LEGO Pokémon sets open for preorders at LEGO stores

LEGO and The Pokémon Company have opened preorders for the first wave of official LEGO Pokémon builds, and demand is already spiking for headline characters like Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. If you’re trying to lock in a copy before launch day chaos, here’s exactly where to order and what to expect from each set.

Where to preorder LEGO Pokémon sets right now

The most reliable destination is LEGO’s own storefront. Preorders are live at the official LEGO online shop and at participating LEGO Stores, with order limits typically enforced to deter resellers. Availability can fluctuate by region and may cycle between “temporarily unavailable” and “back in stock,” so keep an eye on the product pages and consider enabling in-store pickup where offered.

Joining LEGO Insiders (free) is worth it for these premium releases. Members earn points on preorders that can be converted into vouchers for future sets, and LEGO often runs bonus-point events. LEGO’s press materials also note an early gift-with-purchase tied to this launch—the Kanto Region Badge Collection—available in limited quantities while supplies last.

Third-party listings typically appear closer to street date. Historically, major retailers add LEGO’s licensed sets after an initial phase on LEGO’s channels, so monitor big-box and specialty toy retailers if you miss the first wave. For now, the most consistent stock is via LEGO directly.

Set breakdown and pricing for each LEGO Pokémon kit

Pikachu and Poké Ball — $199.99: A 2,050-piece centerpiece that captures Pikachu leaping from a Poké Ball. The model includes two display configurations (battle stance or a seated pose with the ball closed) and fan-service details like a base tile nodding to its Pokédex entry. Expect a sizable footprint suited to shelf or desk display. Given early traction, this SKU may swing in and out of preorder allocation.

Eevee — $59.99: At 587 pieces and about 7.5 inches tall, Eevee is the most accessible entry point. It’s fully posable at the head, limbs, and tail for expressive stances—from relaxed to action-ready—making it a smart pick for first-time builders or gift buyers. The parts-to-price ratio lands comfortably in line with mainstream LEGO character builds.

Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise — $649.99: This 6,838-piece showpiece joins three Kanto starters’ final evolutions on a shared action base inspired by their biomes—jungle for Venusaur, volcano for Charizard, and beach for Blastoise. Each Pokémon includes articulation for custom poses, and the combined diorama ranks among LEGO’s largest character display sets to date. Ideal for seasoned builders who want an all-in-one display rather than hunting separate releases.

Value check: Across the trio, price-per-piece hovers around the hobby’s sweet spot. Using community benchmarks often cited by Brickset and BrickEconomy, many adult-focused sets cluster near $0.08–$0.12 per piece; these Pokémon builds sit roughly in that range, with the flagship trio offering notably strong value for a licensed display model.

Release timing and what to know before placing orders

LEGO and The Pokémon Company have aligned this wave with Pokémon Day, a fitting nod to the franchise’s legacy. That timing historically brings surges in traffic and swift sellouts. If a listing shows limits exceeded or backorder status, don’t panic—LEGO frequently stages additional preorder allocations and replenishments ahead of the on-shelf date.

As with other marquee launches (think LEGO Super Mario’s debut or high-profile Star Wars helmets), early units often concentrate at LEGO’s channels before broad retail rollout. The safest path is to secure a preorder through LEGO now, then reassess secondary retailers later if you prefer alternative shipping or loyalty programs.

Expert tips to secure your LEGO Pokémon preorder smoothly

Create or sign in to a LEGO Insiders account before checkout to avoid cart timeouts and earn points immediately.

Use store pickup if your local LEGO Store participates; it can bypass carrier delays and reduce packaging wear for collectors.

Watch for quantity limits per household; LEGO frequently caps purchases on high-demand sets to curb flipping.

Consider budgeting and build time: the three-Pokémon diorama is an advanced project that can span multiple evenings; Eevee is a quicker, beginner-friendly build.

Which LEGO Pokémon set to buy for your needs and budget

Collectors seeking a statement display should prioritize the Venusaur-Charizard-Blastoise diorama; it’s the most complete showcase and a likely conversation piece. Pikachu is the franchise icon and a strong middle-ground build with striking motion on display. Eevee is the value pick and a great starter for younger fans or anyone testing the waters of LEGO’s 18+ style without the premium price tag.

Bottom line: Preorder through LEGO now for the smoothest experience, leverage LEGO Insiders for rewards, and keep tabs on restocks as Pokémon Day nears. With two powerhouse brands combining—and building sets among the most resilient toy categories according to market trackers like Circana—these models are poised to move fast.