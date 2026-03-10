Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Leak Shows Bold Redesign

A fresh leak suggests Lenovo is taking a radical swing at tablet design with the Tab Plus Gen 2, spotlighting a bold, centrally mounted JBL speaker and a built-in ring stand. The images, shared by well-known tipster Evan Blass, show a tablet that looks less like a conventional slate and more like a purpose-built media hub, with accessories hinting at an ecosystem play.

A Design That Puts Audio Front And Center

The standout feature is unmistakable: a large JBL-branded speaker positioned in the middle of the back panel. Surrounding it is a silver ring that flips out to serve as a stand, turning the tablet into a mini boombox or smart display on demand. It’s a striking departure from the symmetrical, camera-first slabs that dominate the category.

Accessories shown in the leak include a stylus, a clear protective case, and a carrying case with a cutout for the speaker area. That cutout suggests Lenovo expects you to use the speaker frequently—even when the tablet is bagged—underscoring an audio-first identity.

What The Images Reveal And What They Don’t

Beyond the head-turning speaker, the ring stand appears substantial enough to support both landscape and portrait orientations—useful for video calls, recipes on a countertop, or bedside music playback. The stylus points to pen support for note-taking and sketching, but the images don’t confirm pressure levels or specific compatibility.

Specs remain under wraps. There’s no confirmation of display size, chipset, battery capacity, or IP rating. Nor is it clear whether that JBL module hides multiple drivers or a large single transducer, or if Lenovo has implemented a passive radiator for low-end punch. Given the central placement, Lenovo may prioritize fuller sound and volume over wide stereo separation—an interesting contrast with the last Tab Plus, which emphasized multi-speaker arrays.

A Strategic Return To Lenovo’s Audio Roots

Lenovo has history with unconventional media-centric tablets. Its Yoga Tablet line leaned on kickstands and battery cylinders to double as portable theaters, and more recently the Tab Plus line adopted premium audio branding. A big, front-and-center JBL element feels like a modern continuation of that philosophy, signaling a bet that tablets can double as shared-home audio devices.

This direction tracks with how many households actually use tablets: a blend of video streaming, casual gaming, and smart display duties. Amazon has tried to bridge tablet and smart speaker with its Show Mode; Apple and Google push Continuity and Cast to place tablets at the center of entertainment. Lenovo’s leak suggests a hardware-led gambit to make audio the differentiator.

Why This Overhaul Could Matter For Tablet Audio Users

If executed well, a large acoustic chamber and branded tuning could deliver stronger bass and clearer dialogue at lower volumes—key for kitchens, dorm rooms, and small apartments. The integrated stand reduces the need for folio props, keeps the speaker unobstructed, and could improve thermal performance by lifting the chassis off a surface.

The accessories tell a story too. A carry case with a dedicated speaker opening implies Lenovo expects on-the-go listening, not just couch use. The stylus suggests the device won’t neglect productivity, positioning the Tab Plus Gen 2 as a hybrid media-notes machine rather than a one-trick boombox.

Market Context And Competitive Stakes In The Tablet Space

According to IDC’s tablet tracker, Apple and Samsung remain the top two players, while Lenovo typically holds a mid-tier spot with roughly high single-digit global share. In a market where big gains are rare, distinctive hardware features can move the needle. Audio is one of the few areas where Android tablets can outflank premium iPads on price-per-decibel, especially if Lenovo delivers robust sound without ballooning weight or cost.

Competitors like Samsung emphasize OLED screens and thin designs; Amazon champions affordability and smart-home tie-ins. If Lenovo can undercut premium rivals while delivering a speaker that actually changes daily behavior—think impromptu backyard playlists or better family video calls—it could carve out a sticky niche.

What To Watch Next As Lenovo Readies Audio-First Tablet

Timing remains the big unknown. The tablet didn’t materialize alongside Lenovo’s other concept devices at the industry’s latest showcase, but the volume and detail of the leak suggest an announcement may be close. Watch for confirmations on display size, weight, battery life, and whether Lenovo offers Dolby Atmos or high-resolution audio certifications—key indicators of how serious this audio-first redesign really is.

For now, the takeaway is clear: the Tab Plus Gen 2 looks set to challenge the idea that tablets must be thin rectangles with hidden speakers. If the sound matches the swagger, Lenovo could have one of the most interesting Android slates of the year.