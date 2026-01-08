LEGO F1 Race Car 6-Pack Reaches Lowest Price

LEGO’s officially licensed 6-pack of F1 Collectible Race Car sets has tumbled to its best price yet — $15.60, down about 48% from the $29.94 MSRP.

For collectors and racing fans, that makes each blind-box build just around $2.60 — an unusually steep discount for a branded micro-collectible set tied to one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

What’s Inside the LEGO F1 Race Car 6-Pack

Six sealed mystery boxes live inside the bag; each building set comes with one buildable mini F1 car and a displayable vibe. They’re perfect for desks, shelves, and home play. Fill their stockings while stuffing it with pure win.

They measure over 3 inches (8 cm) long, over 1 inch (4 cm) high, and less than 2 inches (7 cm) wide.

There are 12 designs in the series up for grabs, covering contemporary team liveries and sport-wide icons: RB20, Mercedes-AMG, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, VCARB (Venturi Cars Racing Bottas), Sauber, Haas, a generic F1 car, and the F1 Academy car.

Since it’s a blind assortment to begin with, duplicates can occur — but that randomness is part of the appeal for collectors. The set is rated for ages 6 and up, so it’s quick to assemble (and there’s little intervention needed) if you’re shopping for children; grown kids who are fans of easy, low-piece-count LEGO sets can also get a genuine motorsport-inspired dopamine blast.

What Makes This LEGO F1 Six-Pack Sale Interesting

Price reductions for licensed building sets tend toward the small; this represents a decrease of roughly half. At $2.60 a box, you are paying much less than average for blind-box collectibles in the building category. For comparison, entry-tier licensed brick sets generally carry a higher cost per unit even in seasonal sales.

The value proposition is also better if you’re on the hunt for a specific team. When you buy a sealed six-pack, you’ll have a broader spread of variety versus grabbing singles, and if you do end up with dupes, trading within fan communities is common enough. Blind series have collector groups that are known to organize swaps of the blind packaging in order to help complete the grid without building or paying excessive aftermarket markups.

F1 tie-ins fuel demand for LEGO micro-collectibles

Formula 1’s viewing audience has rocketed in recent seasons, propelled by extended race calendars, new markets, and streaming-era storytelling that has brought the paddock to a mainstream viewership. LEGO’s collaboration capitalizes on that momentum, bringing both familiar liveries and a shout-out to F1 Academy (the all-female series intended to widen the talent pipeline — a positive inclusion for families with an interest in representation in their STEM-focused toy selection).

Industry watchers have also noticed long-term interest in adult-friendly building sets. The LEGO Group has focused on expansion with 18+ builders in its latest annual reports, and market analysts quoted by Circana have registered a continuing demand for collectibles despite widespread retail tumult. Sitting right at that intersection is a licensed micro-collectible that relies on both of those fandoms — F1 and LEGO.

How to get the most out of the LEGO F1 six-pack buy

If you’re gifting, the six-pack divides neatly among stocking stuffers or party favors, and the small builds come together quickly for immediate play. For collectors, carefully open boxes so packaging can be saved for future trading. Make an easy checklist of those 12 possible cars to track how much toward a full set you’ve gotten.

With their cycles of blind assortments, availability may be limited to when one is offered once a given series rotates out. If you want the best chance at team diversity without paying up on the secondary market, a deeply discounted multi-pack purchase is your low-cost ticket in. And the current price also falls below normal clearance windows, when licensed items never see quite this level of markdown before stock diminishes.

Bottom line on the LEGO F1 collectible six-pack deal

Priced at $15.60, a LEGO F1 Collectible Race Car six-pack has few detractors and is an easy choice to recommend for fans in need of cheeky desk-side toys, parents stocking a rewards drawer, or collectors wanting to fill out a micro-scale grid. It’s the most affordable price, fantastic-looking per-car math, and enough teams and icons in the lineup to make every unboxing feel like lights out and away we go.