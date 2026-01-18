Lego Opens Preorders For Three Pokémon Sets

Pokémon is officially joining Lego’s high-end display shelf. Preorders are live for three new sets spanning Eevee, a dynamic Pikachu scene, and a sprawling trio diorama headlined by Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur—priced at $649.99. Early interest looks intense, and Lego has already capped orders at one per customer.

What’s In The Lineup: Eevee, Pikachu, and a Trio Diorama

The entry point is Eevee, a 587-piece build aimed at builders who want a quick win and a character-forward display. Priced at $59.99, it stands about 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches long, making it an easy desk or shelf piece without demanding a weekend build commitment.

Stepping up, the Pikachu and Poké Ball display leans into motion and spectacle. At $199.99 and 2,050 pieces, Pikachu is captured mid-leap with vivid blue energy effects trailing behind, evoking a battle-ready charge. The model stands roughly 13.5 inches tall on a base that’s about 15.5 inches long—substantial, but still manageable for most shelves.

Inside the $650 centerpiece diorama with Kanto starters

The flagship set anchors the range with an unapologetically premium pitch. Comprising 6,838 pieces, it unites Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur across three connected environments on a single base. Builders can also separate the scenes to display each Pokémon on its own, a thoughtful touch for collectors who like to rotate or reconfigure shelves. Fully assembled, the display rises to about 19.7 inches tall and spans 21.3 inches wide.

At $649.99, it firmly enters Lego’s collector territory alongside icons like the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon and the towering Eiffel Tower. Preorders include a bonus: a 312-piece Kanto Region Badge Collection set featuring the eight original Gym Badges—a neat nod for longtime fans of the games and anime.

Pricing checks out for Lego collectors and display fans

On value, the math is surprisingly reasonable for a licensed line. Eevee lands around the $0.10-per-piece mark, Pikachu sits in a similar range, and the 6,838-piece diorama is just under that threshold. For context, licensed display sets from Star Wars and Icons commonly float around $0.10–$0.12 per piece, especially when custom molds, complex color palettes, and light elements are involved. The Pokémon range tracks closely with that standard.

Expect high demand and strict limits at product launch

Lego limiting each set to one per customer is a classic tell that supply will be tight at launch. Pop-culture collaborations often sell through fast, and Pokémon has unusually broad appeal—spanning kids, nostalgia-driven adults, and dedicated collectors. If you’re on the fence, consider preordering rather than rolling the dice on day-one stock. As always, be wary of early reseller markups on secondary markets.

Why this collaboration matters for Lego and Pokémon fans

Pokémon remains the world’s top-grossing media franchise, with licensing strength documented by industry trackers such as License Global. For The Lego Group, pairing that reach with its fast-growing adult collector audience is strategic: the company has publicly emphasized “Adults Welcome” initiatives and an expanding catalog of display-first builds across film, gaming, and anime IP.

This tie-up also reshapes a category long served by Mega’s Pokémon building kits. An official Lego line introduces a new design language, build techniques, and a premium display ethos that many AFOLs—Adult Fans of Lego—expect. Market researchers like Circana have consistently ranked building sets among top toy categories, and a Pokémon-powered wave should amplify momentum.

Which set should you choose based on budget and display

If you want character charm on a tight budget or a quick build, Eevee is the pick. Fans craving kinetic display and a more involved build will gravitate to Pikachu’s action scene. The $650 diorama is designed for collectors who enjoy long builds, dedicated display space, and centerpiece-level presence—think coffee-table or dedicated shelf. Add in the Kanto badge gift and it’s the most collectible package of the trio.

However you slice it, these sets signal that Pokémon in brick form is no longer a novelty. It’s a headline act—and judging by the preorder controls, Lego knows it.