LEGO Icons Poinsettia Drops Under $40 on Amazon

The LEGO Icons Poinsettia set is having a moment, and it could not have come at a better time. Priced at $39.35 on Amazon, it’s the type of table adornment that’ll bring holiday cheer — and smart design — to your space for under $40, an irresistible option for anyone in search of festive decor that stretches beyond the season.

Why It’s a Standout Centerpiece for Holiday Tables

Poinsettias are a holiday staple, but they droop and lose their colorful leaves, and you have to keep them out of drafts and the reach of inquisitive pets. This brick-built one solves all of that. The star-shaped red bracts and posable green leaves angle together to form a full, balanced look, and the finished model is just a hair above eight inches tall — high enough to pop, low enough not to block sight lines across a dining table.

What’s in the Box of the LEGO Icons Poinsettia Set

The 608 pieces in set 10370 are part of LEGO Icons, a line designed for adults and other advanced builders (it is also strong enough to withstand casual play), and they come with a display-ready flowerpot, so there’s no need to purchase an additional base or vase. The build is beginner-friendly but also satisfying for experienced enthusiasts, so it hits that sweet spot of “one casual night” without feeling dumbed down. Like other LEGO Botanical Collection sets, the geometry of the leaves and bracts encourages careful posing — nudge the angles and watch this arrangement come to life.

The Amazon Deal in a Nutshell: Price and Savings

This is as low as it goes, and considering list price is $49.99, it’s close to 21% off — which makes that about $10.64 in potential savings. It’s not the lowest price we’ve historically tracked, but it is a definite bargain in the lead-up to peak gifting. Interest is high as well: more than 20,000 units have sold in the past month, a strong indication that shoppers view it as an intelligent, under-$40 gift with serious display staying power.

Why Grown-Ups Are Buying Botanical Bricks

LEGO’s most recent annual report signaled strong interest from adult builders, and the market researchers at Circana have long said sets are a category with resilience around the holidays. The Botanical Collection, in particular, has become a decor staple — sets like the Orchid and Flower Bouquet are now commonly seen on shelves and sideboards, not just desks. Part of the allure may be stress relief: The meditative, step-by-step assembly provides the same satisfaction as making something beautiful without needing a bunch of tools and getting your hands dirty.

Smarter Gifting Than Fresh Flowers This Season

Seasonal arrangements of daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths bring the promise of spring into homes at an average cost north of $50 from local florists, trade groups such as the Society of American Florists say — only to wilt or topple within weeks. The LEGO Poinsettia is a one-time purchase that can be taken out every year. It’s also, by design, maintenance-free and pet-friendly, a practical bonus for households juggling guests, children, and animals in cramped holiday quarters. The LEGO Group also reported strides made on sustainability — such as the implementation of plant-based plastics for select botanical elements — providing yet another layer for gift-givers with an eco-conscious slant.

Display Tips and Pairing Ideas for Festive Vignettes

Center the poinsettia on a runner or tray and add LED tea lights for warmth without heat.

At just less than a foot tall, the build fits on coffee tables, consoles, and office desks.

For a put-together feel, pair with other Icons favorites, such as the Bonsai Tree or the Wildflower Bouquet; mix heights for strong visual rhythm and unmistakable seasonality.

Bottom Line: A Reusable Centerpiece Under $40

Priced at less than $40 on Amazon, the LEGO Icons Poinsettia gives your space a seasonal, reusable centerpiece that has authentic build and display cred. With 608 pieces, a pot included, and posable leaves that you can style to look as full-bodied or as sparse as you choose (or in whatever way “Charlie Brown Christmas tree” means to you), it’s a gift that appears luxurious without the luxury price tag — and one that won’t wither before the New Year.