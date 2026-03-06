LELO Launches Surfer 2, a Unisex App-Enabled Butt Plug

LELO has introduced the Surfer 2, a unisex, app-enabled butt plug designed to make anal play more accessible, customizable, and discreet. Building on the brand’s earlier prostate-focused Surfer, this new model broadens the appeal with an all-bodies design, modern controls, and a mid-size profile suited to a wide range of experience levels.

The Surfer 2 centers on simplicity and control. It offers eight intensity levels and four onboard vibration modes, with two additional patterns unlocked via the companion app for those who want a more dynamic or hands-free session. The plug is waterproof for shower or bath use and USB-rechargeable, delivering up to two hours of runtime on a full charge. LELO has also built in an automatic 20-minute shutoff to keep sessions intentional and preserve battery life.

Unlike the original Surfer, which targeted the prostate specifically, Surfer 2’s silhouette is tuned for universal comfort and reach. It’s described as medium in size—large enough for perceptible stimulation without being intimidating—and arrives in two finishes: cyber purple and black.

Design and Safety Focus: Materials, Base, and Care

Surfer 2 is made from body-safe silicone, a nonporous material favored by sexual health educators because it cleans easily and resists harboring bacteria when properly maintained. The anchor-style base provides a stable grip point and prevents over-insertion, a key safety criterion recommended by professionals who teach anal play fundamentals. As with all silicone toys, water-based lubricant is generally advised to protect the material and ensure glide; thorough cleaning with mild soap and warm water before and after use helps maintain hygiene.

The company’s ergonomic approach—gentle tapering, a comfortable neck, and a steadying base—aims to balance stimulation with long-wear comfort. That matters for users exploring plugs during partnered intimacy or solo sessions where movement, position changes, and longer wear times are common.

App Control and Partner Play for Discreet Experiences

Through LELO’s app, users can hand over control to a partner, create varied routines, or sync intensities to a mood without touching the device. App-enabled toys have steadily shifted from novelty to norm, especially among couples exploring long-distance or discreet control scenarios. As with any connected wellness device, experts advise reviewing app permissions and privacy settings carefully before first use, an approach aligned with guidance from digital rights advocates focused on intimate tech.

For users who prefer to skip the phone, onboard buttons still handle intensity changes and mode selection, making Surfer 2 approachable whether or not you lean into the connected feature set.

Who It’s For: Beginners Through Experienced Users

LELO positions Surfer 2 as a fit for curious beginners through seasoned explorers seeking a mid-size plug with premium finishes. The brand says its internal research shows 44% of people who don’t currently practice anal play are interested but hesitant—often citing worries about comfort, cleanliness, or control. Devices like this address those barriers by adding precise, low-to-high intensity tuning, a secure base, and straightforward cleaning steps.

Research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine has linked vibrator use with improvements in sexual satisfaction and communication, suggesting that well-designed, body-safe devices can play a constructive role in sexual well-being. Sex educators likewise emphasize gradual exploration, ample water-based lubricant, and listening to the body’s signals—principles that apply regardless of gender or anatomy.

Price, Availability, and What You Get in the Box

Surfer 2 is available now for $119 in cyber purple or black. The device ships with a USB charging cable and a storage pouch. LELO is also running promotions with up to 40% off select products and offering a complimentary LELO Dot Travel on orders over $199, providing a path to bundle purchases for those building a well-rounded kit.

Bottom Line: A Versatile, Inclusive, App-Enabled Plug

Surfer 2 blends inclusive design with app-assisted control, positioning it as a versatile, premium option for anyone curious about anal play or looking to upgrade an existing setup. With a body-safe build, thoughtful safety features, and flexible control options, it makes a strong case for bringing connected innovation to a category where comfort and confidence are everything.