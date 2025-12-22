Lego Botanicals Flower Arrangement Drops to $65.99

Amazon has quietly reduced the price of the Lego Botanicals Flower Arrangement (set 10345) to $65.99, which is a big discount off the list price of $109.99.

That’s 40 percent off and a $44 discount on one of the most display-ready sets in Lego’s Adults Welcome lineup.

What makes this deal special is it isn’t for a retiring clearance item, but rather for a current build that skews decor and has premium aesthetics. If you’ve been lusting after the Botanicals series for your centerpiece that won’t wilt, now is the time to strike.

Inside the Lego Botanicals Flower Arrangement

The 1,161-piece set comes together as a riot of 14 different flowers like peonies, camellias and lilies. Rather than a separate vessel for bouquets, this kit comes with a buildable white pedestal vase, so the model is display-ready straight out of that last little bag.

Stems and flower heads are flexible: You can “prune” and style the display to accommodate your space. And the end product looks more like matchy-matchy home décor than a toy — which is exactly the appeal that has made the Botanicals line a surprise crossover hit with design enthusiasts and AFOLs alike.

What Makes This Price Stand Out Right Now

At $65.99, that is a 40% discount on a set that often sells near MSRP outside of major promotions.

During big shopping windows, it’s not uncommon for 20 to 30 percent markdowns on adult-targeted Lego sets; a 40 percent discount on a current-line showpiece is unusual.

Price-history trackers such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel often signal the Botanicals line for random dips, and this dip reaches that price or one close to some of the series’ most aggressive pricing we’ve seen of late on Amazon. As always, availability and pricing can change quickly when a set starts to catch on with gift givers and collectors.

Who It’s For, And How It Shows In Your Space

The Botanicals collection was created for adults who like a little mindful building time and desire something beautiful on a shelf, desk or dining table. The Adults Welcome initiative of the Lego Group has been riding this high wave of a young adult shopper base — market researchers Circana estimate that adults now make up about 25–30% of U.S. toy sales in recent years, and design-forward sets like this are a big reason for that.

Unlike the real deal, this will look fresh forever and you can re-style it whenever you’re in the mood for a change. The white pedestal vase offers that model presence — which is to say, centerpiece height — without upstaging the florals, which lend the color and texture.

Construction Experience and Pro Tips for Builders

Look for a laid-back build that even most adults should knock out in an afternoon or two. The build itself relies on clever building tricks — hinge plates to create organic angles, SNOT elements for petal shaping — without being punishing. And color-coded bags make the task manageable, even for your first adult-level Lego set.

To preserve the arrangement in its fresh-from-the-garden state, dust occasionally with a soft and dry paintbrush or blast of canned air. For added stabilization in a high-traffic area, set the vase onto a small non-slip pad. Many also mix in elements with sibling sets such as the Wildflower Bouquet or Dried Flower Centerpiece to create a larger display and seasonal palettes.

Buying Advice and Alternatives if This Set Sells Out

Check on Amazon to see who is selling it. Look for limits per customer, and keep in mind that popular Lego deals can sell out or return to list price without warning. If the price does bounce, putting it on a watchlist on a price tracker can set you up to catch the next dip.

If this set sells out, try the Lego Orchid (10311) and Succulents (10309) for small footprints, or the classic Flower Bouquet (10280) for a stemmed arrangement that you can pair with your own vase. All fit nicely into modern interiors, and all tend to go on sale — if not often at a 40 percent discount like today’s star deal.

Bottom line: The Lego Botanicals Flower Arrangement, at $65.99, offers a premium build-and-display experience for a price you can’t beat, at least not for a full centerpiece with its own vase.

If you have been holding out for the perfect time to try anything from the Botanicals line, it is now.