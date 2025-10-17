Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Two-in-One, Now 56 Percent Off

If you were waiting for a competent convertible that won’t break the bank, this is it. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i two-in-one has fallen to around $399, nearly a whopping 56% off its usual price of $900 at popular retailers such as Walmart. At that price, you’re looking at a 14-inch touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 performance and a 512GB SSD — specs we often see closer to the $500 mark.

Why This Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Deal Is So Compelling

Big-time discounts for mainstream convertibles can and do happen, but a sub-$400 price for a machine with current-generation Intel silicon, high-capacity SSD storage and a 360-degree hinge is very aggressive. Both Canalys and IDC have remarked on the stiff competition in the midrange PC market, as brands clear stock and court upgraders, however this price point pegs against what’s typically sub-$400 real estate that gets you an entry-level clamshell with half the storage (or less) and slower processors.

The IdeaPad 5i has a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen (1920 by 1200) with an aspect ratio of 16:10, which means you’ll have more vertical room for documents and web pages compared with the older 16:9 standard. That extra height is a little productivity victory — less scrolling, more cells in a spreadsheet and a bit more room on the screen in split-screen mode.

Key Daily Specs That Matter on This Convertible

Under the hood, the Intel Core Ultra 5 features a hybrid architecture with performance and efficiency cores, along with an integrated NPU to speed up on-device AI workloads. In real-world terms, that translates to smoother multitasking, switching between dozens of browser tabs, zippier launches of Office and collaboration apps — even Windows Studio Effects without leaning too hard on the GPU.

8GB of memory is enough for basic everyday tasks — research, note-taking, streaming video and light photo editing — and a 512GB SSD with this speedy performance is a nice bonus at this price. There are still plenty of no-name budget 2-in-1s that come with just 256GB of storage, and it’s not difficult to feel cramped when a large presentation or media library, or just a few creative apps, are sharing the same space. Add in Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.2 and a physical webcam shutter and it’s the kind of spec sheet you want for hybrid work or school.

Convertible in every way — laptop, stand, tent and tablet! In practice, that might mean typing out emails in clamshell mode, flipping into tent mode when dealing with crowded airplane trays or using tablet mode for marking up PDFs and reading. If you want to do handwritten notes, ask whether a stylus is included or sold separately with this particular configuration.

How It Compares With the Wider Midrange 2-in-1 Field

Competitors like the HP Envy x360 14 and Dell Inspiron 14 two-in-one typically fall between $650 and $900 with comparable storage and memory, but may step up to OLED panels or more RAM, such as 16GB, as prices rise. Lenovo’s in-house Yoga line also aims for that premium tier, offering features like brighter OLED screens and bigger batteries. The IdeaPad 5i is all about value: it has the must-have specs — up-to-date processor, generous-size SSD and functional display — in a flexible design that costs less than many family members right now.

For students and knowledge workers, the math is simple. If your daily mix is video calls, documents, web apps and streaming services, the IdeaPad 5i’s components will feel zippy. If you’re into heavy video editing, large Lightroom catalogs, or complicated code builds in your workflow, 16GB of RAM starts to make more sense — and it may even be worth considering a tier-up at that point.

Smart Checks to Make Before You Buy This Convertible

Thin convertibles tend to have soldered memory, so make sure you know whether this configuration is upgradeable; if not, make sure 8GB works for your future.

Search the listing for panel brightness that matches your environment (300 nits is good for indoors; more is better in brighter spaces).

USB-C power delivery is a good bonus for new chargers.

Review the retailer return window and extended coverage terms, especially if this is a day school or travel machine.

Bottom Line on This 56 Percent Price Cut and Value

At this price, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i two-in-one is a super solid choice for anyone who wants more than just functional performance and fantastic flexibility while also getting real headroom in storage space without spending the big money you would on a premium ultrabook. At a discount of this magnitude, stock may not stick around — so if the spec sheet matches up with what you’re looking for in a convertible, this is an easy midrange recommendation.