers, the lens market has never been more diverse. That competition is good for image quality, for your back, and increasingly, for your wallet.