Lego Unveils Star Wars Smart Play Sets Amazon Preorders Live

Lego just pulled the wraps off its first Star Wars sets built on the new Smart Play system, and Amazon preorders are already open. The trio pairs classic ships and scenes with interactive sound and light effects powered by a dedicated Smart Play brick, aiming to make brick-built battles feel closer to what you hear on screen.

What Smart Play Brings to the Star Wars Galaxy

Smart Play adds reactive audio, lighting, and motion-driven behaviors to traditional builds. Think engine roars when you swoosh a starfighter, shimmering lightsabers during a duel, and service bay noises while you “repair” a ship. Sets can recognize context via included Smart Tags, which trigger different soundscapes or lighting patterns when placed in specific positions.

The Smart Play brick is the heart of the system. Lego says battery life lands around 45 minutes of active play per charge, and each set includes a charger so long missions don’t end on a cliffhanger. It’s a tactile-first approach—no on-screen cutscenes—designed to enhance roleplay without overshadowing the build itself.

For context, Lego has experimented with tech-enhanced building before through Powered Up and Hidden Side. Smart Play leans more into immediate, toyetic feedback than app-led experiences, a direction that aligns with what many parents and educators favor: physical play that’s augmented, not replaced, by tech.

The Launch Lineup: Three Interactive Star Wars Sets

Lego Star Wars Smart Play Throne Room Duel and A-Wing is the showcase set at 962 pieces, recreating the climactic Luke Skywalker versus Darth Vader confrontation from Return of the Jedi alongside a Rebel A-Wing. It includes five Smart Tags to cue effects such as lightsaber hums and environment sounds that evolve as you stage the duel. The build looks display-ready but is clearly engineered for play, with multiple interaction points baked in.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play Luke’s Red Five X-Wing weighs in at 581 pieces and highlights how Smart Play handles vehicles. Place the Smart Play brick in the fighter and you’ll hear liftoff thrums, in-flight engine notes, and maintenance sounds during ground sequences. Smart Luke Skywalker and Smart Princess Leia minifigures tie into the system for more reactive moments, making trench-run reenactments feel delightfully noisy.

Lego Star Wars Smart Play Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is the most accessible entry at 473 pieces. Expect motion-activated engine effects, laser blasts, and refueling cues across a compact build that includes Darth Vader, a Rebel Fleet Trooper, a fuel station, and playset elements for quick dogfights. It’s aimed at builders eight and up, but the audio feedback gives it surprising replay value even for older fans.

Preorders and Pricing for Lego Star Wars Smart Play

All three sets are available for preorder at Amazon now, with pricing set as follows:

$159.99 for Throne Room Duel and A-Wing

$89.99 for Luke’s Red Five X-Wing

$69.99 for Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter

Each box includes the Smart Play brick, the relevant Smart Tags, and a charger, so you’re not chasing extra components to get the full experience.

Collectors will note that the price-per-piece math remains roughly in line with licensed sets that pack electronics or light elements, especially given the embedded tech and new sound libraries. For families, the inclusion of the charger and all necessary Smart Play parts helps keep the total cost predictable.

Why It Matters for Fans and Lego’s Strategy

Star Wars has long been one of Lego’s most reliable engines; independent retail trackers like Circana routinely list building sets among top toy supercategories in the U.S., and Star Wars subthemes consistently chart with collectors and kids. Smart Play multiplies that appeal by giving audible and visual feedback to the swooshable moments that fans already stage on the coffee table.

There’s also a strategic angle. By moving from app-first to hands-on interactivity, Lego threads the needle between screen fatigue and tech curiosity. The Consumer Technology Association spotlighted tangible, AI-adjacent toys and mixed-reality gadgets at CES, and Smart Play fits the same demand curve: physical products enhanced with just enough intelligence to feel modern without becoming screens.

For builders, the bottom line is simple. If you love Star Wars ships and dioramas but want play that sounds and feels cinematic, these are the sets to watch. With Amazon preorders open, expect the first wave to be hotly pursued by families and adult fans alike—and for Smart Play to expand quickly if this launch sticks the landing.