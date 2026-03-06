Lenovo Slashes Prices Across Entire Lineup

Lenovo has rolled out a rare sitewide sale that cuts prices across laptops, desktops, and monitors, with an extra 5% off at checkout via the EXTRAFIVE coupon. For buyers weighing an upgrade during the first wave of “AI PC” hardware, this is one of the broadest promotions from a top-three PC maker in recent memory—and it squarely targets both home users and IT departments refreshing fleets.

What’s Included in Lenovo’s Sitewide Sale Today

The markdowns span Lenovo’s core families: ThinkPad and ThinkBook for business travelers and hybrid workers, Yoga and IdeaPad for premium and mainstream consumers, Legion and LOQ for gaming, IdeaCentre all-in-ones for clean desks, and ThinkVision monitors for multi-screen productivity. Accessories such as docks, keyboards, and webcams also see cuts, making it easier to outfit a full setup at once.

Lenovo’s timing underscores a broader market dynamic. IDC’s global PC tracker has routinely placed Lenovo at or near No. 1 by unit share, hovering around a quarter of shipments worldwide. Aggressive, sitewide promotions are a proven lever to nudge indecisive buyers, particularly as new AI-capable chips arrive and older inventories are cleared.

Standout Deals Worth Considering Right Now

ThinkVision T27-40 monitor: This 27-inch IPS display pairs true-to-life color with motion clarity, delivering 99% sRGB coverage and a dynamic 48–120Hz refresh rate that ramps up for video and scrolls, then dials back to save power on static work. An ergonomic stand and built-in low blue light tech help during long sessions. It’s listing around $169—about 50% off its typical $341 tag—before the extra 5% code trims a few more dollars.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition: A flagship ultralight that blends durability and finesse at just over 2.2 pounds, the latest X1 Carbon integrates Intel’s Core Ultra platform with a built-in NPU for on-device AI features, 32GB of memory for heavy multitasking, and a fast 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen hits a punchy 500 nits and full sRGB coverage. Reviewers at outlets like Laptop Mag and Notebookcheck have consistently ranked the X1 Carbon line near the top for premium business productivity. The configuration highlighted in the sale is listed at about $1,679—roughly 37% below $2,669—and the EXTRAFIVE code takes an additional 5% off the sale price.

IdeaCentre AIO 24-inch: For a tidy workspace, this all-in-one wraps an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and 16GB of DDR5 memory behind a 23.8-inch FHD touchscreen with a smooth 100Hz refresh. The integrated wireless charging base simplifies cable management, while a 5MP camera with an E-shutter and dual mics upgrades video calls. It’s currently around $742.99—about 32% below $1,099.99—before the additional 5% coupon.

How These Discounts Stack Up Against Routine Promos

The extra 5% is applied to already-reduced prices, which compounds the savings. For example, a laptop discounted to $1,679 drops to about $1,595 with the code, turning a mid-30s markdown into an effective reduction closer to 40% from MSRP. On smaller-ticket items, that last 5% still matters: a $169 monitor dips to roughly $160 before tax. Compared with routine weekly promos, these cuts are meaningfully deeper and more widespread across categories.

Context helps: Gartner and IDC have both noted that refresh cycles slowed amid component constraints and macroeconomic caution, and are now reaccelerating as organizations standardize on Windows 11 and adopt AI-assisted workflows. Intel’s own documentation emphasizes that Core Ultra’s NPU can offload select AI tasks locally, reducing cloud dependence for features like background blur and generative assists. Discounts that put these chips in sub-$1,700 flagship ultraportables will pull forward a lot of pent-up demand.

Buying Tips to Maximize Savings During This Sale

Match specs to use cases. If you juggle dozens of browser tabs, spreadsheets, and conferencing apps, favor 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD on premium laptops for headroom. For creators and analysts, a 120Hz, 99% sRGB monitor reduces eye strain while preserving accurate color. Remote workers should prioritize devices with high-brightness displays, quality 1080p or higher webcams, and quiet thermals.

Check the fine print. Lenovo often offers multiple panel options, battery sizes, and wireless modules within the same model, and the lowest advertised price may reflect a specific configuration. Also look at warranty tiers; upgrading to faster repair or advanced phone support can be a smart use of savings when downtime is costly.

Finally, apply EXTRAFIVE at checkout. It’s easy to forget a code when you’re comparing builds, but the extra 5% can cover a RAM bump, a larger SSD, or a higher-refresh display. With broad discounts spanning monitors, ultralights, and clutter-free all-in-ones, this sitewide push is one of the strongest opportunities this season to refresh a full setup without overspending.