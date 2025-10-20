LEGO Advent Calendar 2024 Deals Up To 42%

LEGO’s beloved Advent calendars are already getting rare discounts, including headline savings of up to 42% on select sets. If you’re seeking a festive build every day and are conscious that your gift budget has other places to go, then early deals are the window to watch—stock is shifting quicker than normal at big retailers.

The steepest discounts are descending on the season’s mainstream calendars, and they’re coming earlier than some long-time toy watchers might anticipate. That combination — massive cuts and early traffic — has typically been a signal of low supply on the best giftable themes.

The Best LEGO Advent Calendar Deals Available Now

There are a couple of standouts shouldering most of the burden on savings: The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, which is about $20.39 (for approximately 42% off), and the LEGO Disney Frozen Advent Calendar, for around $30.79 (roughly 31% off) — both at the adult playground called Amazon.

Prices change throughout the course of a day as stock adjusts, but these are the best live prices we’ve seen on major U.S. retail sites for these sets at the time of writing.

Both calendars offer the classic LEGO Advent structure: 24 doors, daily surprise builds, and play-friendly mini scenes that come together over the month.

The Friends calendar clocks in at around 237 pieces and is labeled for six and up, while the Frozen one comes in at around 231 pieces with a rating of five and up — good indicators of difficulty and assumed build time per day.

One note on availability: licensed calendars based around popular properties have a habit of disappearing without warning. Both Amazon and the official LEGO Store sold out of similar seasonal sets earlier in the year; we’ve seen demand exceeding normal replenishment cycles.

How These Prices Compare With Seasonal Trends

For toys, double-digit discounts are not unheard of, but 40 percent off for in-season LEGO is rare outside of flash events. In the past, Adobe retail tracking data indicated that toy deals tend to peak closer to the big sale weekend, with the average discounts hovering in the neighborhood of 20% to 30%. The toy market analysis from Circana supports that the premium, licensed items — such as Disney brands — typically appreciate over a longer period of time and discount more modestly.

That interaction makes it all the more interesting that the Friends calendar has dropped by about 42%, while the Frozen equivalent’s early reduction of 31% is impressive for a licensed set. And if past is prologue, those deeper discounts are not guaranteed, and waiting can mean trading a few dollars in potential savings for significantly higher risk of sellout.

What You Get in the 24-Day LEGO Advent Sets

LEGO Advent calendars are designed to generate momentum: every day yields a small build, character, or accessory that snaps into a tiny holiday scene. Look for micro models, seasonal props, printed tiles, and a sprinkling of minis or mini-dolls that help to unlock storytelling.

The Friends edition brings in bright builds, pets, and daily holiday scenes that are able to be constructed by younger builders without a lot of adult support. Frozen’s Advent Calendar is jam-packed with wintry scenes and character-driven surprises from the franchise, often featuring builds that click into place to form a complete display by the time you reach the final door.

More than the daily reveal, though, these are punchy parts packs. Builds are frequently recycled — seasonal colors, printed parts, and micro accessories — to make custom builds for years to come.

Smart Buying Tips To Lock The Lowest Price

Hit early on topics your recipient is passionate about. Licensed calendars tend not to return once they go out of stock beyond a certain point. If you spot a number around 40% on a Friends or City type of set, it generally means that you should buy.

Leverage retailer perks. Services like Prime and other membership programs can stack free shipping and quicker delivery, which is useful as seasonal backlogs pile up. Target’s Circle offers and price adjustments periodically mirror sudden drops, and Walmart’s third-party marketplace may make brief undercuts — but return policies differ, so read the fine print.

Set price alerts and track restocks closely. Inventory generally refreshes in small, quiet waves during the night. If you miss a rare window, monitoring early mornings can be the difference-maker.

Which Calendar Is The Best For Your Builder

Friends: For younger builders who want accessible daily builds and a fun, vibrant aesthetic. It’s the price leader this season, and a no-brainer for first-time LEGO Adventers.

Choose Frozen for fans of the franchise or your giftees who squeal at character reveals and wintry display pieces. The premium is warranted by licensing and on-shelf demand, and the current discount makes it a strong buy even against historical averages.

Bottom line: Maximum 42% discounts are already in the mix and sellouts are creeping up, so now is well and truly in the sweet spot for LEGO Advent calendar deals. If any of these sets are on your list, now is the time to make a move.